#TBT That Time We Solved The Mystery Of The Huge Metal Sculptures On A Bangor Lawn
It's been about a year since these huge metal sculptures appeared on one Bangor resident's front lawn. Here's the story of how we solved the mystery of where they came from!. It was just after Halloween when I noticed these new sculptures pop up on a lawn on Cedar St. in Bangor, a lawn I pass every day on my school pick-up route. And I wondered out loud if anyone knew the story behind these pieces of art that seemingly popped up overnight.
WGME
30 years ago, he was shot while deer hunting in Maine. It changed his life forever.
(BDN) -- The small car bounced wildly along the rutted gravel road. Chad Thompson of Milford lay in the back seat, bleeding profusely, as his two friends raced to get him help. The Old Town High School students were deer hunting on the last day of firearms season on Nov....
You Can Actually Drive Behind The Airport Mall Now Without Murdering Your Car
It's possible I'm pretty late to this party. For years, when I lived off of Broadway in Bangor, the Union Street Hannaford was my go-to spot. And I would also often frequent Ocean State Job Lots and Marshall's. If my wife and I were just in Marshall's looking for whatever, we'd usually make the mistake of heading around the back of the building.
Does This Intersection Qualify as the Most Stupid In All of Bangor?
Do I turn? Do I wait? Does the other guy get to go?. These are questions I've asked myself a hundred over the years. There's one intersection in Bangor that begs all these and more whenever you get to it, especially during the day when the traffic is at it's heaviest. I doubt there's a lot of accidents in this spot, but it's still super awkward.
wabi.tv
Groundbreaking for the new $20.5 million Augusta Police Station
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A groundbreaking ceremony Thursday here in Augusta for what would be the new Augusta police station. The new two-story building will replace this old Hannaford supermarket that has been vacant for 13 years. “It is a fitting spot to be centralized in the city where folk...
‘The Lobstah Buoy’ Food Truck Closes Up Shop For 2022
Don't worry Bangor, they will be back next Spring!. I can't lie, I have a fairly huge obsession with food trucks. I really get obsessed when there are multiple trucks in one space at the same time, so it goes without saying that I have spent more than a few days on the Bangor Waterfront, grabbing lunch.
Bangor Mall Hosts The Final Craft Fair Of 2022 This Weekend
You have one last chance to get a head start on holiday shopping this weekend at the Bangor Mall!. Let's face it, buying gifts for friends and family can be a bit of a pain (In my case anyway!) so having the opportunity to have hundreds of vendors all in one place to get things done, doesn't sound like a bad idea right?
WGME
Two Mainers win $50,000 in Powerball lottery
One lucky ticket holder beat the odds of 1 in nearly 300 million, winning the largest Powerball lottery jackpot ever of more than $2 billion. Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold in Altadena, California at a Joe's Service Center. The cash prize is valued at just under $1...
wabi.tv
Bangor faces plow driver shortage
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s been a nice run of mild weather, but here in Maine we know the snow will be here eventually. In Bangor, the only question is - who will plow it?. The city’s public works department is down 13 people from its 40-person plow team. They would like to make at least five hires to get the deficit down to eight, which is what it was last year when they were able to make it work.
Ellsworth American
Hancock County jail log week of November 10
The following were arrested or booked into the Hancock County Jail between Sept. 29 and Oct. 10:. Nicole A. Lamphere, 41, Madison, unlawful drug trafficking, unlawful possession of fentanyl powder and unlawful cocaine possession. Amanda L. Sawyer, 33, Steuben, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.
wabi.tv
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Bennoch Rd in Alton now reopen
ALTON, Maine (WABI) - A portion of the Bennoch Rd near Alton Grocery Store is now reopen after being closed due to a wildland fire. Old Town Public Safety closed the route for a few hours on Tuesday to put out the fire. The fire which was caused by a...
A Four Bedroom House in Augusta, Maine For Under $200K? Finally!
For literal years now the real estate market in Maine, and all over the country, has been exploding with crazy home values and offers coming in way over the asking price. Finally, at least it seems, some of these prices and values are starting to cool off a little bit.
Expensive? Yes. But Check Out This Stunning $11.2M House in Bar Harbor.
Some people, and their money, are inflation-proof. I've thought a lot the last day or two about that person in California who just won over $2 billion in the Powerball drawing. I can't imagine what it would be like to never, ever have to worry about money again. What would it be like to live in a world where money has no value, and it's just this thing you trade for what you want.
WMTW
Apparent Apache scalp seized from Maine auctioneer
FAIRFIELD, Maine — The FBI has seized what appears to be the scalp of an Apache person from an auction house in Fairfield. Investigators are now trying to determine if the scalp is authentic and if it needs to be returned to the tribe. The FBI searched Poulin's Antiques...
Victim Gets Control of Gun & Jumps Out Window During Kidnapping in Bangor, Maine
Two People Arrested for Holding a Man & Woman at Gunpoint. Police arrested two people Tuesday for allegedly holding a man and a woman at gunpoint in a bathroom on Court Street in Bangor, Maine. Charges for Robbery and Kidnapping. Forty-one-year-old David Bennett from Bangor and 28-year-old Kaniah Sockabasin from...
Multiple Arrests Made After Maine Couple is Held at Gunpoint in Their Own Bathroom
According to WGME 13, multiple people have been arrested following an apparent home invasion in Maine that ended with the residents being held at gunpoint in their own bathroom. The news station is reporting that a couple, who was in their home on Court Street in Bangor, were suddenly faced...
Ellsworth American
Bucksport Police log week of November 10
BUCKSPORT — The Bucksport police and fire departments escorted the girls’ soccer team back to town after the girls won the Class C State Championship soccer game in Hampden Nov. 5. Animal call. The animal control officer was notified about a husky running on the football field Nov....
2 Pedestrians, 1 Cyclist Killed in Maine in the Past Week
It's been a deadly week on Maine's roads as two pedestrians and one person on a bicycle have been fatally struck by vehicles. The Bicycle Coalition of Maine is cautioning drivers and people sharing the roads with vehicles that this is a dangerous time of year. With the shortening days, everyone is getting used to sharper angles of the sun and low light conditions during their daily commutes. In the past week, BCM officials report three people have died after being struck by vehicles.
wabi.tv
Police arrest 2 after incident at Bangor residence
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police arrested two people after an assault at a Court Street residence Tuesday night. David Bennett, 41, of Bangor and Kaniah Sockabasin, 28, of Pleasant Point are charged with robbery and kidnapping. Bangor Police say they received a call from a man with facial injuries...
Holiday Craft Fairs & Bazaars November 12-13 in Hancock and Washington Counties
Soon, and very soon, WDEA will be Downeast Maine's Holiday Station when we switch to our All-Holiday Format! One of the things we want to do is to publicize Craft Fairs and Church Bazaars that are taking place in Downeast Maine for FREE!. All you have to do is email...
I-95 FM
Brewer, ME
