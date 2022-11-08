Read full article on original website
Related
bodyslam.net
Big Singles Match Set For RAW, Miz TV Scheduled
RAW has a big match planned. Tonight on SmackDown, it was announced that this Monday on RAW, Finn Balor and Seth Rollins will square off in singles action. Last week, The Judgment Day almost answered Seth Rollins United States Championship Open Challenge until The OC and AJ Styles stopped it from happening. But, Balor has his chance to get his hands on Rollins this Monday. Plus, Miz TV was also promoted for the show. Miz defeated Johnny Gargano in singles action last week, and we know Dexter Lumis is looming!
bodyslam.net
AEW Dynamite Viewership And Key Demo Rise This Week
The numbers are in for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite drew 930,000 viewers. This number is up from last week’s episode which drew 911,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.32 in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is up from the 0.29 (377,000 viewers) rating that the show posted last week.
bodyslam.net
Live SmackDown Results – 11/11/22 – Tag Title Match, World Cup And More
Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown is a stacked affair. We will see a title match, the beginning of a tournament and a number one contenders match on tonight’s show. This article will be updated as the show airs. The Usos vs New Day kick things off for...
bodyslam.net
Warner Bros Discovery Source Would Be “Shocked” If AEW Weren’t Offered A Renewal
It looks like AEW’s spot on television may be safe. Fightful Select have reported new information on Warner Bros Discovery, with a source stating that they’d be shocked if there was no renewal heading AEW’s way. Many question marks were in the air surrounding AEW’s stance with...
bodyslam.net
NXT Level Up Results (11/11/22)
WWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on November 11. Matches were taped on November 8 at the WWE Performance Center. The show aired on Peacock. The results from the show can be found below. – Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley def. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson. –...
bodyslam.net
WATCH: Tay Melo Ejected From Ringside On AEW Dynamite
On tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Bryan Danielson and Sammy Guevara battled in a 2/3 Falls Match in the main event of the show. Naturally, Tay Conti was alongside Sammy during the match but after getting involved a few times too many, she took it a little too far and put her hands on referee Bryce Remsburgh. Bryce was absolutely fed up and tossed Tay Melo out of the ringside area, causing a reaction that only ejected wrestlers can pull off. You can watch Tay Melo’s major freak out below!
bodyslam.net
Saraya Was Inspired By Stone Cold Steve Austin To Get Her Neck Re-Assessed
Saraya was inspired by one of the greatest of all time making a return. Saraya made a recent appearance on The Sessions with Renee Paquette where she discussed her return to wrestling. She revealed that watching Stone Cold Steve Austin return to face Kevin Owens at WrestleMania inspired her to get her neck re-assessed.
bodyslam.net
AEW Dynamite Post Show – November 9, 2022 | Full Results & Recap
It’s BACK! That’s right Bodyslam.net’s AEW Dynamite Post Show has returned!. Join Bodyslam’s own Mike Hamley and Kyle Sparks as they recap and react to another week of AEW Dynamite! This week’s Dynamite is live from Boston, MA and Tony Khan has promised a newsworthy show. Let’s see if he delivers.
bodyslam.net
NJPW Anjo City 70th Anniversary Results (11/12/22)
New Japan Pro Wrestling held its Anjo City 70th Anniversary event on November 12 from Aichi Tosho Arena Anjo. You can read the full results for the show below. – Aaron Henare & Great-O-Khan def. Dick Togo & EVIL. – Yujiro Takahashi & SHO def. Master Wato & Hiroyoshi Tenzan.
bodyslam.net
Former TNA/IMPACT Wrestling Knockout and Wife of AEW Star Frankie Kazarian – Traci Brooks – Comments on His World Title Match Against Josh Alexander at Overdrive on 11/18
Traci Brooks started with TNA Wrestling in 2003 and was released in 2010. She was part of many big storylines over her tenure with the company, including being the manager for Robert Roode. Traci was the Knockouts Commissioner in part of 2009, and was named the Babe of the Year in 2004. Unfortunately, Traci never won the top prize – the Knockouts World Title.
bodyslam.net
WWE Planning On Bringing In A Lot Of Celebrities For WrestleMania 39
WWE’s busiest period of the year is only a few weeks away, with the Royal Rumble and the road to WrestleMania 39 coming up. The company will host its biggest annual event on April 1st and 2nd, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Dave Meltzer recently discussed WrestleMania 39 in...
bodyslam.net
AEW Dark Elevation Spoilers (Taped On 11/14/22)
AEW taped matches for the November 14 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on November 9 from the Agganis Arena in Boston, MA. You can read the full spoilers for the show, courtesy of PwInsider, below. The Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona) (w/ Prince Nana) defeated Teddy Goodz...
bodyslam.net
Mick Foley Speaks On AEW’s Exploding Barbed Wire DeathMatch
The king of the DeathMatch has spoken. At AEW’s 2021 Revolution Pay-Per-View, Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley battled in an exploding barbed wire DeathMatch that ended with a very big dud of an explosion. Sadly, the decent match turned into a huge embarrassing moment. Now, Mick Foley, who’s been in many DeathMatches in his time, took to his Foley Is Pod podcast, where he talked about the barbed wire DeathMatch and stated that he doesn’t think barbed wire is the best way to take advantage of Kenny Omega’s gifts.
bodyslam.net
Triple H Has Reportedly Not Lost Any Interest In Judgement Day Since Putting Them Together
A report recently came out from WrestleVotes that said Triple H has changed his mind about the Judgment Day stable. It was reported that Triple H “wasn’t really cool” with the heel faction. Ringside News have now reported that Triple H has always been behind the faction,...
bodyslam.net
Santos Escobar Advances In The WWE World Cup
Tonight on SmackDown, Santos Escobar and Shinsuke Nakamura battled in the first round of the SmackDown World Cup. Legado Del Fantasma was at ringside and did make their presence known in the match, which ended up paying dividends for Santos as he hit a Phantom Driver off the top rope for a victory. Santos Escobar now advances to the second round of the WWE World Cup against an unnamed opponent at this time. The bracket has not yet been revealed.
bodyslam.net
Cody Rhodes Says He Was A “True Heel” In AEW
Rhodes was frequently booed in AEW during the tail end of his run with the company. Fans simply wanted him to turn heel no matter what, but that never happened, at least, not in an obvious fashion to fans. Rhodes took to Twitter and claimed that he was a true...
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling Announces 1 New Match and New Stipulation for LIVE Overdrive Event on 11/18
Moments ago, IMPACT Wrestling took to their social media Twitter account to announce that the previously- announced match between Bully Ray and Moose will now be a TABLES MATCH at Overdrive. Moose has been setting Bully Ray up and inserting himself into Ray’s business, so IMPACT management decided to book...
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling Crowns New Digital Media Champion
The IMPACT Wrestling Digital Media Championship was on the line on tonight’s episode of IMPACT on AXSTV, and a new champion was crowned. Joe Hendry made his return to IMPACT Wrestling through a series of vignettes prior to Bound for Glory, where he made his official in-ring return as part of the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match.
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling Viewership Almost Cut In Half This Week, Lowest Viewership In Around A Year
The numbers are in for the November 3rd edition of IMPACT Wrestling. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that IMPACT Wrestling on November 3 drew 56,000 viewers. This number is down from the 101,000 viewers the show drew the prior Thursday. IMPACT registered a 0.01 rating, with 15,000 viewers in the 18-49 demographic.
bodyslam.net
Ronda Rousey Says Her Second WWE Run Has Been Easier
Ronda Rousey made her WWE return at the 2022 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. Since returning back to the company, Rousey has won the SmackDown Women’s Championship on two occasions. Speaking on her YouTube channel, Ronda opened up about her second run with the company. “I think this run...
Comments / 0