BUCKHORN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wildcats look to turn some losses into wins in 2023. Buckhorn finished last season with a 12-19 record and they believe consistency is key. ”Definitely the only thing our team struggled with last year was consistency,” said junior forward Jacob McCoy. “At the beginning of the season, we were averaging 80-85 points per game which is a lot here in this region in high school basketball. Then towards the end of the season, we started averaging 50-60. Just staying consistent is going to be a key point to us winning games this year.”

