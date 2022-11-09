Tennessee football at No. 5 in College Football Playoff ranking: See the full list

dropped to No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings, staying in the hunt despite losing to Georgia.

Predictably, Georgia moved to No. 1 after beating the Vols 27-13 last week.

The other top teams include No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 TCU, No. 6 Oregon, No. 7 LSU , No. 8 Southern Cal, No. 9 Alabama and No. 10 Clemson.

Clemson dropped after being upset by Notre Dame. Alabama dropped after losing to LSU for its second loss.

Tennessee was No. 1 in the first release of the College Football Playoff rankings. The Vols suffered their first loss, but they're still ranked No. 2 in strength of record and strength of schedule.

The College Football Playoff selection committee released its second ranking Tuesday. It will release new rankings each Tuesday in November and announce its final selections on Dec. 4, following the conference championship games.

This season’s playoff semifinals will be played Dec. 31 at the Fiesta Bowl (Glendale, Arizona) and Peach Bowl (Atlanta). The national championship game will be Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Tennessee (8-1, 4-1 SEC) must win its remaining three games to stay in the hunt for the four-team playoff. The Vols will play Missouri (4-5, 2-4) on Saturday (noon ET, CBS) at Neyland Stadium. Then they will play at South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Michigan

4. TCU

6. Oregon

7. LSU

8. Southern Cal

9. Alabama

10. Clemson

11. Ole Miss

12. UCLA

13. Utah

14. Penn State

15. North Carolina

16. North Carolina State

17. Tulane

18. Texas

19. Kansas State

20. Notre Dame

21. Illinois

22. Central Florida

23. Florida State

24. Kentucky

25. Washington

Reach Adam Sparks at adam.sparks@knoxnews.com and on Twitter @AdamSparks.