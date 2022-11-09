ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

The Mindset: Ohio State releases hype video for matchup with Indiana

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After back-to-back road games, the Ohio State Buckeyes will return to The Shoe Saturday for a matchup with the Indiana Hoosiers. The Buckeyes released their hype video for the game Thursday night titled ch. X the mindset. Ohio State (9-0) is No. 2 in the...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Zed Key's double-double powers Ohio State beat Charleston Southern

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Zed Key had 17 points and 13 rebounds for his second straight double-double, Brice Sensabaugh scored 14 points and Ohio State beat Charleston Southern 82-56 on Thursday night. Key secured a double-double in the first half with 13 points and 10 rebounds to help Ohio...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Chris Holtmann, Ohio State signs top-5 recruiting class

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State men's basketball coach Chris Holtmann has once again signed one of the top recruiting classes in the nation. This year's signing class includes guard Taison Chatman, guard Scotty Middleton, center Austin Parks, and forward Devin Royal and is ranked as the No. 5 class according to 247Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Africentric alum Jordan Horston's special homecoming

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The No. 14 Ohio State Women’s basketball team is set to open the season on Tuesday hosting the No. 5 Tennessee Lady Vols at the Schottenstein Center. While this is only the 12th meeting between the two programs, there is some familiarity between the two teams.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks coming to Ohio Stadium

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State and Live Nation officials on Thursday announced that Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will perform at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 5. Tickets will go on sale on Nov. 18. Joel and Nicks announced a joint tour that will include stops next year in...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Recent Ohio State grad speaks out about suicide to help others

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a dark pain so many go through but can't explain, the deep hole of depression. A problem mental health experts said is only growing across Central Ohio. From the stress of the pandemic to financial and family issues, the reasons are different but doctors say the outcome is the same: suicide rates are rising by the day.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Delay in Powerball drawing leads to confusion

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Potential billionaires woke up Tuesday morning ready to check their Powerball tickets, but there was a problem. Monday night's drawing never happened. The Powerball has strict rules that all 48 participating lotteries must meet. Unfortunately, one of those locations needed extra time to satisfy security...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Weather: Pleasant week continues, but changes are on the way

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We still have a few days of above-average temperatures to enjoy!. The colder air will be here by this weekend. We'll want the winter coats by then because it'll feel more like February!. TUESDAY NIGHT: mainly clear, mild, low 40. WEDNESDAY: mostly sunny, much warmer,...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus street named after Rock Hall of Famer Joe Walsh

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Life's been good to him and now there's a fast lane named in his honor. The City of Columbus held a street naming ceremony Wednesday for Rock Hall of Famer Joe Walsh. The ceremony was held at the corner of Front Street and Nationwide Boulevard.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Turkey Trot returns on Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Turkey Trot is a Thanksgiving tradition in Central Ohio!. This annual tradition returns on Thanksgiving and benefits the Easterseals of Central and Southeast Ohio. The event is a big partnership with Chase Bank as well. Easterseals CEO Pandora Shaw-Dupras, Chase Bank market director...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Veterans Day returns Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Veterans Day Parade is scheduled to begin Thursday at noon. A lot of people are expected to attend and honor all the veterans who have served our country and salute those who are currently serving in the military. "Sacrifice" is this year's parade...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Outspent, shut out of state races, what's next for Ohio Democrats

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Outspent, out-messaged, and once again shut out of statewide office, Democrats in Ohio are licking their wounds, trying to figure out what happened -- and gearing up for an important Senate race in two years. After her party was swept in the statewide races and...
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Nursing shortage could lead to life-or-death consequences for Columbus quadriplegic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man paralyzed from a skiing accident years ago called ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers to say he needs a lifesaving solution to the nation's nursing shortage. Jeremy Pauley, now a quadriplegic, claims a lack of nurses is hindering his medical care as he does not have the means to change his catheter more frequently and avoid critical infections.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Body found on side of I-71 in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police say a body was found on the side of Interstate 71 in south Columbus Wednesday morning. The Columbus Division of Police and Columbus Fire Department arrived at the scene and the person was dead, officials said. I-71 south is closed from I-70/State Route 315...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Pelontonia celebrating 2022 fundraising at "Night of Impact" event

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Pelotonia is holding an event Thursday night to celebrate and reveal its fundraising total for the year. "A Night of Impact" will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at KEMBA Live!. Eric Olsavsky, Pelotonia's vice president of community engagement and partnership joined Good...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Police: Body found in Hilltop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are investigating after a body was found at a residence in the Hilltop Thursday morning. Officers are on the scene along Nashoba Avenue where there was a report of a body found. The unidentified person was pronounced dead by medics when they arrived, police...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

BalletMet's 'The Nutcracker' returns to the Ohio Theatre Dec. 8

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A beloved Columbus holiday tradition, BalletMet's "The Nutcracker", will return to the Ohio Theatre for 19 performances this December. “The Nutcracker is always such a special way for us all to ring in the holiday season,” BalletMet Artistic Director, Edwaard Liang, said. “It’s truly the most wonderful time of the year for us as a company when we get to gather everyone together – including our academy students – to bring this cherished tradition back to life for our city.”
Columbus, OH

