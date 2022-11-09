ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vote! Which top playoff performer is the Football Player of the Week?

By Melissa Hanejko, Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
2 days ago
 2 days ago
It's playoff time, and that means big performances that lead to big wins! In Week 11, these players gave it all they had to lead their teams to victory and advance to the next round.

Cast your vote for who you think should be the Courier Times/Intell's Football Player of the Week right here! The poll will run from Tuesday evening until Thursday at 8 p.m.

Who was voted Football Player of the Week for Week 10?

Who was voted Athlete of the Week? See all the winners for the fall season!

Council Rock North junior Jack Paessler was voted Football Player of the Week for the final week of the regular season. Paessler had a huge game on defense in the annual Rock Unity Cup game against CR South. In addition to eight tackles and two pass deflections, Paessler blocked an extra point attempt late in the fourth quarter. CR North won the game 21-20, with the blocked PAT being the difference.

  • Bobby Hill, North Penn: The Knights’ tight end scored a go-ahead two-point conversion in the final minute of the game to give 14th-seeded North Penn a 22-21 upset win over No. 3 Pennsbury in the first round of the District One Class 6A playoffs.
  • Eli Boehm, CB West: The Bucks’ running back rushed for a game-high 130 yards with two rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown in a 42-26 victory over CB East in the first round of the District One Class 6A playoffs.
  • Kendell Cottrell, Bristol: The junior running back ran for 94 yards and four touchdowns on only 11 carries. He also caught two passes for 33 yards in the Warriors’ 44-22 win over New Hope-Solebury in the District One Class 2A championship game.
  • Jared Zimmerman, Souderton: The senior quarterback led Souderton in rushing with 64 yards and completed 8 of 11 passes for 102 yards. His rushing TD was the lone touchdown in a 10-0 victory over CB South in the first round of the District One Class 6A playoffs.
  • John McSorley, La Salle: The junior, in his third start at quarterback for the Explorers, completed 7-of-9 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-7 win over Father Judge in the PCL Class 6A semifinal.

Bucks County Courier Times

