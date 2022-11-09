ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

14news.com

Vanderburgh Co. new forensic building aids law enforcement

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new forensic building in Vanderburgh County is set to help law enforcement in vehicle investigations. Before the building existed, Vanderburgh County agencies were renting space from local businesses to take apart vehicles. Police say it was impractical and time restrictive since they could only do...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

ISP: Juveniles detained after high speed police chase

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police says authorities were led on a high speed chase through Vanderburgh County that ended with a couple of juveniles on the run and a few in custody. Saturday morning, police say they clocked in a speeding vehicle on I-69 going 100 mph. According to ISP, the driver led […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: SWAT Team teargasses home to end standoff

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say a wanted man was taken into custody Friday night after allegedly starting a standoff with officers. Authorities tell us they responded to the 1700 block of South Linwood Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. for a family dispute. According to an affidavit, police soon realized 40-year-old Brandon D. Gage, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville Police respond to violent kidnapping

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says it’s working on making an arrest after an alleged violent kidnapping took place on the city’s eastside. Friday night, police responded to a home on East Indiana Street for a domestic violence in progress call. EPD officers say a man showed up at the victim’s home […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

New faces are coming to Vanderburgh County offices

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Many new faces are coming to office in Vanderburgh County after the Midterm Elections on Tuesday. Democratic candidate Noah Robinson won the race for County Sheriff and will be taking over for current Sheriff Dave Wedding. Robinson defeated republican Jeff Hales by 5,200 votes. Eyewitness News spoke with Robinson before […]
14news.com

2 people shot in Henderson

Castle marching band reaches finals at Grand Nationals in Indianapolis. Castle marching band reaches finals at Grand Nationals in Indianapolis. 1 person dead in single-vehicle crash in Greenville. Updated: 6 hours ago. 1 person dead in single-vehicle crash in Greenville. Construction worker hit by car in Warrick Co. Updated: 6...
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

POLICE: Elderly woman passes in fatal Greenville crash

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — According to police, an 82-year-old Greenville woman lost her life this weekend after being involved in a fatal car accident. Authorities say the morning of November 12, the Greenville Police Department responded to a single vehicle accident in the 1400 block of KY 181 South. Authorities believe a 2002 Honda Civic, […]
GREENVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro man sentenced in connection with 2019 fire

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – An Owensboro man sentenced in connection with a fire that killed two people in December of 2019. According to the Daviess County Attorney’s Office, Brandon Lashbrook will spend 14 years in prison for two counts of second-degree manslaughter. Owensboro fire officials say the two victims, David and Shelby Lashbrook, died of […]
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

VCSO: 3 injured after multiple-vehicle crash in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A portion of Interstate 69 is back open following a crash involving four cars on Friday night. Vanderburgh Sheriff’s deputies responded to an accident with minor injuries just after 7 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office tweeted a picture saying the crash occurred at Interstate 69 and...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report (11/11)

Daelean Skaggs, 38, of Washington, was arrested on a count of petition to revoke. No bond was set. Alice Flax, 36, of Washington, was arrested for criminal trespass and resisting law enforcement. No bond was set. Christopher Stone, 31, of Shoals, was arrested for domestic battery in the presence of...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
14news.com

ISP names suspect killed in officer involved shooting

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting. Troopers say around 12:45 a.m. Friday, Cannelton Police tried to stop a 1998 GMC pickup truck for speeding on SR 66. They say the driver, who was identified as 22-year-old Payton Masterson of Tell City, turned into...
TELL CITY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

No arrest made after 2 people shot in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a late morning shooting left two people hospitalized in Henderson Saturday. According to the Henderson Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Ray Street after multiple people called 911 for a shooting. We’re told two people involved in the shooting were taken to an area hospital […]
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Newburgh man found guilty of selling heroin and fentanyl

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Newburgh man has been found guilty of selling heroin and fentanyl in Posey County. On Thursday, 29-year-old Nicholas C. Alverez was found guild by a Posey County jury of Dealing in a Narcotic Drug felony. Alvarez was arrested by the Posey County Drug Task...
POSEY COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Noah Robinson elected as next sheriff of Vanderburgh County

The results are in for the race for the next sheriff of Vanderburgh County, Indiana. Democratic candidate Noah Robinson has been elected as the county's next sheriff. After beating out Jason Ashworth in May's primary elections, Robinson was declared the next sheriff of Vanderburgh County upon defeating Republican candidate Jeff Hales in Tuesday's midterm elections.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
witzamfm.com

Haubstadt Man Arrested for Dissemination of Material Harmful to a Minor

Pike County– Indiana State Police initiated a criminal investigation in October after receiving information a Haubstadt man had allegedly sent an inappropriate picture via a social media platform to a female minor. During the investigation, Indiana State Police Detective’s Nick Hatfield and Brandon Deig revealed Dustin Bratcher, 21, of...
HAUBSTADT, IN

Comments / 0

