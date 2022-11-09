ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sierranewsonline.com

Two Local Wineries to Offer Live Music This Sunday

MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES — If you’re looking for some great live music this Sunday (along with some fantastic food and wine), look no further. Both the Fäsi Estate Winery and the Toca Madera Winery will be offering live music events. Fäsi Estate Winery. 42415 Rd 208. Friant,...
MADERA, CA
KMPH.com

Commemorative apparel announced to celebrate 100 years of Christmas Tree Lane

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — This year marks 100 years of lights, family fun, and tradition at Fresno’s Christmas Tree Lane. In honor of celebrating a century of colorful Christmas lights and holiday decorations down Van Ness Blvd, Christmas Tree Lane is releasing commemorative hoodies and t-shirts. You can...
FRESNO, CA
ModestoView

Persuasion Brewery “The wrong side of the tracks”

There have been plenty of changes within our establishment known as the Market Modesto. We were a one-stop shop to get craft beer, top-quality cuts, and speciality groceries, along with hand-crafted sandwiches from our deli. Soon after realizing the growing success of the market, it was decided to incorporate a brewery. Persuasion was born, and the Market was complete.
MODESTO, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

Grocery Outlet to celebrate Grand Opening in Atwater

The Atwater community will experience a new, highly-affordable, quality shopping experience starting Thursday, November 17 with the Grand Opening of the new Grocery Outlet at 1093 Bellevue Road. Doors open at 7 a.m. And then the fun and savings start! Get ready for lots of giveaways, including free limited-edition reusable...
ATWATER, CA
ucmerced.edu

Labyrinth Takes Shape in UC Merced’s Kelley Grove

A temporary labyrinth has taken shape on the UC Merced campus. The labyrinth, which is an ancient pattern people walk to reflect, was. built by master designer Lars Howlett. Marked by spray paint now,. once the final design is determined, the path will be delineated by river. rocks and decomposed...
MERCED, CA
Travel Maven

This Entire Neighborhood in Northern California was Mysteriously Abandoned

California is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of an entire abandoned community in Tuolumne County about 2 hours south of Sacramento. What was once a thriving mining town during much of the 1800s now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
clovisroundup.com

Let’s Talk Clovis: The Story of John and Alta Polson

John Polson married Alta Cole on September 1, 1921 at 6:30 a.m. at her parent’s home. The couple would drive his old Model T Ford to San Francisco for their honeymoon. The roads were narrow and they took a ferryboat from Oakland to San Francisco (Bay Bridge constructed 1933).
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Clovis family wakes up to torn, burnt pride flag

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Clovis family said they woke up to a disturbing scene over the weekend. They said they found their rainbow LGBT pride flag torn down and burnt in their front yard.  “I look at this as sort of a hate crime just because of the message that it leaves, burnt on […]
CLOVIS, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Teresa Marie Carrillo

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Teresa Marie Carrillo. Teresa Carrillo is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Carrying a Loaded Firearm in Public. 40-year-old Carrillo is 4’ 7" tall, 135 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Child shot in Merced, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after a child was shot on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Merced Police Department. Around 12:40 p.m., officers were called out to the area of R Street and Highway 140 for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a child suffering from at least […]
MERCED, CA
fresyes.com

Fresno Through the Years

Here’s another great old video from KMJ-TV, Fresno’s first television station. 2:10 Bandits and Thieves! Juan Soto, Joaquin Murrieta, & Pegleg Smith. 2:30 San Francisco Syndicate. 4:10 Fresno’s First Merchant Jim Faber. 4:20 Land at $3 an Acre!. 4:53 a total of 55 Buildings in Fresno –...
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Get perfect teeth in half the time for half the price

Dr. Thomas Wieg, the owner of Fast Dental, believes everyone should have access to create a beautiful smile. That’s why he’s adopted the “Fast Braces” technology and built an entire practice dedicated to giving people perfectly straight teeth in half the time as traditional braces and for half the price.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Edgar Alex Flores

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Edgar Alex Flores. Edgar Flores is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Carjacking. 24-year-old Flores is 5' 5" tall, 130 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where Edgar Flores is hiding, call...
FRESNO, CA
FOX40

Arrests made in Family Dollar shooting

ESCALON, Calif. (KTXL) — Arrests have been made in the Oct. 10 Family Dollar shooting in Escalon that left one employee in critical condition, according to the Escalon Police Department. Andre Brooks, 34, and Brian Sewell, 33, are facing multiple felony charges including attempted murder and robbery. Both men were found to be connected to […]
ESCALON, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: John Zaven Vartanian

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is John Zaven Vartanian. John Vartanian is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Fraud. 43-year-old Zartanian is 5' 9" tall, 170 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where John Vartanian is hiding, call...
FRESNO, CA
clovisroundup.com

Fatal Motorcycle Collision in Clovis Overnight

Last night just before 9:30PM, a motorcyclist passed away following a collision with a car. A Clovis Police officer came upon the collision at Sunnyside/Sierra moments after it happened and before anyone had a chance to call 911. As officers tended to the two drivers involved and closed the roadway,...
CLOVIS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy