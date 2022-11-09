ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zeeland residents critically injured in Allendale Township crash

By WOOD TV-8
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 2 days ago
ALLENDALE TWP. — Two people were taken to the hospital in critical condition after a crash in Allendale Township Tuesday, deputies said.

The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the intersection of Lake Michigan Drive and 92nd Avenue.

Deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said a vehicle driven by a 17-year-old from Zeeland stopped at 92nd Avenue, then pulled onto Lake Michigan Drive in front of another vehicle driven by a 71-year-old Zeeland man.

The 71-year-old driver and his passenger, a 73-year-old Zeeland woman, were critically injured in the crash and taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The 17-year-old driver wasn't injured. All parties involved were wearing seatbelts. The crash remains under investigation.

