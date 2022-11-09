Republican Ellen Weaver elected as SC superintendent of education

This story is being provided for free as a service of The Greenville News , Spartanburg Herald-Journal and Anderson Independent-Mail . Please support local journalism with a digital subscription.

In what was the last consequential statewide race to be called, Republican Ellen Weaver defeated Lisa Ellis, a teacher and a fusion candidate representing both the Democratic and Alliance parties, to be elected as the new state superintendent of education.

With all precincts reporting by Nov. 9, Weaver won with 55.57% of the vote to Ellis' 42.7%, with 39.55% as a Democrat and 3.15% with the Alliance party.

Weaver claimed her victory in a Tuesday night speech, telling parents that "help was on the way," saying that her vision and collaboration with community stakeholders could usher in an "education revolution."

Ellis released a concession statement Wednesday morning. In it, she touted her campaign's accomplishments and thanked educators and families and vowed to keep pushing for change.

"We will continue to stay persistent and continue to fight for every student to have a high-quality education in our state," she said in the statement. "We have mobilized voters across our state who previously did not feel their voice mattered; we have given teachers and families a choice in who represents them and empowered them to use their voice."

South Carolina GOP Chair Drew McKissick, in what was expected to be the blueprint for this year's elections, referenced how education had been a focal point of last year's gubernatorial race in Virginia. Back then, now Gov. Glenn Youngkin trounced his Democratic opposition by making opposition to critical race theory, a college-level course, a campaign platform to edge out his competition.

No Democrat has held a statewide office since 2006 when Jim Rex was elected to the position of superintendent of education. Though Ellis boasted more people donating to her cause, she remained outmatched thanks to Weaver's big-dollar contributions.

Weaver battles contentious master's degree and wins big in runoffs

In the June primaries, Weaver was trailing behind her Republican competitor Kathy Maness, executive director of the Palmetto State Teachers Association, until the close contest between the two led to a runoff. Outgoing state Superintendent Molly Spearman had initially endorsed Maness for the role.

However, during the runoffs, Weaver, bankrolled by prominent business owners and politicians in and out of state, edged out Maness with a comfortable majority of votes and was certified by the state party for the Republican ticket.

Though Weaver continued to be a popular candidate, her campaign was marred by questions of whether she's qualified to run the state Department of Education. A 2018 law requires state superintendents to hold a master's degree, which Weaver didn't have.

Weaver enrolled in Bob Jones University for a fast-tracked six-month master's degree to be eligible. The degree will not be conferred until December.

SC superintendent race: SC superintendent race: business donors, teachers' movement and the fate of public schools

Key takeaways: Key takeaways from the South Carolina Superintendent of Education debate

South Carolina Election Commission spokesperson Chris Whitmire said that the burden of allowing a candidate to run falls on each political party. The only time the agency would step in was if Weaver's credentials were litigated in a court and a ruling directed the agency to intervene, Whitmire said.

Ellis said she wants to bring a teacher's voice into the field

Boasting 22 years of experience as a teacher and director of student activities, Ellis is best known as the founder of SC for Ed, an advocacy group that began on Facebook.

“It was really just meant to give teachers a community,” she said of the group, which quickly snowballed. “Never in a million years did I think I was going to run for office.”

Her staunch support for South Carolina’s public school system has drawn admiration from teachers and advocates. She won her primary with more than 50% of the votes and overcame contender Gary Burgess from Inman and State Rep. Jerry Gowan.

Ellis argued that low pay had driven various problems in the state's public schools, including a mass exodus of teachers.

Ellis also criticized school-choice voucher programs that would funnel public dollars into private schools, citing concerns that private schools lack the accountability standards in place for public schools.

Here, she and Weaver diverged sharply. Weaver, a staunch proponent of such voucher programs, has aligned several of her campaign promises with a right-wing argument that cuts will provide savings and "return money to the classroom."

In their debate about a week ago, the candidates also sparred over partisan politics in education. Weaver has said that she is open to partisan school board races as long as they are permitted by state law. Ellis, on the other hand, has said that there was no room for partisan politics in education, arguing that students will be the losers in a political fight.

Asked what her supporters should do now, after the election, Ellis urged teachers and school staff to “use their voice.”

“Build those partnerships with parents and the community to talk about how important public education is for our state,” she said. “Look at how we can push the policymakers to make things better. We’ve just got to continue to use our voices and make sure that people understand what the actual problems are.”

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Republican Ellen Weaver elected as SC superintendent of education