Texas State

The Independent

Texas Democrat accused of using doctored photo of rival to make her eyebrows look scary

A Texas Democrat has been accused of editing a photo of his Republican rival to make her eyebrows look scarier. Vicente Gonzalez and Mayra Flores are both incumbents but following redistricting, they are now fighting it out for Texas’s 34th District congressional seat. An ad released by the Gonzalez campaign on Monday focusing on school safety and gun control features an image of Ms Flores which appears to have been edited. The ad blasted the Republican, who won a special election to claim her seat earlier this year, for voting against the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act after the school...
People

Greg Abbott Defeats Beto O'Rourke in Texas Gubernatorial Race

The Republican incumbent, who has held the governor seat since 2015, was reelected Tuesday Republican Greg Abbott has secured another term as governor of Texas, defeating his Democratic challenger, former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, according to Associated Press projections. Abbott, 64, previously served as part of the Texas Supreme Court, and as the state's attorney general, before assuming the governor's seat in 2015. His victory Tuesday over O'Rourke, 50, will help him further advance his agenda, which focuses on job creation, funding the police and tightening border security (in 2021, he said he...
KSAT 12

Congressman Henry Cuellar wins reelection in South Texas despite shadow of FBI raid

LAREDO — U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, a moderate Laredo Democrat, won reelection in South Texas’ 28th District after knocking off Republican challenger Cassy Garcia, according to Decision Desk HQ. Cuellar secured his 10th term in office amid the most politically challenging year of his career, which saw his home and office raided by the FBI in the weeks before his primary election. He has not been charged and has denied wrongdoing.
Newsweek

Beto O'Rouke Surges, Closing Gap With Greg Abbott in Texas: Poll

Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke is within 2 percentage points of Republican Governor Greg Abbott in the latest poll released by Beacon Research on Sunday, showing a possible shift in momentum just two weeks away from the midterm election. The poll shows Abbott with 48 percent of the vote...
KTBS

Ted Cruz beer can thrower charged in Texas

HOUSTON, Texas - Senator Ted Cruz of Texas got a less than warm welcome Monday at the Astros World Series victory parade in Houston. While the Republican senator was on a moving float, a paradegoer hurled a beer can at him. On Tuesday, Houston police announced that 33-year-old Joseph Arcidiacono...
CBS19

Nathaniel Moran wins US Congress seat representing East Texas

TYLER, Texas — Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran has won the U.S. House Texas District 1 representative seat. Moran defeated Democratic challenger Jrmar Jefferson in the race to replace longtime representative Louie Gohmert, according to unofficial election results. In 2021, Gohmert announced he would vacate his seat to run...
Newsweek

Trump Arrives for Texas Rally Under Pressure

Former President Donald Trump will arrive in Texas for a rally on Saturday night as he faces growing legal pressure—just one day after the House select committee investigating last year's Capitol riot subpoenaed the embattled ex-president. Trump will speak in Robstown to support his endorsed candidates in the Lone...
WTRF- 7News

Sen. Ted Cruz hit with beer can during victory parade

The 2022 World Series-winning Houston Astros are widely regarded to have one of the best pitching rotations in Major League Baseball this season but it was a beer can pitched at Texas Senator Ted Cruz by one of their fans that may end up being the most controversial. WATCH THE VIDEO HERE The incident occurred […]
WANE-TV

AP: Banks wins reelection in 3rd Congressional District

AP reports Republican Jim Banks has won reelection to the U.S. House of Representatives in Indiana’s 3rd Congressional District. Incumbent Republican Banks faced two opponents– Independent Nathan Gotsch and Democrat Gary Snyder. Banks issued a statement Tuesday night, saying:. “It has been the honor of my lifetime to...
Axios

Democrats risk losing 100% winning record in Texas' 28th District

Texas' 28th Congressional District, a predominantly border region of South Texas, is at risk this midterms of losing its footing as a Democratic stronghold since its creation in 1993. What's happening: Republican nominee Cassy Garcia, a former staffer of Sen. Ted Cruz, is seeking to unseat Rep. Henry Cuellar, who...
