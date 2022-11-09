Read full article on original website
50 Most Beautiful People In Atlanta According To JEZEBELJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Bartaco opens new location in Vinings + secret taco newsMalika BowlingVinings, GA
Women’s Volleyball: ‘A sister away from home’: Gonzales, MacNeill reminisce on journey from Georgia to Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
How Georgia football became the toughest team in college football: ‘It’s not built for everybody’
ATHENS — Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint knows how Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker felt at the end of Saturday’s 27-13 win. The Tennessee quarterback remained on the ground after being thrown down by Georgia linebacker Rian Davis, the final time he was slammed into the Sanford Stadium turf on the wet afternoon.
Georgia vs Mississippi State Score Predictions Are In
As the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs head to Starkville, Mississippi to take on the unranked Mississippi State Bulldogs, Georgia looks to finish a perfect season strong with their final two SEC road games. These two teams face off for the first time since 2020 when the Georgia Bulldogs beat ...
Kirby Smart goes deeper on his transfer portal comments, confidence in offensive line before Miss St
ATHENS — It was a little strange for Kirby Smart to immediately reference the transfer portal in his postgame interview with CBS’ Jenny Dell. Georgia had just finished off previously No. 1 Tennessee in dominant fashion. The win spoke loudly about the culture and program that Georgia built.
National media eats crow, crowns Georgia football entering second College Football Playoff rankings
There was a lot of public doubt regarding Georgia after the first College Football Playoff rankings. The committee slotted Georgia in third, behind both Tennessee and Ohio State. Yet following Georgia’s dominant win over Tennessee this past weekend, there isn’t expected to be much of a debate about who the...
2023 Running Back Javin Simpkins Announces De-Commitment
Miami (Fla.) Norland senior running back Javin Simpkins is back on the market. Simpkins, who had been committed to Georgia Tech, announced this afternoon that he has reopened his recruitment. The three-star prospect holds nearly two dozen scholarship offers. "After a long conversation with my family, I have decided to...
valdostatoday.com
Wildcats travel to Atlanta for GHSA playoffs
VALDOSTA – The Wildcats will travel to Westlake High School to take on the Lions in Atlanta for the first round GHSA football playoffs. The Valdosta High Wildcats will travel to Westlake High School and play the Lions in Atlanta, Georgia for the first round of the GHSA football playoffs on Saturday, November 12, with a kick off of 6:00 pm.
Red and Black
OPINION: UGA must take crowd management seriously
I was excited. The entire week leading up to the Georgia Tennessee game, I couldn’t get my mind off of it. Saturday morning, I got to the gate early, where the crowd built over cruelly slow hours of waiting to enter the stadium. As excited as I was about...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia 2022 Midterm Election Results for Atlanta
Voters in Georgia made their voices heard in Tuesday's general election, casting ballots in several hotly contested races. Below are the results for the City of Atlanta. Click or tap here to return to master list.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Redan honors Phillips family with hall of fame inductions
Redan High School inducted Jamil, Brandon, PJ, and Porsha Phillips into the Redan High School Hall of Fame on Nov. 6. Each of the four siblings played sports and graduated from Redan High School before playing Major League Baseball or playing in the WNBA. Former Redan principal and baseball coach Greg Goodwin said the honor was “a long time coming.”
WXIA 11 Alive
Three metro Atlanta natives named to U.S. World Cup squad
ATLANTA — Atlanta, a 2026 World Cup host city, will be well-represented at the more immediate World Cup that kicks off this month in Qatar. The United States announced its World Cup roster on Wednesday. It features Lawrenceville's Walker Zimmerman, Powder Springs native Shaq Moore and Lilburn's Sean Johnson.
Giant card set up for TakeOff in downtown Atlanta | How fans can sign
ATLANTA — Residents in Atlanta have a chance to give their sympathies to the late rapper TakeOff before his funeral service on Friday. The Saving Our Sons Campaign invites fans to share their condolences on the giant card, which will be set up today in downtown Atlanta. Specifically, it'll...
scoopotp.com
Whataburger Kennesaw to Open Soon
Say what? Finally, a date has been announced according to Tomorrow’s News Today for the first Georgia Whataburger to open in Kennesaw on 11/28 at 705 Town Park Lane NW in a former Charlie’s Restaurant. BUT, Whataburger wrote to Scoop saying they don’t have plans to announce at this time and to just keep checking their social media pages for any updates.
WXIA 11 Alive
At 29, she's made history twice after winning a Georgia election seat
DULUTH, Ga. — Around the new millennium, a seven-year-old girl and her family moved from the Middle Eastern country of Jordan to the Peach State. Almost 22 years later, that little girl grew up to make history not once, but twice, in Georgia’s 2022 midterm election. While some...
WSFA
HBCU Battle of the Bands returns to Mercedes-Benz Stadium Feb. 4
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The HBCU Battle of the Bands will return to Mercedes-Benz Stadium Feb. 4. Marching bands from Alabama State University, North Carolina A&T, Bethune-Cookman University, South Carolina State University, Norfolk State University and Tennessee State University will perform at the event. Two Atlanta high schools, Pebblebrook and Westlake, will also perform for the first time!
Election Day Updates: Voting runs smoothly throughout Georgia
Below are live updates on how Election Day is going throughout Georgia. The results are starting to come in. View our live coverage of the results here. Two Cobb County voting precincts will remain open past 7 p.m. after delays in opening for the general election. Superior Court Judge Gregory...
The Daily South
Meet The Veterans Flying Vintage Helicopters In Hampton, Georgia
Founded in 1997 in Hampton, Georgia, the Army Aviation Heritage Foundation and Flying Museum as a way for veterans to remain involved while teaching civilians about the aircraft used in the wars. “It was a vision of an airline entrepreneur and his father, who was a retired Army two-star general,”...
Esteves to resign from Atlanta school board after state Senate win
The Atlanta Board of Education will appoint someone to fill the seat vacated by Jason Esteves.
Tropical Storm Nicole: North Georgia school districts canceling class ahead of the storm
ATLANTA — What’s left of Tropical Storm Nicole is making its way toward metro Atlanta and north Georgia on Thursday. Severe Weather Team 2 has been tracking Nicole all week and how it could impact us in the area. Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking Nicole’s expected impact,...
spoonuniversity.com
The Best Pie Shops in Atlanta
What could be better than a warm slice of pie on a crisp, chilly day? Well, if you're like me and your favorite season is fall, then thank me later for this comprehensive list of some of the best pie places near Atlanta:. #1: Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop. Meredith and...
Amendment 2 on the Georgia ballot | What is it and what does it do?
GEORGIA, USA — An item on Tuesday's ballot could help victims of natural disasters move forward. It's been over a year and a half after a tornado tore through Newnan. Families are still feeling the damage of the disaster as they rebuild their houses. Dean Jackson and his family...
