Tina Diedrick, Annandale, defeated Terry Strege, Buffalo, in the Wright County Commisioner District 1 General Election race Tuesday, Nov. 8. Diedrick received 6,520 votes to Strege’s 5,013. District 1 includes Albion Township, Corinna Township, Southside Township, Chatham Township, Annandale, South Haven, Buffalo precincts 1, 2, 3 and 4, and Buffalo Township. There were no contested races for Annandale City Council or the Annandale School Board. Annandale Mayor Shelly Jonas won re-election to a two-year term, and council members Corey Czycalla and Tina Honsey also won re-election. Jonas got 1,139 votes, Czycalla got 963 and Honsey garnered 939. There were 20 write in votes in the mayor’s race and 19 in the council race. For school board, Jennifer Mealey, Melissa Muehring-Paulson, and Gena Jacobson won re-election to four year seats. Muehring-Paulson got 3,364 votes, Mealey 3,218 and Jacobson 3,039. There were 114 write-in votes. In South Haven, where voting was by mail, Mayor Norm Bodeker was re-elected with 25 votes. There were 13 write-in votes. Sharalyn Babbitt was also re-elected, as were council members Dustin Nicka and Kaila Nicka. Babbitt had 27 votes to three write-ins, and Dustin Nicka got 30 votes, Kaila 31, and there were seven write-ins. In the State Senate in District 29, which includes the Annandale-South Haven area, incumbent Republican Bruce Anderson, Buffalo, easily defeated Democrat Chris Brazelton of Delano. Anderson got 26,505 votes to Brazelton’s 12,422. In the State House of Representatives District 29A, incumbent Joe McDonald, Delano, defeated Democrat Sheri Leyda, Delano. McDonald got 14,798 votes to Leyda’s 6,115. Wright County Sheriff Sean Deringer ran unopposed for his second term and was re-elected, and county attorney Brian Lutes, who was also elected to a four year term. See next week’s Advocate for more election coverage.

WRIGHT COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO