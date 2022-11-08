The king of the DeathMatch has spoken. At AEW’s 2021 Revolution Pay-Per-View, Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley battled in an exploding barbed wire DeathMatch that ended with a very big dud of an explosion. Sadly, the decent match turned into a huge embarrassing moment. Now, Mick Foley, who’s been in many DeathMatches in his time, took to his Foley Is Pod podcast, where he talked about the barbed wire DeathMatch and stated that he doesn’t think barbed wire is the best way to take advantage of Kenny Omega’s gifts.

