No matter who’s been running the ball for Ohio State, they’ve struggled to do so at an elite level in the past three games. TreVeyon Henderson was out with an injury last week, and Miyan Williams saw just two carries against Penn State before leaving Henderson to do most of the work the week prior. With multiple rushers against three different schemes in varying weather conditions since the bye week, Ohio State is averaging 105 fewer yards per game on the ground than it did in the first six games.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO