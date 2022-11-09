ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Vipers' Eron Gordon, Trhae Mitchell face off vs. Rockets alum Bruno Caboclo in Capitanes' Mexico City home opener

By Justin Quinn
 2 days ago
Nathan Lambrecht/NBAE via Getty Images

The G League now plays games south of the Rio Grande with Mexico City’s Capitanes hosting the Houston Rockets‘ G League affiliate for their first home game since joining the G League. Last season the franchise played in the Dallas-Fort Worth area due to the pandemic.

The contest was something of a reunion for Rockets past and present. Former Houston forward Bruno Caboclo — now signed to Mexico City’s roster — facing Rio Grande Valley Vipers Eron Gordon and Trhae Mitchell.

The Rockets Wire caught up with all three to talk about their experience playing in Mexico, the unique qualities of playing in the high-altitude city, and their impressions about the historic event for our neighbors south of the border.

Traded to the Rockets from the Memphis Grizzlies in 2020, Caboclo found himself waived by Houston less than a year later, spending a season overseas playing for French club Limoges in the LNB Pro-A league and for the Brazilian National Team.

“I wanted to be a little closer to my family,” explained the Osasco native. “After that, I wanted to go back to the NBA as soon as possible.”

Caboclo’s international play was good enough to get him on the radar of the Boston Celtics for their training camp, but that opportunity ultimately did not pan out despite the franchise liking what they saw.

“My agent was like ‘What’s the next move?’, and I had some options, and the Capitanes were one of them. They showed me their plans, it was very well presented.”

The former Rocket’s presence helped shore up commitments from other former NBAers, who join Jahlil Okafor, Shabazz Napier and Gary Clark as marquee names attached to the Capitanes.

Caboclo credits his time and teammates in Houston for helping him become a better player. “It was very good — I learned a lot,” he explained. “Carmelo (Anthony) was there, Chris Paul, John Wall, PJ Tucker, James Harden — everybody. So was (Russell) Westbrook!”

“I was seeing all their work closely, so I was learning every day how to play fast,” he continued. “In Houston, I don’t think I had many opportunities, but I can’t complain.”

“It was a great time there, and I learned a lot — I just keep learning and I just keep working.” So far with the Capitanes, Caboclo is off to a strong start, putting up 14 points, 13 rebounds, and 3 blocks against the Vipers in the opener.

Eron Gordon — younger brother of Rockets star Eric — did not have such a solid game. He had just 6 minutes of floor time against the Capitanes, but he was excited about the opportunity to be part of the historic event.

“It was really cool playing here,” he related, “as far as a professional game (with a team) from the United States coming over here. It was a really cool thing to be a part of.

“They were in the league last year, but now (the Capitanes) are here,” Gordon added. “It’s a really cool experience — I enjoyed it.”

As for his experiences with the Vipers, “it’s been great,” shared the Valparaiso alumnus.

“They finished (G League) champs last year and being able to play with guys who have done a lot of great things like Kahlil Whitney and Trhae Mitchell — it’s amazing to work with them.”

Playing for the Vipers also opens a door to playing with his older brother Eric, which Eron is understandably excited about. “It’s a unique experience,” he suggested, “having a mentor older brother.”

Gordon and the rest of the Vipers jumped to a 13-3 lead against the Capitanes in the first quarter, but the Mexico City franchise’s elevation helped sap some of the momentum out of Rio Grande Valley.

“It’s much harder to play out here,” Gordon noted of the more than 7,000-foot elevation of Mexico City compared to their home city of Edinburg, Texas which is nearly at sea level. “Playing here, there’s a big difference in the altitude in that way.”

Teammate Trhae Mitchell wasn’t so sure the elevation was the root cause of their flagging energy as the game went on, but he agreed the effort level waned as the game went on.

“We didn’t sustain our energy,” he suggested. “We came out with a lot of energy, but once they got up on us, I feel like we didn’t match their energy and they ran off with it.”

Mitchell also enjoyed being part of the historic NBA night. “I thought it was a good experience playing my first time in Mexico,” he said. “They had a good crowd and a nice arena, so it was a fun time playing.”

Given the proximity of the Vipers compared to the rest of the G League, it’s probable these two clubs will face each other often moving forward.

In fact, Rio Grande Valley will be back in Mexico City later in the month of November with a shot at avenging their season-opening blowout at the hands of the Capitanes on Sunday.

And even if their first trip to Mexico ended in a loss, for Mitchell, the experience of being part of the first regular-season G League contest outside of the US and Canada was worth it. “It was a good trip,” he said.

