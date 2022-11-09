Read full article on original website
Related
WLWT 5
Election results: Rand Paul vs. Charles Booker for Kentucky US Senate
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul is facing off against Democrat Charles Booker for the state's Senate seat. Booker, a former state lawmaker, defeated three primary opponents to become the latest nominee to try to snap the long losing streak of Kentucky Democrats in U.S. Senate races. The Bluegrass State hasn’t elected a Democrat to the Senate since Wendell Ford in 1992.
Marco Rubio projected to defeat Val Demings and retain U.S. Senate seat
The race for Florida’s U.S. Senate seat is on between Republican incumbent Marco Rubio and Democratic challenger and U.S. Congresswoman, Val Demings.
Live Results: Kentucky votes in congressional and state elections
Given the state has multiple timezones, the first polls closed at 6 p.m. EST and the last polls close at 7 p.m. EST.
BBC
Abortion election results: Kentucky rejects constitutional amendment on abortion
Kentucky has rejected a constitutional amendment that would have said there was no right to abortion. The result here follows three other pro-choice victories in this year's midterm elections: Vermont, Michigan and California have all enshrined the right to abortion in their constitution. However, in Kentucky the result won't automatically...
CNBC
50% of voters say the overturning of Roe v. Wade makes them more eager to vote in this year’s midterm election
It's crunch time for the midterm election season and a recent survey shows that major rulings in the Supreme Court, like the overturning of Roe v. Wade, will have an impact on if and how Americans vote this November. In fact, half of voters polled by the Kaiser Family Foundation...
WATCH: Ohio Democrat Tim Ryan cracks a beer and says he is going to beat JD Vance on MSNBC
Rep. Tim Ryan, the Ohio Senate candidate for the Democratic Party, lifted a cold one during an interview on Monday night, the eve of the midterm elections. The candidate was finishing an interview discussing his opponent, Republican candidate J.D. Vance, when he produced a can of Miller Lite on camera, promising to win Tuesday's election, according to MSNBC.
Rubio defeats Demings in Senate race
ORLANDO, Fla. — Marco Rubio has defeated Val Deming in the U.S. Senate race in Florida, becoming a victor in one of the most expensive senate races in the country, according to early results. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Rubio is ahead of Demings with 56%...
JD Vance wins Ohio Senate race by wider margin than predicted
Victory of Trump-backed venture capitalist retains the seat for the Republicans in increasingly red state
CNBC
Republican J.D. Vance defeats Democrat Tim Ryan in Ohio Senate race, NBC News projects
Republican J.D. Vance defeated Democrat Tim Ryan in the Ohio U.S. Senate race, NBC News projected. His victory keeps the seat in GOP hands as the party tries to regain control of the Senate. Vance will replace Sen. Rob Portman, who is retiring. Republican J.D. Vance defeated Democratic Rep. Tim...
Liz Cheney says she will vote for Democrat Tim Ryan over Trump-backed Republican JD Vance in Ohio midterms
Liz Cheney has said she would rather vote for Democrat candidate Tim Ryan instead of Donald Trump-backed Republican JD Vance in Ohio’s Senate race.The Ohio Senate race has become a neck-and-neck battle between Congressman Tim Ryan, a centrist Democratic member of the House, and author JD Vance, who wrote the book Hillbilly Ellegy, which was adapted into a Netflix movie by Hollywood filmmaker Ron Howard.Mr Vance subsequently launched his political career and was endorsed by one-time president Mr Trump.“I would not vote for JD Vance,” Ms Cheney, the Republican representative for Wyoming, said in an interview with PBS NewsHour...
Republican JD Vance wins Ohio Senate race in crucial victory for GOP
Republican JD Vance has won the race for US senator in Ohio, a crucial battleground in the war for control of the upper chamber of Congress.Mr Vance was leading his opponent, Congressman Tim Ryan, by 7 points when the race was called Tuesday evening. Held currently by retiring Senator Rob Portman, a Republican, Democrats ranked Ohio on a list of top targets for the night as they sought to expand a majority and potentially build the numbers to challenge the filibuster in the Senate.A race that received national attention thanks to repeat appearances by former President Donald Trump in...
WBKO
Republicans in struggle to break Democrats’ hold on Congress
WASHINGTON (AP) — The promise of a red wave receding, Republicans on Wednesday faced the stark reality that any return to power would mean presiding over a narrowly split Congress, and House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy was weakened by the party’s dismal performance as he reaches for the speaker’s gavel.
Republican Kean defeats Malinowski in New Jersey rematch
Republican Tom Kean Jr. has defeated incumbent Democrat Tom Malinowski in New Jersey ’s 7th District. Kean’s victory in Tuesday's midterm elections comes two years after he narrowly lost to Malinowski and more than two decades after he first sought election to Congress. Malinowski was vying for a third term amid serious headwinds: high inflation, sagging approval ratings for Democratic President Joe Biden and a redrawn district that favored Republicans. Malinowski cast Kean as too beholden to hard core supporters of former President Donald Trump and warned that if Kean and the GOP won, then Republicans would focus on...
Maryland results: Van Hollen wins second term, one US House race may surprise
WASHINGTON – Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Maryland, won a bid for a second term on Tuesday, easily defeating Republican challenger Chris Chaffee. Most Maryland Democrats won the House races they were expected to win. The exception could be Rep. David Trone, who on Wednesday was trailing Republican challenger Neil Parrott in the 6th District, which stretches from Montgomery County into western Maryland.
WLWT 5
Republican Sen. Rand Paul wins 3rd term in Kentucky
Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, a libertarian-leaning conservative and former presidential candidate, won a third term Tuesday by defeating a rival from the other end of the political spectrum, progressive Democrat Charles Booker. First elected in the tea party-driven wave of 2010, Paul’s victory extended a long GOP winning...
Fox 19
Greg Landsman unseats Chabot in surprise win for Democrats
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati City Council member Greg Landsman is headed to Congress. He flipped Ohio’s 1st Congressional District Tuesday, unseating longtime West Side Republican Steve Chabot. Landsman declared victory in a speech late Tuesday night, saying Chabot had called to congratulate him. “This sends a very significant message,”...
Live updates: Amendment 2 defeated, KY’s abortion ban fight now moves to high court
The Associated Press on Wednesday morning declared that Amendment 2 failed. The ballot question was a controversial legislative effort to eliminate women’s constitutional right to abortion in Kentucky. The vote against Amendment 2 dominated throughout Tuesday evening, coming in heaviest in the urban areas, including Louisville and Lexington, with...
Paul cruises to third U.S. Senate term in Kentucky
(The Center Square) – Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, Kentucky’s junior senator, won his third term as he defeated Charles Booker on Tuesday. The Associated Press called that race less than 15 minutes after the polls were scheduled to close in western Kentucky at 6 p.m. CT. KET results showed Paul up 54.7% to Booker’s 45.3%, with 42% of the vote reported and many rural counties – expected to be heavily in Paul’s favor – still left to report.
Washington Examiner
Midterm results: JD Vance defeats Tim Ryan in Ohio Senate race
Venture capitalist and author J.D. Vance (R-OH) has defeated Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) in the race to represent Ohio in the Senate, the bellwether state once again breaking Democratic political hearts. Vance had been polling ahead of Ryan by an average of 2 percentage points before Election Day, according to...
Comments / 0