Brownsville, TX

ValleyCentral

Edinburg man pleads not guilty to kidnapping, raping woman at gunpoint

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg man pleaded not guilty after being arrested on charges of kidnapping and sexual assault. Victor Alfonso Cereno was arrested on charges of aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon and aggravated sexual assault, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. Records show that Cereno entered a plea of not guilty Wednesday. […]
EDINBURG, TX
KWTX

Texas Sheriff fired following allegations of indecency with a child

MISSION, Texas (KWTX) - A Hidalgo Sheriff County Deputy has been fired after an investigation was done in connection to allegations of committing indecency with a child. David Munoz, 35, was arrested after the Mission Police Department obtained a warrant for his arrested and residence. Today, November 2, 2022, after...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

DPS: Teens arrested in human smuggling chase, ends in crash

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two local teens were arrested in connection to a human smuggling crash near a McAllen shopping mall, the Texas Department of Public Safety stated. According to a tweet from Lt. Christopher Olivarez with DPS, the agency assisted Border Patrol in a high-speed chase that ended in a one-vehicle crash near a shopping […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Former Brownsville cop ordered to prison

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former Brownsville Police officer has been sentenced to federal prison. According to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas, Jose Salinas, 53, was ordered to serve eight years in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr. after his conviction of trafficking one […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

CCSO executes warrant near Harlingen elementary school

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s investigators executed an arrest warrant for Usbaldo Garza Jr. on Monday. According to a social post from Sheriff Eric Garza, investigators along with Harlingen Police Department and investigators with the Cameron County District Attorney’s office executed the warrant at a home near an elementary school in Harlingen. Investigators […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KLST/KSAN

San Juan man convicted for transporting migrants in tractor-trailer

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Rio Grande Valley man was guilty of illegally transporting migrants within the United States, according to a ruling from a federal jury in Corpus Christi. After a two-day trial, a jury convicted Rodolfo Cazares, 52, of San Juan, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Texas announced […]
SAN JUAN, TX
ValleyCentral

Weslaco park facilities vandalized, city says

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco police are asking for the public’s help in locating possible suspects in the vandalization of two public restrooms. According to the City of Weslaco, during the months of October and November city crews repainted restrooms at Harlon Block and Mayor Pablo Peña parks. Shortly after the repainting, the restrooms were […]
WESLACO, TX
KRGV

Palm Valley police seeking man wanted on assault charges

The Palm Valley Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 28-year-old man wanted on assault charges. Christian Michael Zanca is accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend and her brother in August at the 1100 block of Palm Valley Drive East, according to Palm Valley police Chief Alvaro Garcia.
PALM VALLEY, TX
ValleyCentral

CBP seizes $344K in fentanyl and thousands of Xanax pills in Hidalgo

HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection intercepted $344,000 worth of fentanyl and 2,873 Xanax pills this weekend. On Saturday, Nov. 5, CBP officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge encountered a black Ford Expedition crossing from Mexico, according to a CBP news release. Officers extracted 22 packages of alleged fentanyl concealed within the […]
HIDALGO, TX
ValleyCentral

Documents: Suspects in July stabbing death plead not guilty

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The suspects in the killing of a Brownsville man pleaded not guilty to their charges, documents show. In July, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said investigators arrested 41-year-old Veronica Posas and 31-year-old Joshua Ramirez in connection to the stabbing death of Luis Rivera-Gonzalez. Rivera-Gonzalez, a Brownsville resident, was found dead on […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
NewsWest 9

Alamo Jr. High student arrested for making terroristic threat

MIDLAND, Texas — An MISD student is facing charges after the district says they made a terroristic threat against another student Monday. According to a press release from the district, an Alamo Junior High student allegedly threatened to get a firearm from their home and shoot a student they had an altercation with.
ALAMO, TX
ValleyCentral

Police seek help finding McAllen man wanted for assault

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for assault. Mario Molina, 47, has a warrant for his arrest for the offense of assault, a class “A” misdemeanor, police said Monday. The man is described by police as a 5-foot, 7-inches tall, weighing 175 […]
MCALLEN, TX
kurv.com

Alamo Man Sentenced In Hit And Run Death Of Motorcyclist

An Alamo man has been sentenced to 7 years in prison stemming from a deadly hit and run crash more than two years ago. The punishment was handed down against 20-year-old Carlos Vasquez after he pleaded guilty in the death of 46-year-old Roger Cavazos also of Alamo. Vasquez was behind the wheel of his Chevrolet Silverado when he rear-ended Cavazos on his motorcycle the morning of July 21st 2019.
ALAMO, TX

