Ryan Day Believes Ohio State Continuing to Stack Wins Will Help the Buckeyes Finish the 2023 Class Strong, Aidan Steinfeldt and Jake Wheelock Will Visit OSU Saturday

Just less than six weeks from now, the start of the Early Signing Period will commence, and OSU will have the majority, if not all, of its 2023 recruiting class wrapped up. As it stands, Ohio State has 21 commits in its current cycle and the No. 5-ranked recruiting class nationally. None of those prospects appear to be in danger of flipping elsewhere, like when the Buckeyes lost cornerback Terrance Brooks to Texas on National Signing Day last year.
WKYC

Cleveland Glenville LB and Ohio State commit Arvell Reese receives Army All-American Bowl Game jersey

CLEVELAND — In what has seemingly become an annual tradition at Glenville High School, another Tarblooder is heading to the United States Army All-American Bowl. On Thursday, senior linebacker Arvell Reese was presented with his jersey for the game, which is considered the premier high school football All-Star exhibition. The 2023 edition of the game will be played at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Saturday, January 7, and will feature the nation's top outgoing high school seniors.
Eleven Warriors

Indiana Beat Writer Zach Osterman Explains What’s Gone Wrong for Hoosiers Amid Six-Game Losing Streak

NOON – SATURDAY, NOV. 12. For the second week in a row, our conversation on this week’s edition of Across The Field centers around what’s gone wrong for Ohio State’s next opponent, as Indiana has lost its last six games in a row entering Saturday’s game in Columbus. Zach Osterman, who covers Indiana for the Indy Star and has been a regular guest around these parts before the Buckeyes’ annual battles with the Hoosiers, joins us again to dive into what’s led to the Hoosiers’ struggles.
Eleven Warriors

Chris Holtmann, Zed Key and Brice Sensabaugh Break Down Ohio State's 82-56 Win Over Charleston Southern

Ohio State's second straight non-conference opponent proved little threat Thursday. The Buckeyes blew past Charleston Southern, 82-56, as Ohio State picked up its second win this week to start the season. Zed Key put up 17 points and 13 boards, Brice Sensabaugh finished in double figures once again and the Buckeyes shot 51.7% as a team in a dominant effort front to back.
Eleven Warriors

In-State Prospects Chris Henry Jr. and Jake Cook to Visit Ohio State This Weekend, Four-Star 2024 DE Nigel Smith Considering Attending Michigan Game

Cincinnati wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. was one of the best prospects to camp at Ohio State last summer, regardless of class. That’s a pretty impressive feat, considering it led to the 2026 prospect picking up an offer from the Buckeyes before ever playing a high school game. Boasting a 6-foot-3, 170-pound frame, Henry won individual drill after individual drill, especially beating defensive backs on deep routes.
Eleven Warriors

Ryan Day Says Buckeyes Still Playing “Best Five” Up Front Despite Run Game Struggles, “Bumps and Bruises” on Offensive Line

No matter who’s been running the ball for Ohio State, they’ve struggled to do so at an elite level in the past three games. TreVeyon Henderson was out with an injury last week, and Miyan Williams saw just two carries against Penn State before leaving Henderson to do most of the work the week prior. With multiple rushers against three different schemes in varying weather conditions since the bye week, Ohio State is averaging 105 fewer yards per game on the ground than it did in the first six games.
Eleven Warriors

Buckeyes Recap Wild Weather Conditions at Northwestern, Give Thoughts on Improving Offense and Defense in Final Stretch of the Season

The weather conditions last weekend against Northwestern certainly made life difficult at times for Ohio State. The Buckeyes entered their matchup with the Wildcats as 38-point favorites, but only managed a 21-7 victory over one-win Northwestern. A good portion of the slog could be attributed to strong wind gusts that made the thought of throwing the ball a foolhardy errand at best.
ESPN

Tennessee stumbles in opener as Ohio State pulls off upset

No. 5 was stunned in Columbus by No. 14 Ohio State on Tuesday night, as Buckeyes fans stormed the court following a dramatic 87-75 upset in both teams' season opener. It was the first season-opening loss by an Associated Press top-five team against either an unranked squad or a ranked team outside the top five since 2008, when No. 3 Maryland fell to unranked TCU, according to ESPN Stats & Information research. Before Tuesday, such teams had won 69 consecutive contests, including No. 1 South Carolina, No. 2 Stanford and No. 4 Iowa on Monday night.
ocolly.com

OSU WBB signs two on Early Signing Day

Jacie Hoyt just signed her first two players of the 2023 class. On Wednesday, the early signing day period arrived and two class-of-2023 commits to OSU have signed. Stailee Heard: 6-foot guard from Sapulpa, Oklahoma. Heard arrives at OSU as a tall guard from Sapulpa High School. Heard in her...
Eleven Warriors

Chris Holtmann Says 2023 Signees Make Up "A Really Exceptional Class," Bruce Thornton and Sean McNeil Discuss Potential For 2022-23 Buckeyes

Chris Holtmann is thrilled about his 2023 recruiting class, and he has every right to be. The Buckeyes signed the No. 5 class in the country on Wednesday with a group that includes three four-star, top-50 overall prospects (Scotty Middleton, Taison Chatman and Devin Royal) and one three-star recruit (Austin Parks).
golfpunkhq.com

Top Five golf courses in Ohio

Golf remains one of the most popular sports in the USA and it seems to have a loyal following across Ohio, in particular. Residents of the Buckeye State love to follow the biggest tournaments and keep tabs on the world’s best pro players. Just watching the biggest pro events...
buckeyefirearms.org

BREAKING: Motion for Stay Granted in Columbus Preemption Case

A motion by the State to stay a recent ruling involving Ohio's firearm preemption law has been granted. This is good news just one day after the City of Columbus decided to use the erroneous ruling as an excuse to announce municipal gun control laws. This case has been developing...
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
