Read full article on original website
Related
14news.com
Vanderburgh Co. new forensic building aids law enforcement
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new forensic building in Vanderburgh County is set to help law enforcement in vehicle investigations. Before the building existed, Vanderburgh County agencies were renting space from local businesses to take apart vehicles. Police say it was impractical and time restrictive since they could only do...
ISP: Juveniles detained after high speed police chase
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police says authorities were led on a high speed chase through Vanderburgh County that ended with a couple of juveniles on the run and a few in custody. Saturday morning, police say they clocked in a speeding vehicle on I-69 going 100 mph. According to ISP, the driver led […]
EPD: SWAT Team teargasses home to end standoff
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say a wanted man was taken into custody Friday night after allegedly starting a standoff with officers. Authorities tell us they responded to the 1700 block of South Linwood Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. for a family dispute. According to an affidavit, police soon realized 40-year-old Brandon D. Gage, […]
Evansville Police respond to violent kidnapping
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says it’s working on making an arrest after an alleged violent kidnapping took place on the city’s eastside. Friday night, police responded to a home on East Indiana Street for a domestic violence in progress call. EPD officers say a man showed up at the victim’s home […]
New faces are coming to Vanderburgh County offices
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Many new faces are coming to office in Vanderburgh County after the Midterm Elections on Tuesday. Democratic candidate Noah Robinson won the race for County Sheriff and will be taking over for current Sheriff Dave Wedding. Robinson defeated republican Jeff Hales by 5,200 votes. Eyewitness News spoke with Robinson before […]
14news.com
2 people shot in Henderson
Castle marching band reaches finals at Grand Nationals in Indianapolis. Castle marching band reaches finals at Grand Nationals in Indianapolis. 1 person dead in single-vehicle crash in Greenville. Updated: 6 hours ago. 1 person dead in single-vehicle crash in Greenville. Construction worker hit by car in Warrick Co. Updated: 6...
POLICE: Elderly woman passes in fatal Greenville crash
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — According to police, an 82-year-old Greenville woman lost her life this weekend after being involved in a fatal car accident. Authorities say the morning of November 12, the Greenville Police Department responded to a single vehicle accident in the 1400 block of KY 181 South. Authorities believe a 2002 Honda Civic, […]
14news.com
Crews called to crash involving semi at 41 and Baseline
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash in Vanderburgh County. Dispatchers say a semi and a truck crashed at Baseline and Highway 41. It happened just around 10:30 a.m. Saturday. We’re working to find out how seriously people were hurt.
Owensboro man sentenced in connection with 2019 fire
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – An Owensboro man sentenced in connection with a fire that killed two people in December of 2019. According to the Daviess County Attorney’s Office, Brandon Lashbrook will spend 14 years in prison for two counts of second-degree manslaughter. Owensboro fire officials say the two victims, David and Shelby Lashbrook, died of […]
14news.com
VCSO: 3 injured after multiple-vehicle crash in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A portion of Interstate 69 is back open following a crash involving four cars on Friday night. Vanderburgh Sheriff’s deputies responded to an accident with minor injuries just after 7 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office tweeted a picture saying the crash occurred at Interstate 69 and...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (11/11)
Daelean Skaggs, 38, of Washington, was arrested on a count of petition to revoke. No bond was set. Alice Flax, 36, of Washington, was arrested for criminal trespass and resisting law enforcement. No bond was set. Christopher Stone, 31, of Shoals, was arrested for domestic battery in the presence of...
14news.com
ISP names suspect killed in officer involved shooting
TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting. Troopers say around 12:45 a.m. Friday, Cannelton Police tried to stop a 1998 GMC pickup truck for speeding on SR 66. They say the driver, who was identified as 22-year-old Payton Masterson of Tell City, turned into...
14news.com
VCSO: Man taken to hospital after overturning motorcycle on Diamond and St. Joseph Ave.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon. It happened near the intersection of Diamond Avenue and St. Joseph Avenue. Deputies with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office say the man on the motorcycle has serious but non-life-threatening injuries. We are...
No arrest made after 2 people shot in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a late morning shooting left two people hospitalized in Henderson Saturday. According to the Henderson Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Ray Street after multiple people called 911 for a shooting. We’re told two people involved in the shooting were taken to an area hospital […]
Detectives seize approximately 10,000 fentanyl pills from Evansville homes
(WEHT) - Detectives with the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force seized approximately 10,000 suspected fentanyl pills from two homes following drug arrests on Thursday.
14news.com
Newburgh man found guilty of selling heroin and fentanyl
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Newburgh man has been found guilty of selling heroin and fentanyl in Posey County. On Thursday, 29-year-old Nicholas C. Alverez was found guild by a Posey County jury of Dealing in a Narcotic Drug felony. Alvarez was arrested by the Posey County Drug Task...
wevv.com
Noah Robinson elected as next sheriff of Vanderburgh County
The results are in for the race for the next sheriff of Vanderburgh County, Indiana. Democratic candidate Noah Robinson has been elected as the county's next sheriff. After beating out Jason Ashworth in May's primary elections, Robinson was declared the next sheriff of Vanderburgh County upon defeating Republican candidate Jeff Hales in Tuesday's midterm elections.
witzamfm.com
Haubstadt Man Arrested for Dissemination of Material Harmful to a Minor
Pike County– Indiana State Police initiated a criminal investigation in October after receiving information a Haubstadt man had allegedly sent an inappropriate picture via a social media platform to a female minor. During the investigation, Indiana State Police Detective’s Nick Hatfield and Brandon Deig revealed Dustin Bratcher, 21, of...
14news.com
Police: Man taken into custody after barricading himself inside Evansville home
New Elite Air in Evansville hoping to open next month. Castle marching band reaches finals at Grand Nationals in Indianapolis. Castle marching band reaches finals at Grand Nationals in Indianapolis. Construction worker hit by car in Warrick Co. Updated: 6 hours ago. Construction worker hit by car in Warrick Co.
WCSO makes five arrests in robbery investigation, looking for last suspect
The Warrick County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) says a robbery investigation led deputies to arrest five suspects on Wednesday and are searching for one more suspect.
Comments / 0