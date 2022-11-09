ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

KULR8

Montana State women's basketball signs Minnesota high school forward Ella Johnson

BOZEMAN — Ella Johnson has signed a national letter of intent to join the Montana State women’s basketball program, MSU head coach Tricia Binford announced on Wednesday. Johnson is a 6-foot-2 forward from Elk River, Minnesota. As a junior, she led Elk River High to a 17-10 overall mark, averaged 10.5 points per game and was a Northwest Suburban All-Conference honoree. She scored 25 points in a Section 8-4A semifinal loss.
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

2022 State A Volleyball Scores

BOZEMAN- The State Volleyball tournament returns to Bozeman running Thursday through Saturday. This page will show updates from each match in the Class A winner's bracket throughout the tournament. Thursday. Match 1: Billings Central def. Polson 25-9, 25-16, 17-25, 25-12 Match 2: Havre def. Hamilton 25-17, 25-12, 25-13 Match 3:...
BOZEMAN, MT
explorebigsky.com

University of Montana, Montana State hold post-election forums next week

Will legislators be nasty or nice to each other? And how will election results affect Montanans?. The University of Montana and Montana State University-Bozeman are each holding forums next week on those topics. The Zoom events are free and open to the public. UM Nov. 9: “Can Civility Prevail in...
BOZEMAN, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

12 Pictures of Spectacular Rustic Ranch For Sale Near Bozeman

This is an excellent opportunity if you're looking for a good chunk of property near Bozeman. A beautiful rustic ranch has been listed for sale. Jackson Creek Retreat is located between Bozeman and Livingston in the heart of the Bridger Mountains. The property features roughly 40 private acres with a 5,500 sqft custom home designed by architect Jim Morton. The property is approximately 15 minutes from Bozeman and Livingston, and 25 minutes from the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Cold end to week; valley inversions

A few areas of light snow/flurries will persist for Bozeman this afternoon, but we're mostly dry heading into the evening. Cloud cover will slowly thin out during this time, but expecting partly cloudy skies overnight which will keep temperatures from truly bottoming out. Either way, lows will fall to mainly the single digits above and below 0. Meanwhile, Butte will likely drop to around -10 tonight. Bundle up!
BOZEMAN, MT
103.7 The Hawk

The Surprising Way Squatting Can Be Legal in Montana

If you own land, you may want to brush up on your legal knowledge in case someone tries to squat on your property. We've talked at length over the past two years about the housing problem in Bozeman and whether or not you can legally sleep in your car, should you not be able to afford housing. People are doing their best to get by while trying to live in the Bozeman area, and that may mean turning to alternative housing, and an increase in homelessness. Here's what we found about squatter's rights in Montana.
MONTANA STATE
XL Country 100.7

One Acre in Big Sky Costs HOW Much?

We all know real estate in the Gallatin Valley is outrageously expensive, but have you seen how much it is in Big Sky?. It hurts every time I look at the average price of homes, condos, or townhomes in Gallatin Valley. I thought the housing market was ridiculous here in Bozeman, until I saw the cost of houses in Big Sky.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Snow Is The Least of Your Problems Right Now in Bozeman

Winter comes with many things, including slick roads, cold temperatures, and terrible drivers. There is one thing that often accompanies winter, however, that we really need to be aware of. Crimes that you can't prevent are frustrating, to say the least. The sense of helplessness that often accompanies them is...
BOZEMAN, MT
msuexponent.com

Victim of Sunday's accident in Gallatin County ID’d

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County Sheriff/Coroner Dan Springer has released the name of the victim of a car accident that happened Sunday afternoon. On Nov. 6, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and the Gallatin County Coroner’s Office were called out to a single vehicle fatality near the intersection of Monforton School Rd. and Kallestad Ln.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

R.I.P. Gallatin Valley Mall: Demo For ‘Gallatin Crossing’ Underway [PHOTOS]

The major renovation and construction on the Gallatin Valley Mall in Bozeman has begun. If fact, a large chunk of the Mall isn't even there anymore. NOTE: The Gallatin Valley Mall IS OPEN during this redevelopment and there is still plenty of parking available. Don't hesitate to continue shopping at your favorite retailers while this big project is underway. It is not difficult getting around the construction.
BOZEMAN, MT

