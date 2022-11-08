Read full article on original website
Black Panther Wakanda Forever star teases Secret Invasion is unlike anything Marvel has done before
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Martin Freeman has teased that Secret Invasion is unlike anything Marvel has done before. The highly anticipated Disney+ series is set to air in 2023, starring Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos – characters who first met in 2019's Captain Marvel.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever sets new record with huge box office debut
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has set a new box-office record after the mammoth Marvel movie made its debut this weekend. The Black Panther sequel earned $180 million over the weekend, which is now the biggest November opening in the USA. It smashed the previous record of $158 million, which was set by 2013's The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's queer representation is a(nother) failure by Marvel
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever spoilers follow. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now in cinemas and even it can't escape the crushing weight of expectation. While the film is entertaining and moving, particularly in how it handles Chadwick Boseman's death and Shuri's journey in the wake of it, the film has to fit into the MCU's greater plot machinations — and its 'family-friendly' values.
