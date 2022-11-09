ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Hal Rogers wins 22nd term in Kentucky 5th congressional district

By Jessica Patterson
FOX 56
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RzeMk_0j3gRMLp00

KENTUCKY (WOWK) – Kentucky Congressman Hal Rogers has won his 22nd term in the United States House of Representatives.

Rogers, a Republican, defeated Democratic challenger Conor Halbleib with 77% of the vote, according to the Associated Press.

Rogers has served Kentucky’s 5th Congressional District, representing the southern and eastern parts of the state, since January 1981 after winning the seat in the 1980 General Election upon the retirement of Rep. Tim Lee Carter.

Kentucky General Election Results 2022

He became Dean of the U.S. House of Representatives on March 18, 2022 following the death of Alaska Congressman Don Young (R). Young had served in the U.S. House for 49 years – from 1973 until his death this March. With 41 years of service, Rogers is now the longest-serving member currently in Congress.

Throughout his career, Rogers has focused his platform on economic development, creating jobs, fighting illegal drug use, and preserving the “national treasures” of Appalachia.

