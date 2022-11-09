Read full article on original website
Raleigh News & Observer
NC man saw lottery ticket with the word ‘Fortune.’ He bought one and hit the jackpot.
Carvent Webb was all set to retire this Sunday from his job restoring historic homes for Winston-Salem-based contractor Salem Heritage. And that’s before what happened to him on a recent stop at his favorite 7-Eleven, the 70-year-old Charlottean said Tuesday, after N.C. lottery officials announced that he’d won $3 million on a Fabulous Fortune scratch-off ticket.
Raleigh News & Observer
River creature startles kayakers in Minnesota, photos show. ‘Real life Jurassic Park!’
A Minnesota woman and her daughter were fishing from their kayak on the Mississippi River when a massive creature approached them, photos show. Shala Holm and her daughter had caught some crappies and put the fish into a basket attached to their tandem pedal kayak, Holm told Bring Me The News on Wednesday, Nov. 9. They began to hear the sound of something breathing.
Raleigh News & Observer
Kids as young as 13 got chemical burns working at sanitation business, officials say
Dozens of children as young as 13 illegally worked hazardous jobs — some of them suffering workplace injuries — at a food safety sanitation provider, authorities said. The U.S. Department of Labor has asked a federal court to issue a nationwide temporary restraining order andinjunction against Packers Sanitation Services after an investigation into plants in Nebraska and Minnesota, according to a Nov. 9 news release.
Raleigh News & Observer
Bright fireball from peaking meteor shower lights up Massachusetts sky, NASA says
If you saw a bright light flash across the sky last night, there’s an explanation. More than 100 people reported seeing a fireball streak across the sky in the Northeastern United States on Tuesday, Nov. 8, NASA’s Meteor Watch said in a Facebook post. Known as a Taurid...
Raleigh News & Observer
‘We have won.’ Jeff Jackson declares victory in 14th Congressional District
Democrat Jeff Jackson declared victory Tuesday night in the 14th Congressional District. At 9:22 p.m., the Associated Press called the race for Jackson over Republican Pat Harrigan. According to unofficial results from the North Carolina Board of Elections at 11:50 p.m., Jackson had 57.47% of the vote, with 99% of the precincts reported.
Raleigh News & Observer
North Carolina dodged a GOP tsunami in the midterms, but it’s still bleeding red
It wasn’t a tsunami — and maybe it wasn’t quite a wave, either — but North Carolina is still seeing red. Despite a stronger night than expected for Democrats across the country, the Tar Heel state took a strong step to the right Tuesday. Republicans appear to have gained a supermajority in the state Senate, and GOP candidates swept statewide judicial races, including two critical seats on the N.C. Supreme Court.
