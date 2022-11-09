ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

The Hill

Alaska Republicans vote to censure McConnell

The Alaska Republican Party on Monday voted to censure Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) for what they called spreading “divisive and misleading statements” about their endorsed candidate in Alaska’s Senate race. The state party added that McConnell’s financial support for incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) in...
ALASKA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Rick Scott Won’t Reject Challenging Mitch McConnell to Be Republican Senate Leader

Sen. Rick Scott of Florida wouldn’t reject the idea on Sunday that he could be the Senate Majority Leader should Republicans win back the Senate next week. As head of the Senate’s Republican campaign committee, Scott appeared on Meet The Press on Sunday to discuss the GOP’s final midterm election push, but moderator Chuck Todd took the opportunity to see if an intra-party Senate battle was in store for the senator himself.
FLORIDA STATE
Newsweek

Trump's Goal of Impeaching Mitch McConnell Is Doomed

Donald Trump's longstanding feud with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell escalated to a new level Thursday after the former president called for the impeachment of the Senate's top Republican in an interview. Asked about the possibility of Republicans defaulting on the national debt next Congress—and McConnell's longstanding aversion to budgetary...
FLORIDA STATE
Tufts Daily

How the Democrats lost Florida

0As midterm elections draw closer and voting registration deadlines pass, pundits look at the polling of “swing states” — states with a roughly even population of Democrats and Republicans that have the potential to vote either way in national elections. The results are especially important this year as polls show neither party has a large advantage in either congressional chamber, with Democrats favored in the Senate and Republicans favored in the House. The governorships are also significant, as state law determines hot-button issues like abortion, education and immigration.
FLORIDA STATE
Idaho State Journal

Utah Republican Mike Lee wins reelection to US Senate

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Republican Mike Lee has been reelected to a third term in the U.S. Senate, defeating independent challenger Evan McMullin on Tuesday in the state's most closely watched Senate race in decades. Lee’s win keeps Utah in Republican hands as the party vies for...
UTAH STATE
The Hill

Graham predicts Democrats will lose Senate; McConnell says we’ll see

After Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) declined Wednesday to predict which party will win the Senate majority, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) expressed confidence Republicans will flip the chamber. During an Wednesday evening appearance on Fox News, Graham told host Jesse Watters that a “tidal wave is coming,” predicting Republican...
GEORGIA STATE
WCNC

Republican Ted Budd wins North Carolina's US Senate race

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rep. Ted Budd defeated Democrat Cheri Beasley to win North Carolina’s open seat in the U.S. Senate, according to an NBC News projection, giving Republicans a huge victory in the 2022 midterm elections. Budd’s victory was crucial for Republicans, who hoped to at least maintain...
GEORGIA STATE
Mother Jones

Liz Cheney Just Endorsed Another Democrat

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Rep. Liz Cheney used to be one of the standard-bearers of the Republican party—she’s literally the heir to one of the most prominent Republicans in modern history. But since she broke with former president Donald Trump, she’s strayed far from the party and is now not just campaigning against pro-Trump Republicans, she’s endorsing Democrats. After endorsing Michigan Democrat Elissa Slotkin, Cheney says she is now endorsing Virginia Democrat Abigail Spanberger.
MICHIGAN STATE
Washington Examiner

Midterm results: Utah Sen. Mike Lee wins reelection, fending off challenge from independent Evan McMullin

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) won his reelection bid on Tuesday, fending off a challenge from independent Evan McMullin in a tighter-than-expected race in the reliably red state. Lee’s victory sets him up for a third term in the Beehive State, helping to secure the Republican Party’s influence over the state as it dominates both the Senate seats and all four House seats. Utah has elected only Republican senators to represent its state since 1977.
UTAH STATE
WDSU

GOP looks to hold onto U.S. Senate seat in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. — As Republicans fight for control of the U.S. Senate, Democratic candidates are fighting to unseat GOP incumbent U.S. Sen. John Kennedy in the reliably red state of Louisiana. It is a longshot bid in a state that hasn't elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate...
LOUISIANA STATE
AFP

Trump-backed Vance wins US Senate seat in Ohio, boosting Republicans

Republican J.D. Vance, the best-selling "Hillbilly Elegy" author backed by former president Donald Trump, won a contentious race for Ohio's open US Senate seat Tuesday, networks projected, in a disappointment for Democratic President Joe Biden. Vance's fealty to Trump in red-leaning Ohio helped him remain competitive in the Senate race against Ryan, a working-class Democratic congressman who has kept his distance from Biden. sst-mlm/wd
OHIO STATE
Fox News

Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton not running for president in 2024

He’s long been considered a potential Republican contender in next White House race, but Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas will not seek the presidency in the 2024 election cycle. Cotton, a rising star in the GOP and Army veteran who served in combat in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, has been reaching out to donor, supporters, and aides in recent days to inform them that he won’t launch a presidential campaign, sources in the senator’s political orbit confirmed to Fox News on Sunday. The news was first reported by Politico.
ARKANSAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Republicans flip North Carolina Supreme Court

Republicans flipped control of the North Carolina Supreme Court in their favor, winning back control for the first time in six years. The GOP managed to flip two seats on the North Carolina Supreme Court bench to their side, shifting the court from the Democrats' 4-3 majority into a 5-2 Republican majority.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

