Scottsboro City Schools goes virtual due to illness

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WHNT) — Scottsboro City Schools (SCS) will go virtual for the rest of the week due to illness spreading in the area.

According to a social media post from the school system, SCS will add an eLearning day for Wednesday, November 9. The school system was already planning to have an eLearning day on Thursday, and will be closed for Veterans’ Day on Friday.

The school system said during this time, “our schools/campuses will be cleaned and sanitized.”

While SCS did not specify what the illness they’re closing for was, flu remains on the rise in Alabama. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) flu detection map, Alabama remains at very high risk for flu activity.

The school system says all students will return to campus on Monday, November 14.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.