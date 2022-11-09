ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharon Froschauer
1d ago

He warns?? Kinda sounds like an idle threat..And an idle threat can land you in jail..Well now who died and named him king?? Oops my bad ..A judge said presidents aren't kings.. Suck it up loser. Sorry ole Donnie boy but treason will stop you from running dead in your bone spurs tracks!😆💙🇺🇸

Jasmine Choi
1d ago

Why is this Criminal still running free. He belongs in prison or a mental institution. The GOP is despicable for keeping him around. Shame on republicans

DutchJr
1d ago

tRump is awesome...he lost the House, the Senate, and the Presidency...I'm enjoying the river of red tears this morning...that must be Red wave they were talking about...

