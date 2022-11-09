Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lottery ticket worth $39.3 million sold at Ohio convenience store this weekKristen WaltersMarysville, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Men’s Soccer: No. 3 Buckeyes regular season ends with 2-1 loss to No. 2 Scarlet Knights in Big Ten Tournament semifinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Buckeyes aim to ‘get our groove back’ against IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes stifle Charleston Southern 82-56 behind Key’s double-doubleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WSYX ABC6
The Mindset: Ohio State releases hype video for matchup with Indiana
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After back-to-back road games, the Ohio State Buckeyes will return to The Shoe Saturday for a matchup with the Indiana Hoosiers. The Buckeyes released their hype video for the game Thursday night titled ch. X the mindset. Ohio State (9-0) is No. 2 in the...
WSYX ABC6
Zed Key's double-double powers Ohio State past Charleston Southern
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Zed Key had 17 points and 13 rebounds for his second straight double-double, Brice Sensabaugh scored 14 points and Ohio State beat Charleston Southern 82-56 on Thursday night. Key secured a double-double in the first half with 13 points and 10 rebounds to help Ohio...
WSYX ABC6
Chris Holtmann, Ohio State signs top-5 recruiting class
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State men's basketball coach Chris Holtmann has once again signed one of the top recruiting classes in the nation. This year's signing class includes guard Taison Chatman, guard Scotty Middleton, center Austin Parks, and forward Devin Royal and is ranked as the No. 5 class according to 247Sports.
WSYX ABC6
No. 14 Buckeyes use big 3rd quarter to pick up season-opening win over No. 5 Tennessee
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The 14th-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes used a big third quarter to defeat the No. 5 Tennessee Lady Vols 87-75 Tuesday in the first game of the season. Tennessee led 41-33 at the half. Coming out of the half, the Buckeyes outscored the Lady Vols 30-13 in the third quarter to take a 63-54 lead into the fourth.
WSYX ABC6
Africentric alum Jordan Horston's special homecoming
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The No. 14 Ohio State Women’s basketball team is set to open the season on Tuesday hosting the No. 5 Tennessee Lady Vols at the Schottenstein Center. While this is only the 12th meeting between the two programs, there is some familiarity between the two teams.
WSYX ABC6
Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks coming to Ohio Stadium
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State and Live Nation officials on Thursday announced that Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will perform at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 5. Tickets will go on sale on Nov. 18. Joel and Nicks announced a joint tour that will include stops next year in...
WSYX ABC6
Rock legend Joe Walsh starts Central Ohio Veterans Day Parade with a bang
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Nationwide Arena is soon to be overrun with rock stars as Rock Hall of Fame guitarist Joe Walsh brings some of the biggest acts from Ohio to one stage to help raise money for veterans groups. ABC 6/FOX 28 anchors Stacia Naquin and Bob Kendrick...
WSYX ABC6
Recent Ohio State grad speaks out about suicide to help others
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a dark pain so many go through but can't explain, the deep hole of depression. A problem mental health experts said is only growing across Central Ohio. From the stress of the pandemic to financial and family issues, the reasons are different but doctors say the outcome is the same: suicide rates are rising by the day.
WSYX ABC6
Delay in Powerball drawing leads to confusion
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Potential billionaires woke up Tuesday morning ready to check their Powerball tickets, but there was a problem. Monday night's drawing never happened. The Powerball has strict rules that all 48 participating lotteries must meet. Unfortunately, one of those locations needed extra time to satisfy security...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Pleasant week continues, but changes are on the way
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We still have a few days of above-average temperatures to enjoy!. The colder air will be here by this weekend. We'll want the winter coats by then because it'll feel more like February!. TUESDAY NIGHT: mainly clear, mild, low 40. WEDNESDAY: mostly sunny, much warmer,...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Enjoy what probably will be the last pleasant evening of the year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One more nice evening then it turns windy, wet, and wintry. Dramatically colder temperatures are on the way for the foreseeable future. The furnace is about to get a significant workout. (Story continues below the daily forecast) THURSDAY NIGHT: turning cloudy with rain arriving overnight...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus street named after Rock Hall of Famer Joe Walsh
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Life's been good to him and now there's a fast lane named in his honor. The City of Columbus held a street naming ceremony Wednesday for Rock Hall of Famer Joe Walsh. The ceremony was held at the corner of Front Street and Nationwide Boulevard.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Turkey Trot returns on Thanksgiving
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Turkey Trot is a Thanksgiving tradition in Central Ohio!. This annual tradition returns on Thanksgiving and benefits the Easterseals of Central and Southeast Ohio. The event is a big partnership with Chase Bank as well. Easterseals CEO Pandora Shaw-Dupras, Chase Bank market director...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Veterans Day returns Thursday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Veterans Day Parade is scheduled to begin Thursday at noon. A lot of people are expected to attend and honor all the veterans who have served our country and salute those who are currently serving in the military. "Sacrifice" is this year's parade...
WSYX ABC6
Outspent, shut out of state races, what's next for Ohio Democrats
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Outspent, out-messaged, and once again shut out of statewide office, Democrats in Ohio are licking their wounds, trying to figure out what happened -- and gearing up for an important Senate race in two years. After her party was swept in the statewide races and...
WSYX ABC6
Nursing shortage could lead to life-or-death consequences for Columbus quadriplegic
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man paralyzed from a skiing accident years ago called ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers to say he needs a lifesaving solution to the nation's nursing shortage. Jeremy Pauley, now a quadriplegic, claims a lack of nurses is hindering his medical care as he does not have the means to change his catheter more frequently and avoid critical infections.
WSYX ABC6
Body found on side of I-71 in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police say a body was found on the side of Interstate 71 in south Columbus Wednesday morning. The Columbus Division of Police and Columbus Fire Department arrived at the scene and the person was dead, officials said. I-71 south is closed from I-70/State Route 315...
WSYX ABC6
Pelontonia celebrating 2022 fundraising at "Night of Impact" event
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Pelotonia is holding an event Thursday night to celebrate and reveal its fundraising total for the year. "A Night of Impact" will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at KEMBA Live!. Eric Olsavsky, Pelotonia's vice president of community engagement and partnership joined Good...
WSYX ABC6
Police: Body found in Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are investigating after a body was found at a residence in the Hilltop Thursday morning. Officers are on the scene along Nashoba Avenue where there was a report of a body found. The unidentified person was pronounced dead by medics when they arrived, police...
WSYX ABC6
BalletMet's 'The Nutcracker' returns to the Ohio Theatre Dec. 8
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A beloved Columbus holiday tradition, BalletMet's "The Nutcracker", will return to the Ohio Theatre for 19 performances this December. “The Nutcracker is always such a special way for us all to ring in the holiday season,” BalletMet Artistic Director, Edwaard Liang, said. “It’s truly the most wonderful time of the year for us as a company when we get to gather everyone together – including our academy students – to bring this cherished tradition back to life for our city.”
Comments / 0