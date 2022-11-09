Rand Paul defeats challenger Charles Booker in Kentucky Senate race

KENTUCKY — Incumbent Rand Paul has been reelected to the U.S. Senate, the Associated Press projected Tuesday night.

The race was the first called in the Tri-State, with Paul finishing the night with 61% of the votes.

Paul fought off Democratic challenger Charles Booker in pursuit of his third term. First elected in 2010 during the Tea Party movement, Paul rose to national prominence for his contrarian opinions. He has defied leaders of both parties — including fellow Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell — by voting against or delaying the passage of popular bills.

Just months ago, Paul delayed the approval of $40 billion to Ukraine. He said he wanted language inserted that allows an inspector general to oversee how funds are spent and said his oath of office "is to the U.S. Constitution, not to any foreign nation."

Raised in Texas, where his father served as a U.S. representative, Paul moved to Bowling Green after completing his residency in ophthalmology. He had a private practice before his election to the Senate.

Paul previously ran for president in 2016, suspending his campaign after finishing fifth in the Iowa caucus.

Booker, a former state lawmaker, was hoping to become the first Democrat elected to the Senate in Kentucky since 1992. He was the first Black Kentuckian to secure the Democratic nomination. He previously ran in the Democratic primary to face Sen. Mitch McConnell, finishing second behind Amy McGrath.

Paul had a large fundraising advantage over Booker, running several television ads promoting his campaign platforms and conservatism. Booker, on the other hand, focused on grassroots organizing.

FIND THE LATEST MIDTERM ELECTION RESULTS FROM OHIO, KENTUCKY AND INDIANA HERE.