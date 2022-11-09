Vote! Which top playoff performer is the Football Player of the Week?

It's playoff time, and that means big performances that lead to big wins! In Week 11, these players gave it all they had to lead their teams to victory and advance to the next round.

Cast your vote for who you think should be the Courier Times/Intell's Football Player of the Week right here! The poll will run from Tuesday evening until Thursday at 8 p.m.

Council Rock North junior Jack Paessler was voted Football Player of the Week for the final week of the regular season. Paessler had a huge game on defense in the annual Rock Unity Cup game against CR South. In addition to eight tackles and two pass deflections, Paessler blocked an extra point attempt late in the fourth quarter. CR North won the game 21-20, with the blocked PAT being the difference.