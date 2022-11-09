ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chisago City, MN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fox9.com

Wisconsin town turning off power for hours due to 'unforeseen emergency'

(FOX 9) - The Village of Ellsworth in western Wisconsin is shutting off power to the entire city due to an "unforeseen emergency," according to a city Facebook post. "Xcel Energy has notified the Village of Ellsworth that between 4-5 p.m. tonight, all power in Ellsworth will be shut off due to an unforeseen emergency," the post on Ellsworth's Facebook page says.
ELLSWORTH, WI
swnewsmedia.com

Savage City Council ends negotiations with Quality Inn

After entering into negotiations with the owners of the Quality Inn in September, the Savage City Council has decided to end negotiations, City Administrator Brad Larson told the Pacer Thursday morning. During the summer, the council approved an appraisal of the hotel and property, which came back at $4.8 million.
SAVAGE, MN
mprnews.org

Outside a polling place in South St. Paul, reporter Tim Nelson finds out what's driving voters this year

MPR News reporter Tim Nelson joined Cathy Wurzer to recap his time speaking with voters outside the Kaposia Education Center, an elementary school in South St. Paul, Minn. Use the audio player above to listen to the full conversation. Subscribe to the Minnesota Now podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.
SOUTH SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott, who led city through Wright killing, loses reelection bid to April Graves

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott, who led the city through the aftermath of the police killing of Daunte Wright, has been defeated in his bid for reelection.Per the Secretary of State's Office, challenger April Graves won the mayoral election with 54% of the vote.Graves has served on the Brooklyn Center City Council since 2015.MORE: 2022 Election ResultsElliott, who emigrated from Liberia as a child, became Brooklyn Center's first Black mayor in 2018. His city was put in the national spotlight when officer Kim Potter shot and killed Wright during a traffic stop on April 11, 2021....
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
annandaleadvocate.com

Diedrick wins county commissioner seat, other election results

Tina Diedrick, Annandale, defeated Terry Strege, Buffalo, in the Wright County Commisioner District 1 General Election race Tuesday, Nov. 8. Diedrick received 6,520 votes to Strege’s 5,013. District 1 includes Albion Township, Corinna Township, Southside Township, Chatham Township, Annandale, South Haven, Buffalo precincts 1, 2, 3 and 4, and Buffalo Township. There were no contested races for Annandale City Council or the Annandale School Board. Annandale Mayor Shelly Jonas won re-election to a two-year term, and council members Corey Czycalla and Tina Honsey also won re-election. Jonas got 1,139 votes, Czycalla got 963 and Honsey garnered 939. There were 20 write in votes in the mayor’s race and 19 in the council race. For school board, Jennifer Mealey, Melissa Muehring-Paulson, and Gena Jacobson won re-election to four year seats. Muehring-Paulson got 3,364 votes, Mealey 3,218 and Jacobson 3,039. There were 114 write-in votes. In South Haven, where voting was by mail, Mayor Norm Bodeker was re-elected with 25 votes. There were 13 write-in votes. Sharalyn Babbitt was also re-elected, as were council members Dustin Nicka and Kaila Nicka. Babbitt had 27 votes to three write-ins, and Dustin Nicka got 30 votes, Kaila 31, and there were seven write-ins. In the State Senate in District 29, which includes the Annandale-South Haven area, incumbent Republican Bruce Anderson, Buffalo, easily defeated Democrat Chris Brazelton of Delano. Anderson got 26,505 votes to Brazelton’s 12,422. In the State House of Representatives District 29A, incumbent Joe McDonald, Delano, defeated Democrat Sheri Leyda, Delano. McDonald got 14,798 votes to Leyda’s 6,115. Wright County Sheriff Sean Deringer ran unopposed for his second term and was re-elected, and county attorney Brian Lutes, who was also elected to a four year term. See next week’s Advocate for more election coverage.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Minneapolis investing in street lighting as one way to fight crime

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Millions of dollars are getting poured into a big public safety initiative in Minneapolis, and it has nothing to do with law enforcement. Mayor Jacob Frey has earmarked $9 million for citywide lighting improvements in the 2023-2024 budget. City officials are hoping increased lighting will deter crime.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Retiring Hennepin County attorney Mike Freeman thinks compromise will be key as Mary Moriarty takes over

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A huge change is coming to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office with Mary Moriarty elected to replace the retiring Mike Freeman as chief prosecutor. Moriarty ran her campaign promising to prosecute violent criminals but said she will use data and research in her role -- not only to keep people safe but also to create a more fair and just system.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
iheart.com

This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Cupcakes In The State

Cupcakes come in all shapes and sizes, but not all are created equal. The best cupcakes have to have the perfect texture, moisture level and cake to frosting ratio. While this might be a tall order for some, it's no match for this Minnesota bakery. Eat This, Not That! recently...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Crews respond to fire at Twin Cities Dairy Queen

Firefighters in Chaska put out a fire inside a Dairy Queen Grill & Chill early Wednesday morning. The fire department said they were alerted of the fire off Highway 41 around 5 a.m. It took firefighters about 30 minutes to get the fire under control. Fire crews from Victoria, Chanhassen,...
CHASKA, MN

