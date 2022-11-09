Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
DQ Roundball Previews: Buckhorn Wildcats
BUCKHORN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wildcats look to turn some losses into wins in 2023. Buckhorn finished last season with a 12-19 record and they believe consistency is key. ”Definitely the only thing our team struggled with last year was consistency,” said junior forward Jacob McCoy. “At the beginning of the season, we were averaging 80-85 points per game which is a lot here in this region in high school basketball. Then towards the end of the season, we started averaging 50-60. Just staying consistent is going to be a key point to us winning games this year.”
wymt.com
Pikeville’s Rylee Samons officially signs with Tennesse Tech
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Rylee Samons is officially a Golden Eagle. The Pikeville senior played a huge rule in the Panthers regional championship season last year, averaging just over 15 points and four rebounds a game. Pikeville comes into this season a much younger team and will look for Samons...
wymt.com
Derek Jorge Campbell wins three-way Perry County Attorney race
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Three men battled it out Tuesday to see who would serve as Perry County Attorney. Republican Derek Jorge Campbell held off Democrat Jonathan Wilder and Independent Sam Collins. Campbell graduated from the University of Kentucky’s College of Law and has been an attorney since 2018.
wymt.com
Meet Logan Sizemore: Kentucky’s youngest person elected to office
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 16-year-old Logan Sizemore is just like any other teenager. He is a sophomore at Leslie County High School. Unlike many teenagers, he was elected to office on Tuesday as a Leslie County Soil and Water Conservation Officer. ”[It’s] an officer trying to keep in check...
wymt.com
Two well-known Kentuckians travel to EKY, present $30K to flood survivors
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky native and country music singer Eddie Montgomery was in London on Tuesday giving back to flood victims. The annual Eddie Montgomery and Friends Golf Tournament helped raise $30,000. Montgomery, one half of the award-winning Montgomery Gentry duo, helped give $7,500 checks to four different flood...
wymt.com
Smoke from Kentucky wildfires creating health concerns
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington fire officials confirm that smoke from wildfires in Estill County is creating a haze in Fayette County. Tuesday, a State of Emergency was declared in Estill County due to the growing fires near Pitts Road. Several viewers have reported seeing haze and strong smells of...
fox56news.com
Hundreds of acres burned overnight in Estill County
IRVINE, Ky. (FOX 56) — On Wednesday, people throughout central Kentucky woke up to the smell of smoke coming from wildfires. Bridget Abernathy with The Kentucky Division of Forestry reported that in the past 24 hours, there were 34 new fires. That adds to the total of 330 wildfires...
wymt.com
Randall Weddle elected Mayor of London, beats out Judd Weaver
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - One of the most hotly contested races in all of Eastern Kentucky has been settled. With more than 56 percent of the vote, Randall Weddle has been elected to be the next Mayor of London. After a series of heated debates, Weddle beat out rival Judd...
wymt.com
Two incumbents re-elected in Breathitt County
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Mayor of Jackson Laura Thomas, and Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble were both re-elected on Tuesday. The two will serve the people of Jackson and Breathitt County four more years. Judge Noble said he is excited for another opportunity to continue focusing on the need...
WKYT 27
Drone video of Estill County wildfire
EMA officials confirmed to us they’re currently fighting two fires. One is being called the Pitts Fire and that began burning Tuesday morning. WATCH | Estill Co. wildfires continue to burn, spread smoke across region. Updated: 8 hours ago. Estill County is under a state of emergency because of...
wymt.com
‘This is my home’: Letcher County native comes home to help flood survivors
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deadly flooding devastated portions of Eastern Kentucky in late July. More than three months later, one Letcher County native is still serving people in need. When Cordelia Collins Schaber heard about the historic flooding, she and some friends sprung into action. “My best girlfriend’s mother...
Kentucky man killed in Wise County crash, VSP reports
According to a release from VSP, the crash occurred on Thursday, Nov. 3 on Route 23 Business. Police report a 2004 Cadillac Deville had been heading east when it went off the right side of the road, hit a utility pole and overturned.
wymt.com
Hyden includes wet/dry vote on ballot for first time
HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - A lot of races in Leslie County are uncontested, but there is one question on the ballot this year in Hyden that is the talk of the town. For the first time in the city’s history, the decision is on the ballot. “We are a...
wymt.com
Officials warn of scam involving Southeastern Kentucky school system official
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The recently established Laurel County Schools Police Department is already busy following reports of a scam involving the district’s superintendent. Police say someone is claiming to be Dr. Doug Bennett and is texting or calling people asking them to purchase gift cards. Officials say...
wymt.com
Joe Engle wins another term as Perry County Sheriff
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A landslide victory Tuesday evening for Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle. The Democratic incumbent defeated Republican Tony Vaughn. Sheriff Engle says the past four years have been difficult in many ways, from battling through COVID and the recent floods. He says he wants Perry County to...
wymt.com
Forest fires reported in several counties across the region
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One day ahead of a Red Flag Warning, forest fires are already popping up in several Eastern Kentucky counties. So far, fires have been reported in Breathitt, Floyd, Estill, Harlan, Jackson, Knox, Perry, Pike, Owsley, Rockcastle, Whitley and Wolfe counties. Estill County is under a state of emergency for wildfires there.
wymt.com
Emergency management says both Estill County wildfires are contained
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Both of the wildfires in Estill County are now 100% contained. Wednesday night, EMA officials announced containment for the Pitts fire. Later Thursday morning, they announced the Chamberlain fire was also now 100% contained. Estill County Emergency Management Director Ronnie Riddle says he is much...
wymt.com
History made in Letcher County election
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Election Day was full of close races and tears of joy in Letcher County. For the first time, a woman was elected to be mayor of Whitesburg. Tiffany Craft defeated Patty Wood 318-171, following in her husband and previous mayor James Wiley Craft’s footsteps. Tiffany...
Scam targets Laurel County Public School students, parents
Laurel County Public Schools announced Wednesday it has been made aware of a texting scam targeting Laurel County parents.
harlanenterprise.net
Harlan County District Court News
• David W. Logan, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), failure of owner to maintain required insurance-security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, rim/frame obsyring lettering or decal on plate — jury trial scheduled Dec. 13.
Comments / 0