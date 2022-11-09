WWE NXT Results (11/8) - Women's Tag Team Championship Match, Five Minute Challenge, Joe Gacy Vs. Cameron Grimes

Read full article on original website
Update On Bobby Roode's Possible Return To WWE
WWE star Bobby Roode has been out of action since June, but it appears he is getting closer to a return. Fightful Select reports that Roode was spotted backstage at the November 11 episode of "WWE SmackDown" in Indianapolis. The former WWE United States Champion revealed in September that he had a successful visit to Southlake Orthopedics and Andrews Sports Medicine in Birmingham, Alabama, where many WWE stars go for surgical operations. Roode was once again seen in Birmingham this very week, spotted the in the days before he showed up at Indianapolis. There is no word on what kind of surgery Roode underwent, or the nature of his injury but an Instagram post from the former WWE NXT Champion showed small bandages on the side of his neck.
WWE Seemingly Sets Up War Games Main Event For Survivor Series
For the first time ever, WWE will present two WarGames matches at the marquee Survivor Series premium live event on Saturday, November 26. It was previously confirmed that Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and two partners will take on Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross, and a partner in the women's WarGames match. Now, it appears we know the direction for the men's five-on-five match.
Kevin Nash Reacts To Jeff Jarrett Signing With AEW
Jeff Jarrett has once again found himself in a position of prominence in a major wrestling company. This time the company is All Elite Wrestling. "Smacked Darby Allin with a guitar," WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash said on the latest "Kliq This" episode. "How old is Jeff? Is he 54?" Nash's co-host, Sean Oliver, pointed out that Jeff is 55, which made the 63-year old former WWE and WCW World Champion believe Jarrett can still compete.
Ronda Rousey's Title Challenger Set For WWE Survivor Series
"SmackDown" Women's Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi is confirmed for the Survivor Series premium live event on November 26. The title match was made official on the 11/11 "WWE SmackDown" where Shotzi defeated Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Sonya Deville, Lacey Evans and Xia Li in a Six-Pack Challenge to emerge as Rousey's next challenger.
WWE SmackDown Preview (11/11): Historic Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match Between The Usos And The New Day, More
History is on the line on "WWE SmackDown" tonight at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Usos renew their longtime rivalry with The New Day in a high-stakes match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. If the reigning champions Jimmy and Jey can emerge victorious, they will officially become the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions in history, breaking the current record held by none other than The New Day. The last time these two teams met was January 7 on "SmackDown," where Jimmy and Jey registered a Street Fight victory to retain the "SmackDown" Tag Team Championship.
Backstage News On Why Bandido Chose AEW Over WWE
Bandido made a big life decision in signing with AEW over the WWE, according to a new report. On Friday, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter confirmed that the 27-year-old luchador signed a three-year contract with the Tony Khan-owned company and that his family back in Mexico was a large reason for the decision.
Backstage News On Which WWE Show Mustafa Ali Is Assigned To
The "SmackDown" World Cup Tournament to determine GUNTHER's next challenger for the WWE Intercontinental Championship kicked off this week when Japan's Shinsuke Nakamura took on Mexico's Santos Escobar of Legado del Fantasma. Then it was America versus India when Braun Strowman faced Jinder Mahal. Next week, the action continues when Ricochet is pitted against Pakistan's Mustafa Ali in another first-round match. But does this mean that Ali, a member of the "Raw"roster, will be making a permanent home on the blue brand?
Deonna Purrazzo And Former WWE Star Get Married
"The Virtuosa" Deonna Purrazzo walked down a different kind of aisle this week. On Thursday, Purrazzo and fellow Impact Wrestling star Steve Maclin officially tied the knot, according to her Instagram Stories. The couple, who got engaged in February, finally celebrated their wedding on November 10 — Purrazzo wanted a fall wedding, as Maclin revealed in speaking with Sports Illustrated. In addition, the date happened to be the birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps, in which Maclin previously served.
Indus Sher Set To Return To In-Ring Action On 11/15 NXT
WWE announced on Saturday night that the WWE tag team Indus Sher (Sanga & Veer) will be returning to in-ring action on the November 15 episode of "NXT." As of this writing, it's unknown who will be their opponents. The tag team reunited during the October 4 episode of "NXT." It was also the return of Veer to "NXT." Veer previously was on "Raw," while Sanga stayed on "NXT."
AEW Rampage Results (11/11) - All-Atlantic Title Match, World Title Eliminator Tournament Matches, Nyla Rose Holds Open Challenge
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results of "AEW Rampage" on November 11, 2022!. "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy will be putting his All-Atlantic Championship on the line against The Factory's Lee Johnson. Cassidy looks to seek revenge on Johnson after Johnson betrayed his ally, Danhausen, during a match he had with QT Marshall on "Dark: Elevation" a couple of weeks ago. Will a new champion be crowned tonight?
Natalya Opens Up About First Time Triple H Put Full Faith In Her
In April 2023, WWE Superstar Natalya will celebrate her 15-year anniversary on the main roster. In the time since her debut, the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart has set three Guinness World Records: the most WWE matches by a woman; most WWE wins by a woman; and most WWE pay-per-view/premium live event appearances by a woman. In addition, Natalya has been both Divas and SmackDown Women's Champion, as well as co-holder of the Women's Tag Team Championship with Tamina.
GCW Nick Gage Invitational 7 Results (11/12): Deathmatch Tournament, Alex Colon Vs. Sawyer Wreck Vs. Hunter Freeman, More
Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live GCW Nick Gage Invitational 7 Viewing Party. Please share coverage of tonight's Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current, up-to-date coverage. The...
Ari Daivari Tried To Get Vince McMahon To Re-Hire This WWE Star
Ari Daivari is one of many stars to have made the leap over from WWE to AEW. Performing in WWE from 2016 until 2021, Daivari wrestled mainly on "205 Live," and while the Cruiserweight brand has become defunct since his release, Daivari recently revealed that he once attempted to talk Vince McMahon into rehiring his brother, former TNA X-Division Champion Shawn Daivari.
Indi Hartwell & More Announced For 11/15 WWE NXT
WWE announced more matches via Twitter for the November 15 edition of "NXT." Indi Hartwell will face Tatum Paxley, while Schism's The Dyad (Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler) will face the former "NXT UK" Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen. On the last week's episode of "NXT," Schism...
Jun Akiyama To Wrestle Match On 11/18 AEW Rampage
All Elite Wrestling has strong ties to some of the premier professional wrestling companies in Japan. While its partnership with New Japan Pro-Wrestling is widely known by fans, AEW's original partnership with DDT Pro Wrestling — and CyberFight as a whole — continues to pay dividends for fans looking to see some of Japan's best wrestle on American television.
Shibata Opens Up About Returning To Action In AEW After Brutal Injury
Katsuyori Shibata shocked the world when he appeared on the November 2 edition of "AEW Dynamite" and challenged Orange Cassidy to a match for Cassidy's All-Atlantic Championship. The two faced off in a highly-competitive and entertaining match on "Rampage," in which Cassidy spoiled Shibata's first AEW match and was victorious.
Lio Rush Reflects On His WWE Release
In the eight years Lio Rush has been competing inside the squared circle, he has accomplished some big things. "The Man of the Hour" was regularly featured on WWE's main roster as the mouthpiece for Bobby Lashley before being shifted to "NXT," where he would go on to capture the "NXT" Cruiserweight Championship. At the time of his transition to WWE's developmental brand, reports emerged that Rush had rubbed some people the wrong way backstage with his attitude. With that experience behind him, Rush stopped by "Say Less" to reflect on how he handled himself during his WWE run, which ended with his release in 2020.
Full Lineup Revealed For WWE SmackDown World Cup, Two Wrestlers Advance
WWE unveiled the full 8-man lineup for the ongoing "SmackDown" World Cup Friday, and two Superstars advanced to the second round of the tourney on the 11/11 "WWE SmackDown" in Indianapolis. First, Mexico's Santos Escobar defeated Japan's Shinsuke Nakamura with Avalanche Phantom Driver, scoring the biggest win of his WWE...
MJF Flaunts His Physique 8 Days Out From AEW Full Gear
MJF will have arguably the biggest match of his career up to this point in eight days when he takes on AEW World Champion Jon Moxley in the main event of Full Gear. MJF received this opportunity at the title due to his winning of the Casino Ladder Match at All Out 2022 — a match he won with the help of a faction known as The Firm. Led by Stokely Hathaway, The Firm recently turned on MJF on an episode of "Dynamite," leading the "Salt of the Earth" to not appear in person until he and Moxley's match on November 19.
AEW Dynamite And Rampage Have Featured More Wrestlers Since Supercard Of Honor
Since purchasing Ring of Honor Wrestling last March, Tony Khan has had his hands full with running two of the premier wrestling organizations in North America. Due to the fact that ROH currently doesn't have a home of its own on TV, Khan has integrated both ROH championships and competitors into the existing AEW television product, changing the dynamic of both "Dynamite" and "Rampage" in the process.
