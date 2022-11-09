Read full article on original website
fox9.com
Wisconsin town turning off power for hours due to 'unforeseen emergency'
(FOX 9) - The Village of Ellsworth in western Wisconsin is shutting off power to the entire city due to an "unforeseen emergency," according to a city Facebook post. "Xcel Energy has notified the Village of Ellsworth that between 4-5 p.m. tonight, all power in Ellsworth will be shut off due to an unforeseen emergency," the post on Ellsworth's Facebook page says.
fox9.com
Voting issues surface, persist in Chisago City
Reports have surfaced of longer than normal lines, possibly due to malfunctioning voting machines, in Chisago City. FOX 9’s Babs Santos in onsite with the latest as polls are set to officially close in 15 minutes.
fox9.com
Minnesota election results 2022: Anoka County sheriff
(FOX 9) - Here are the results for Anoka County sheriff:. Tap or click on the race below for individual results.
fox9.com
Voters remain in line at Chisago City poll one hour after close
At one Chisago City polling location an estimated 100 potential voters are still waiting in line nearly an hour after polls have officially closed. FOX 9’s Babs Santos has the latest from the location.
fox9.com
Mary Moriarty wants to be a different kind of prosecutor for Hennepin County — how will her impact be judged?
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - In her campaign to be the next Hennepin County Attorney, Mary Moriarty often emphasized her plan to use a "data-driven" approach as a prosecutor. She turned to that theme in an interview after she was declared the winner and again the next day on the FOX 9 morning news.
swnewsmedia.com
Savage City Council ends negotiations with Quality Inn
After entering into negotiations with the owners of the Quality Inn in September, the Savage City Council has decided to end negotiations, City Administrator Brad Larson told the Pacer Thursday morning. During the summer, the council approved an appraisal of the hotel and property, which came back at $4.8 million.
mprnews.org
Outside a polling place in South St. Paul, reporter Tim Nelson finds out what's driving voters this year
MPR News reporter Tim Nelson joined Cathy Wurzer to recap his time speaking with voters outside the Kaposia Education Center, an elementary school in South St. Paul, Minn. Use the audio player above to listen to the full conversation. Subscribe to the Minnesota Now podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.
Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott, who led city through Wright killing, loses reelection bid to April Graves
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott, who led the city through the aftermath of the police killing of Daunte Wright, has been defeated in his bid for reelection.Per the Secretary of State's Office, challenger April Graves won the mayoral election with 54% of the vote.Graves has served on the Brooklyn Center City Council since 2015.MORE: 2022 Election ResultsElliott, who emigrated from Liberia as a child, became Brooklyn Center's first Black mayor in 2018. His city was put in the national spotlight when officer Kim Potter shot and killed Wright during a traffic stop on April 11, 2021....
fox9.com
After weeks delay, mentally ill inmate in Scott County to get transfer to psychiatric facility
SHAKOPEE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A mentally ill man, wrongfully jailed in Scott County, is finally scheduled to be transferred to a state-run Community Behavioral Health Hospital weeks after he should have been moved because of his condition. A district court judge faulted Minnesota’s Department of Human Services for violating...
annandaleadvocate.com
Diedrick wins county commissioner seat, other election results
Tina Diedrick, Annandale, defeated Terry Strege, Buffalo, in the Wright County Commisioner District 1 General Election race Tuesday, Nov. 8. Diedrick received 6,520 votes to Strege’s 5,013. District 1 includes Albion Township, Corinna Township, Southside Township, Chatham Township, Annandale, South Haven, Buffalo precincts 1, 2, 3 and 4, and Buffalo Township. There were no contested races for Annandale City Council or the Annandale School Board. Annandale Mayor Shelly Jonas won re-election to a two-year term, and council members Corey Czycalla and Tina Honsey also won re-election. Jonas got 1,139 votes, Czycalla got 963 and Honsey garnered 939. There were 20 write in votes in the mayor’s race and 19 in the council race. For school board, Jennifer Mealey, Melissa Muehring-Paulson, and Gena Jacobson won re-election to four year seats. Muehring-Paulson got 3,364 votes, Mealey 3,218 and Jacobson 3,039. There were 114 write-in votes. In South Haven, where voting was by mail, Mayor Norm Bodeker was re-elected with 25 votes. There were 13 write-in votes. Sharalyn Babbitt was also re-elected, as were council members Dustin Nicka and Kaila Nicka. Babbitt had 27 votes to three write-ins, and Dustin Nicka got 30 votes, Kaila 31, and there were seven write-ins. In the State Senate in District 29, which includes the Annandale-South Haven area, incumbent Republican Bruce Anderson, Buffalo, easily defeated Democrat Chris Brazelton of Delano. Anderson got 26,505 votes to Brazelton’s 12,422. In the State House of Representatives District 29A, incumbent Joe McDonald, Delano, defeated Democrat Sheri Leyda, Delano. McDonald got 14,798 votes to Leyda’s 6,115. Wright County Sheriff Sean Deringer ran unopposed for his second term and was re-elected, and county attorney Brian Lutes, who was also elected to a four year term. See next week’s Advocate for more election coverage.
fox9.com
Minneapolis investing in street lighting as one way to fight crime
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Millions of dollars are getting poured into a big public safety initiative in Minneapolis, and it has nothing to do with law enforcement. Mayor Jacob Frey has earmarked $9 million for citywide lighting improvements in the 2023-2024 budget. City officials are hoping increased lighting will deter crime.
Minnesota Man Found Drunk & Asleep Behind The Wheel In Courthouse Parking Lot
Don't drive drunk, find a sober ride home. That's the message from the Pine County Sheriff's Office after a man was recently arrested after being found asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle parked at the county courthouse. According to the Pine County Sheriff's Office, the man was found recently by a deputy on routine patrol last week.
fox9.com
Minnesota election results 2022: Brooklyn Center mayor, ballot question
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Brooklyn Center City Council member April Graves has been declared the winner in the race for mayor, beating incumbent Mike Elliot. Graves, who served on the City Council for the past five years, secured 54% of the votes while Elliot, who has been in office since 2018, secured 45.56% of the vote.
fox9.com
Retiring Hennepin County attorney Mike Freeman thinks compromise will be key as Mary Moriarty takes over
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A huge change is coming to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office with Mary Moriarty elected to replace the retiring Mike Freeman as chief prosecutor. Moriarty ran her campaign promising to prosecute violent criminals but said she will use data and research in her role -- not only to keep people safe but also to create a more fair and just system.
fox9.com
Family wants changes after musician killed by wrong-way, drunk driver on I-94 in Wisconsin
(FOX 9) - FOX 9 has obtained Wisconsin DOT traffic camera footage of a wrong-way driver on I-94 who caused a deadly crash over Halloween weekend that killed a local Twin Cities heavy metal guitarist. Mark Filbrandt of the band Gorrified was killed on his way home to Robbinsdale from...
Underinsured: Maple Grove burn survivor shares warning on lack of home insurance
MAPLE GROVE, Minn — A Maple Grove man not only lost his home but his wife of 52 years in a fire back in May. Dave wasn't able to rebuild the home he shared with his wife for more than four decades, and that's why he is now sharing his story to help others.
City of Minnetonka diversity coordinator dies unexpectedly
The city of Minnetonka is mourning the unexpected death of the city's senior diversity, equity and inclusion coordinator, Keith Clarke. The city announced Clarke's passing Monday afternoon, stating the cause of his death has not yet been determined. "Keith developed strong friendships in a short time and his death is...
iheart.com
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Cupcakes In The State
Cupcakes come in all shapes and sizes, but not all are created equal. The best cupcakes have to have the perfect texture, moisture level and cake to frosting ratio. While this might be a tall order for some, it's no match for this Minnesota bakery. Eat This, Not That! recently...
Crews respond to fire at Twin Cities Dairy Queen
Firefighters in Chaska put out a fire inside a Dairy Queen Grill & Chill early Wednesday morning. The fire department said they were alerted of the fire off Highway 41 around 5 a.m. It took firefighters about 30 minutes to get the fire under control. Fire crews from Victoria, Chanhassen,...
fox9.com
Man facing 3rd-degree murder charger in overdose death of 1 year-old-boy
St. Paul, Minn. (Fox 9) - A Ramsey County couple is facing criminal charges after their 17-month-old son died in September from ingesting heroin laced with fentanyl which allegedly had been left out in the open, near where the child was playing. Andrea Niccole Intveld, 31, is facing charges two...
