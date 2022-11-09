ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WLUC

Marquette mushroom company MycoNaut officially launches

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Mushrooms were on full display at the Barrel + Beam brewery in Marquette Township Tuesday. It was all for the official launch of MycoNaut, a company that works to expand public access to mushrooms. Through research, MycoNaut co-founder Ryan Iacovacci said the goal of the...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Perry Good Cleaners opens new office in Gladstone

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Delta County cleaning business now has a new storefront. Perry Good Cleaners has been around for three years but now has an office in Gladstone. The business cleans residential and commercial properties, as well as carpets and windows. The owners say it’s a family-oriented, faith-based...
GLADSTONE, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

More Changes Coming For Delta County Airport Flight Schedule

The flight schedule for the Delta County Airport has changed again. The airport said in Monday that SkyWest Airlines…which is Delta Airlines partner…will now have Escanaba and Iron Mountain share their flights. As of December 1st, according to delta.com, flights out of Escanaba to Minneapolis leave at 10:33...
ESCANABA, MI
UPMATTERS

Man convicted of murder in 2019 Munising death

MUNISING, Mich. (WJMN) – Jason David Sadowski, the man arrested in connection to the death of Timothy Mozader in Munising on May 30, 2019 was convicted of Murder in the First Degree on Monday at the Alger County Courthouse. Sadowski was arrested back in 2019 charged with Homicide-Open Murder.
MUNISING, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Boil Water Advisory In Parts Of Downtown, South Escanaba

A boil water advisory is in effect for residents living in the areas of Escanaba:. EXPANDED AREA: Residents living on the 1400 block of 1st Avenue South and the 200 block. All affected residents have received a door hanger regarding said boil advisory for Monday, November 7th, until further notified.
ESCANABA, MI
wnmufm.org

Negaunee teen dies from injuries received in logging truck accident

NEGAUNEE, MI— A Negaunee High School student has died as the result of injuries sustained in a crash with a logging truck Friday morning. An 18-year-old girl and her 16-year-old passenger were northbound on Teal Lake Avenue around 5:30 a.m. when the driver failed to yield to a flashing red light at the intersection of US-41. The vehicle was struck by an eastbound logging truck driven by a 27-year-old man.
NEGAUNEE, MI
WLUC

UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Negaunee logging truck crash

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: One teen involved in an early morning crash on US-41 involving a logging truck Friday has died. Negaunee Public Schools Superintendent Dan Skewis sent an email to parents and staff Friday afternoon confirming the death of one person involved in the crash at the intersection US-41 and Teal Lake Avenue Friday morning.
NEGAUNEE, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Marquette County Local Election Results Posted

The Marquette County Clerk’s office has posted the unofficial local election results. Democratic candidates all won their statewide races in the county, although Republican Congressman Jack Bergman lost by just 3,500 votes to Marquette Democratic candidate Dr. Bob Lorinser. Even closer was the state senate race, which Republican Ed McBroom lost by only 420 votes to Democrat John Braamse. Both Republican incumbents ended up winning those seats.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Dickinson County Local Election Results Posted

The Dickinson County Clerk’s office early Wednesday posted the local election results for the county. In the statewide races, Republicans easily defeated Democrats in the highly-conservative county, in many cases by a 2-to-1 margin or more. Locally, four members were selected to the Breitung Township School Board, three people...
wnmufm.org

Baraga County man arrested for bringing meth, cocaine to UP

BARAGA COUNTY, MI— A Pelkie man has been arrested on drug charges, following a year-long investigation by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team. Detectives found the suspect had been bringing large amounts of meth and cocaine to Baraga County and made several undercover purchases. Detectives, the MSP Hometown Security Team, and troopers from the Calumet Post set up surveillance. They identified the suspect’s vehicle Saturday on M-189 and stopped it near Covington.
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
wnmufm.org

Driver in fatal Chassell crash arrested

CHASSELL, MI— Officials have released the names of those involved in a fatal crash in Chassell last week. Killed in the accident were Jennifer Rajala, 35, from Covington and Lacey Rajala, 30, from Chassell. The driver—34-year-old Ryan Orzechowicz from Covington—was arrested and charged with two counts of operating while...
CHASSELL, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy