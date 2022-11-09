Read full article on original website
sierranewsonline.com
Two Local Wineries to Offer Live Music This Sunday
MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES — If you’re looking for some great live music this Sunday (along with some fantastic food and wine), look no further. Both the Fäsi Estate Winery and the Toca Madera Winery will be offering live music events. Fäsi Estate Winery. 42415 Rd 208. Friant,...
KMPH.com
Commemorative apparel announced to celebrate 100 years of Christmas Tree Lane
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — This year marks 100 years of lights, family fun, and tradition at Fresno’s Christmas Tree Lane. In honor of celebrating a century of colorful Christmas lights and holiday decorations down Van Ness Blvd, Christmas Tree Lane is releasing commemorative hoodies and t-shirts. You can...
Persuasion Brewery “The wrong side of the tracks”
There have been plenty of changes within our establishment known as the Market Modesto. We were a one-stop shop to get craft beer, top-quality cuts, and speciality groceries, along with hand-crafted sandwiches from our deli. Soon after realizing the growing success of the market, it was decided to incorporate a brewery. Persuasion was born, and the Market was complete.
mercedcountytimes.com
Grocery Outlet to celebrate Grand Opening in Atwater
The Atwater community will experience a new, highly-affordable, quality shopping experience starting Thursday, November 17 with the Grand Opening of the new Grocery Outlet at 1093 Bellevue Road. Doors open at 7 a.m. And then the fun and savings start! Get ready for lots of giveaways, including free limited-edition reusable...
ucmerced.edu
Labyrinth Takes Shape in UC Merced’s Kelley Grove
A temporary labyrinth has taken shape on the UC Merced campus. The labyrinth, which is an ancient pattern people walk to reflect, was. built by master designer Lars Howlett. Marked by spray paint now,. once the final design is determined, the path will be delineated by river. rocks and decomposed...
This Entire Neighborhood in Northern California was Mysteriously Abandoned
California is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of an entire abandoned community in Tuolumne County about 2 hours south of Sacramento. What was once a thriving mining town during much of the 1800s now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
KMPH.com
Grazing Table Events, 11/8/22 - Pear & Brie Crostini, Cranberry Pecan Goat Cheese Truffles
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Chef Auzzie Lewis from The Grazing Table Events visited the Great Day Kitchen to prepare some delicious food. Incredible pear and brie crostini with prosciutto, fresh arugula and a drizzle of homemade hot honey. These easy brie crostini are the perfect combination of sweet, savory and spicy. A wonderful appetizer for the holidays!
Disney Legend and Central Valley native dies at 93
On Friday, Disney Legend Alice Estes Davis died at the age of 93 after a career of being involved in some of the most iconic animated movies and animatronic costume designs.
clovisroundup.com
Let’s Talk Clovis: The Story of John and Alta Polson
John Polson married Alta Cole on September 1, 1921 at 6:30 a.m. at her parent’s home. The couple would drive his old Model T Ford to San Francisco for their honeymoon. The roads were narrow and they took a ferryboat from Oakland to San Francisco (Bay Bridge constructed 1933).
Fresno’s 144th Fighter Wing debuts new patriotic paint design
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- You may have noticed the skies above Fresno have become a little more colorful and patriotic recently. The 144th Fighter Wing of the Air National Guard has debuted a new paint scheme aboard one of their F-15C Eagle fighter jets (specifically Aircraft 85-113). Called the Heritage Jet 2.0, it is assigned to […]
Clovis family wakes up to torn, burnt pride flag
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Clovis family said they woke up to a disturbing scene over the weekend. They said they found their rainbow LGBT pride flag torn down and burnt in their front yard. “I look at this as sort of a hate crime just because of the message that it leaves, burnt on […]
Car impounded after driver did donuts at Fresno Fairgrounds, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A car has now been impounded a month after officers spotted a driver driving recklessly in a parking lot at the Fresno Fairgrounds, according to the Fresno Police Department. On October 11, officers were patrolling the area around the fairgrounds when they saw a driver doing donuts in a parking lot. […]
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Teresa Marie Carrillo
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Teresa Marie Carrillo. Teresa Carrillo is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Carrying a Loaded Firearm in Public. 40-year-old Carrillo is 4’ 7" tall, 135 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know...
Child shot in Merced, police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after a child was shot on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Merced Police Department. Around 12:40 p.m., officers were called out to the area of R Street and Highway 140 for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a child suffering from at least […]
fresyes.com
Fresno Through the Years
Here’s another great old video from KMJ-TV, Fresno’s first television station. 2:10 Bandits and Thieves! Juan Soto, Joaquin Murrieta, & Pegleg Smith. 2:30 San Francisco Syndicate. 4:10 Fresno’s First Merchant Jim Faber. 4:20 Land at $3 an Acre!. 4:53 a total of 55 Buildings in Fresno –...
yourcentralvalley.com
Get perfect teeth in half the time for half the price
Dr. Thomas Wieg, the owner of Fast Dental, believes everyone should have access to create a beautiful smile. That’s why he’s adopted the “Fast Braces” technology and built an entire practice dedicated to giving people perfectly straight teeth in half the time as traditional braces and for half the price.
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Edgar Alex Flores
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Edgar Alex Flores. Edgar Flores is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Carjacking. 24-year-old Flores is 5' 5" tall, 130 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where Edgar Flores is hiding, call...
Arrests made in Family Dollar shooting
ESCALON, Calif. (KTXL) — Arrests have been made in the Oct. 10 Family Dollar shooting in Escalon that left one employee in critical condition, according to the Escalon Police Department. Andre Brooks, 34, and Brian Sewell, 33, are facing multiple felony charges including attempted murder and robbery. Both men were found to be connected to […]
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: John Zaven Vartanian
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is John Zaven Vartanian. John Vartanian is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Fraud. 43-year-old Zartanian is 5' 9" tall, 170 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where John Vartanian is hiding, call...
clovisroundup.com
Fatal Motorcycle Collision in Clovis Overnight
Last night just before 9:30PM, a motorcyclist passed away following a collision with a car. A Clovis Police officer came upon the collision at Sunnyside/Sierra moments after it happened and before anyone had a chance to call 911. As officers tended to the two drivers involved and closed the roadway,...
