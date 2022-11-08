ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever sets new record with huge box office debut

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has set a new box-office record after the mammoth Marvel movie made its debut this weekend. The Black Panther sequel earned $180 million over the weekend, which is now the biggest November opening in the USA. It smashed the previous record of $158 million, which was set by 2013's The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.
digitalspy.com

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's queer representation is a(nother) failure by Marvel

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever spoilers follow. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now in cinemas and even it can't escape the crushing weight of expectation. While the film is entertaining and moving, particularly in how it handles Chadwick Boseman's death and Shuri's journey in the wake of it, the film has to fit into the MCU's greater plot machinations — and its 'family-friendly' values.

Comments / 0

Community Policy