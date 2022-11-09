Some people, and their money, are inflation-proof. I've thought a lot the last day or two about that person in California who just won over $2 billion in the Powerball drawing. I can't imagine what it would be like to never, ever have to worry about money again. What would it be like to live in a world where money has no value, and it's just this thing you trade for what you want.

BAR HARBOR, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO