What's Next for Beto O'Rourke After Devastating Third Straight Loss?
"I just don't see a path for Beto. At some point the donor base says we reached in our pockets deeply three times for you and it's time to move on."
How Much is Beto O’Rourke Worth As He Runs For Governor of Texas?
Polling data shows O'Rourke somewhere near the middle of the pack as he campaigns in the 2020 race. See what the presidential hopeful from Texas is worth.
Latina 1st woman, 1st Republican to win South Texas border congressional seat
Republican immigration hard-liner Monica De La Cruz proved that voters on the South Texas border want change and tougher immigration laws as she beat Democratic challenger Michelle Vallejo on Tuesday to claim the Texas’ 15th Congressional District border seat in a nationally-watched race.
"The RED WAVE did not happen": Texas Republican Mayra Flores projected to lose House seat
Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez is projected to defeat GOP Rep. Mayra Flores in her reelection bid for Texas' 34th congressional district. Flores, who previously won the district seat earlier this year in a special election, reacted to her projected loss on Twitter and appeared to cast blame on voter turnout Tuesday.
30 Texas Females Have Been Found Murdered on the Texas Killing Fields
Have you ever driven down to Houston or Galveston and been on a very popular stretch of interstate known as "I-45 The Highway of Hell" somewhere near League City? If the answer is yes, then you may have passed a very popular field for dumping the murdered bodies of over 30 young attractive females from ages 10 to 25 years old.
Do You Know Who Owns More of Texas Than Anyone Else?
You probably have passed by a huge parcel of land that just goes on as far as the eye can see and wondered who owns it. It's a question that many of us ask. According to a recent report, only a handful of people own most of the land in Texas and around the country.
Gonzalez switches district, wins re-election in race between 2 sitting members of Congress
HARLINGEN, Texas (Border Report) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez was able to successfully switch South Texas border districts and maintain a seat in Congress on Tuesday after defeating a sitting Republican congresswoman. Gonzalez will return to Washington, D.C., for a fourth term after unseating U.S. Rep. Mayra Flores,...
Texas Democrat accused of using doctored photo of rival to make her eyebrows look scary
A Texas Democrat has been accused of editing a photo of his Republican rival to make her eyebrows look scarier. Vicente Gonzalez and Mayra Flores are both incumbents but following redistricting, they are now fighting it out for Texas’s 34th District congressional seat. An ad released by the Gonzalez campaign on Monday focusing on school safety and gun control features an image of Ms Flores which appears to have been edited. The ad blasted the Republican, who won a special election to claim her seat earlier this year, for voting against the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act after the school...
Greg Abbott Defeats Beto O'Rourke in Texas Gubernatorial Race
The Republican incumbent, who has held the governor seat since 2015, was reelected Tuesday Republican Greg Abbott has secured another term as governor of Texas, defeating his Democratic challenger, former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, according to Associated Press projections. Abbott, 64, previously served as part of the Texas Supreme Court, and as the state's attorney general, before assuming the governor's seat in 2015. His victory Tuesday over O'Rourke, 50, will help him further advance his agenda, which focuses on job creation, funding the police and tightening border security (in 2021, he said he...
Congressman Henry Cuellar wins reelection in South Texas despite shadow of FBI raid
LAREDO — U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, a moderate Laredo Democrat, won reelection in South Texas’ 28th District after knocking off Republican challenger Cassy Garcia, according to Decision Desk HQ. Cuellar secured his 10th term in office amid the most politically challenging year of his career, which saw his home and office raided by the FBI in the weeks before his primary election. He has not been charged and has denied wrongdoing.
Beto O'Rouke Surges, Closing Gap With Greg Abbott in Texas: Poll
Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke is within 2 percentage points of Republican Governor Greg Abbott in the latest poll released by Beacon Research on Sunday, showing a possible shift in momentum just two weeks away from the midterm election. The poll shows Abbott with 48 percent of the vote...
Texas senator proposes $300 million fund for Uvalde victims, families
The legislation calls for giving $7.7 million to every household that lost someone in the Robb Elementary School shooting on May 24. Gutierrez said he proposed that amount because it took law enforcement 77 minutes to finally breach the classroom and kill the gunman.
Ted Cruz beer can thrower charged in Texas
HOUSTON, Texas - Senator Ted Cruz of Texas got a less than warm welcome Monday at the Astros World Series victory parade in Houston. While the Republican senator was on a moving float, a paradegoer hurled a beer can at him. On Tuesday, Houston police announced that 33-year-old Joseph Arcidiacono...
Nathaniel Moran wins US Congress seat representing East Texas
TYLER, Texas — Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran has won the U.S. House Texas District 1 representative seat. Moran defeated Democratic challenger Jrmar Jefferson in the race to replace longtime representative Louie Gohmert, according to unofficial election results. In 2021, Gohmert announced he would vacate his seat to run...
Trump Arrives for Texas Rally Under Pressure
Former President Donald Trump will arrive in Texas for a rally on Saturday night as he faces growing legal pressure—just one day after the House select committee investigating last year's Capitol riot subpoenaed the embattled ex-president. Trump will speak in Robstown to support his endorsed candidates in the Lone...
Sen. Ted Cruz hit with beer can during victory parade
The 2022 World Series-winning Houston Astros are widely regarded to have one of the best pitching rotations in Major League Baseball this season but it was a beer can pitched at Texas Senator Ted Cruz by one of their fans that may end up being the most controversial. WATCH THE VIDEO HERE The incident occurred […]
AP: Banks wins reelection in 3rd Congressional District
AP reports Republican Jim Banks has won reelection to the U.S. House of Representatives in Indiana’s 3rd Congressional District. Incumbent Republican Banks faced two opponents– Independent Nathan Gotsch and Democrat Gary Snyder. Banks issued a statement Tuesday night, saying:. “It has been the honor of my lifetime to...
Gov. Abbott Re-Elected in Texas, Beating O’Rourke in Race Centering on Guns, Uvalde
Greg Abbott notched a decisive victory Tuesday night to earn a third term as Texas governor. The win secures the GOP trifecta in Austin that, over the last several years, has fought COVID-19 restrictions, enacted classroom censorship policies and blocked gun safety measures after the elementary school mass shooting in Uvalde. The Associated Press called […]
Clinton to stump for 2 Democrats on South Texas border
Former President Bill Clinton plans to attend two last-minute get-out-the-vote rallies Monday to help South Texas Democrats who are in tight congressional races against Republicans who are nationally backed.
Democrats risk losing 100% winning record in Texas' 28th District
Texas' 28th Congressional District, a predominantly border region of South Texas, is at risk this midterms of losing its footing as a Democratic stronghold since its creation in 1993. What's happening: Republican nominee Cassy Garcia, a former staffer of Sen. Ted Cruz, is seeking to unseat Rep. Henry Cuellar, who...
