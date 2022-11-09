ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stark County, OH

Live Ohio, Canton and Stark County election results

By Dan Kadar, Canton Repository
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bsrej_0j3gRos300

As the polls close on election day, we'll have full results for both local and statewide races.

Use the links below to find out who won and check beaconjournal.com throughout the evening for news and analysis. Get immediate news in our live blog.

Ohio election results

Stark County results: View key race results for Stark County

Summit County results: Full results for more local races in Akron area

Portage County results: Key races for commissioner, auditor, state rep.

Wayne County results: View key race results from Wayne County

Medina County results: View key race results

Ohio statewide results:Find results for governor, US Senate, Supreme Court and more

US House results: View vote counts from all 15 disricts

Ohio House:View results for all Ohio House Districts

Ohio State Senate:View results for all Ohio Senate districts

columbusunderground.com

2022 Midterm Ohio Election Results

All results reported in this story will be updated as finalized numbers continue to come in. Incumbent Governor Mike DeWine cruised to an easy victory by keeping his head down, skipping out on debates, and allowing some of his most ardent detractors during the pandemic lockdown to cool off and tow the party line in a 63% victory over challenger Nan Whaley’s 37% showing of support.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ronayne wins Cuyahoga County executive, while Republicans sweep statewide races: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. No upsets here. The winners on Election Night were as predictable as cold newsroom pizza. The Cleveland Metroparks handily won a tax increase. Democrat Chris Ronayne soundly defeated Republican Lee Weingart. Gov....
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

ELECTION 2022: All the Stark Issues, Pass or Fail

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – When it came to money issues, inflation didn’t seem to impact voters. In additional to all renewal levies passing in the county, the Massillon Museum 1.5 mill levy and Lawrence Township 1.25 mill police levy passed. A Pike Township road levy...
MASSILLON, OH
WSYX ABC6

Outspent, shut out of state races, what's next for Ohio Democrats

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Outspent, out-messaged, and once again shut out of statewide office, Democrats in Ohio are licking their wounds, trying to figure out what happened -- and gearing up for an important Senate race in two years. After her party was swept in the statewide races and...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Here’s where Cuyahoga County voters split their ballots between Republicans, Democrats in key races (map)

CLEVELAND, Ohio - While Cuyahoga County remains one of the few consistently Democrat counties in Ohio, the answer is not as simple as blue or red for one-fifth of the county. Just over 22% of the county precincts broke party lines when voting in races for governor and the U.S. Senate, choosing candidates from opposing parties, creating political gray areas.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Grease thefts rising in Ohio

Veterans return home from honor flight to Washington, …. Veterans return home from honor flight to Washington, D.C. Police ID body found on I-71, said he was there for …. Police ID body found on I-71, said he was there for hours. Wagner Trials: Jake Wagner IV’s defense puts blood...
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

ELECTION 2022: North Canton Voters Reject Extended Terms

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – As for the issues, a charter amendment in North Canton to extend the terms for mayor and council members from two to four years was turned down by 63-percent of voters. Clerk of Council Ben Young says it really is the...
NORTH CANTON, OH
WKYC

Live election updates: Ohio Nov. 8 midterm election

CLEVELAND — It's here!. Ohio's Nov. 8 election has officially arrived -- and we're tracking a number of big races on the midterm ballot. From the U.S. Senate race between Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance to the governor battle between Mike DeWine and Nan Whaley, there's a lot of national interest in the outcome of today's election here in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
marijuanamoment.net

Ohio Voters Approve Marijuana Decriminalization Ballot Measures In Five Cities

Ohio voters in five cities approved local marijuana decriminalization ballot initiatives on Tuesday. Activists in the state have been working to enact local cannabis reform over recent election cycles, with most efforts proving successful. While decriminalization didn’t qualify for every municipal ballot that advocates targeted for 2022, a half dozen got the chance to make a policy change.
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

ELECTION 2022: Stark, Judicial Winners

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – In Stark County, Janet Creighton retains her seat on the Board of Commissioners, while Michelle Cordova will be the new judge of the county Family Court. Andrew King and Craig Baldwin were elected to the 5th District Court of Appeals. King’s win...
STARK COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

What the passing of Issue 1 and Issue 2 means for Ohioans

Voters in Ohio overwhelmingly passed state issues one and two Tuesday night. But what does that mean for those living across the Buckeye State?. Mindy Drayer talks with political strategist and attorney Mehek Cooke. Mehek also discuses the historic voter turnout for the 2022 midterm election and why we may see more and more women running for office in the near future.
OHIO STATE
The Repository

