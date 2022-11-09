ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, OH

Live Ohio, Akron and Summit County election results

By Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38JqFG_0j3gRxZM00

As the polls close on election day, we'll have full results for both local and statewide races.

Use the links below to find out who won and check beaconjournal.com throughout the evening for news and analysis. Get immediate news in our live blog.

Ohio election results

Summit County results:Full results for more local races in Akron area

Portage County results:Key races for commissioner, auditor, state rep.

Stark County results: View key race results for Stark County

Wayne County results:View key race results from Wayne County

Medina County results: View key race results

Ohio statewide results:Find results for governor, US Senate, Supreme Court and more

US House results: View vote counts from all 15 disricts

Ohio House:View results for all Ohio House Districts

Ohio State Senate:View results for all Ohio Senate districts

Comments / 1

Related
columbusunderground.com

2022 Midterm Ohio Election Results

All results reported in this story will be updated as finalized numbers continue to come in. Incumbent Governor Mike DeWine cruised to an easy victory by keeping his head down, skipping out on debates, and allowing some of his most ardent detractors during the pandemic lockdown to cool off and tow the party line in a 63% victory over challenger Nan Whaley’s 37% showing of support.
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Sykes wins Ohio’s 13th Congressional District Race

AKRON, Ohio — Emilia Strong Sykes, democratic candidate-elect for Ohio’s 13th Congressional District, has made history as the first Black female and person to represent the district, defeating republican candidate Madison Gesiotto Gilbert with nearly 53% of the vote Tuesday night. What You Need To Know. Emilia Sykes...
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

State issues 1 and 2 pass, changing Ohio’s bail and voter eligibility laws

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohioans overwhelmingly voted to approve two state constitutional amendments, changing the way judges set bail and modifying voter eligibility requirements, the AP projected Tuesday night. Issue 1: Bail reform and public safety Ohioans overwhelmingly voted to change the way judges set bail. Issue 1 requires Ohio judges to consider public safety […]
OHIO STATE
wksu.org

In Akron, democracy in action

The midterm election is officially behind us, and I know I’m not the only one who’s relieved that my nightly TV viewing is no longer soured with smear campaigns and vicious political advertisements. (The holiday shopping ads that took their place are also stress-inducing, but at least the background music is catchier.)
AKRON, OH
marijuanamoment.net

Ohio Voters Approve Marijuana Decriminalization Ballot Measures In Five Cities

Ohio voters in five cities approved local marijuana decriminalization ballot initiatives on Tuesday. Activists in the state have been working to enact local cannabis reform over recent election cycles, with most efforts proving successful. While decriminalization didn’t qualify for every municipal ballot that advocates targeted for 2022, a half dozen got the chance to make a policy change.
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

What the passing of Issue 1 and Issue 2 means for Ohioans

Voters in Ohio overwhelmingly passed state issues one and two Tuesday night. But what does that mean for those living across the Buckeye State?. Mindy Drayer talks with political strategist and attorney Mehek Cooke. Mehek also discuses the historic voter turnout for the 2022 midterm election and why we may see more and more women running for office in the near future.
OHIO STATE
WKYC

Live election updates: Ohio Nov. 8 midterm election

CLEVELAND — It's here!. Ohio's Nov. 8 election has officially arrived -- and we're tracking a number of big races on the midterm ballot. From the U.S. Senate race between Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance to the governor battle between Mike DeWine and Nan Whaley, there's a lot of national interest in the outcome of today's election here in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

ELECTION 2022: All the Stark Issues, Pass or Fail

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – When it came to money issues, inflation didn’t seem to impact voters. In additional to all renewal levies passing in the county, the Massillon Museum 1.5 mill levy and Lawrence Township 1.25 mill police levy passed. A Pike Township road levy...
MASSILLON, OH
whbc.com

ELECTION 2022: North Canton Voters Reject Extended Terms

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – As for the issues, a charter amendment in North Canton to extend the terms for mayor and council members from two to four years was turned down by 63-percent of voters. Clerk of Council Ben Young says it really is the...
NORTH CANTON, OH
WFMJ.com

Tim Ryan's state loss, Valley loss - by the numbers

Tim Ryan first made a name for himself in the Valley when the former congressional aide decided to run for the congressional seat in 2002 formerly held by the popular and controversial James Traficant. Ryan through his hat into the ring and was elected as Ohio's 13th District congressman, winning...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy