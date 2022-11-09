Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
USC Named 'Most Overrated' Team In CFP Rankings By Prominent Analyst
A wild Week 10 in college football led to some drastic changes in the second College Football Playoff top 25 of the year. Nine of the top 10 teams changed places from last week. One of those has caught the eye of a prominent college football reporter as not belonging with the rest. Stewart Mandel ...
Oregon coach has great response to question about Auburn rumor
Oregon coach Dan Lanning had a great response to a question about a rumor tying him to the Auburn job. Lanning is in his first year as Oregon’s head football coach after previously serving as Georgia’s head coach. Lanning’s Ducks lost their opener to Georgia badly, but they have won eight in a row since and are 8-1.
Preview, Prediction: Iowa-Wisconsin Football
Rival Badgers Visit Kinnick Stadium for Saturday's B1G West Clash
CBS Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings: Georgia takes over No. 1 as Michigan, TCU step up in top 25
The second edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings was released Tuesday night with reigning national champion Georgia taking over the No. 1 spot coming off its decisive win over previously top-ranked Tennessee last Saturday. Off to a dominant start to the 2022 season, the Bulldogs are allowing just 10.8 points per game with double-digit victories in eight of nine contests.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Ferentz announces return of one Iowa WR during Week 11 practices
Kirk Ferentz gave out an update for Iowa wideout Brody Brecht at the team’s weekly press conference. This is some good news for Brecht. Brecht missed the Hawkeye’s last game against Purdue. Brecht has played in every game so far this season except for that one. Ferentz stated...
Will parts of Oregon really secede to join Idaho?
This November, two conservative counties in Oregon will vote on ballot measures that could someday change the map of the western US.The initiatives propose merging large swathes of rural, conservative-leaning eastern Oregon with its neighbouring state to form “Greater Idaho.”“It makes more sense for Eastern Oregonians to get state-level governance coming from Idaho, where they share their values, share their culture, share their politics than it does to be governed by Western Oregon,” a spokesman for the movem, Matt McCaw, told Fox News.Will America have to reprint its maps this fall? Here’s what you need to know.What is the...
‘Sister Wives’: Kody Brown Owns a Business in Utah but Is Scared of Christine Taking Truely There
'Sister Wives' fans find proof that Kody Brown owns a business in Utah, the state that he worried will team up with Christine to take away his rights as a father. Is he scared of Utah or Christine?
20 Lowest Paid NBA Players For The 2022-23 Season
The lowest paid NBA player earns just $74k for the 2022-23 season.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts Week 11 Heartland Trophy battle between Wisconsin, Iowa
Tensions will be boiling over on Saturday in Iowa City. ESPN’s Football Power Index has decided what team will be taking home the Heartland Trophy. Wisconsin and Iowa battle for the trophy annually. The Badgers took home the trophy last season, beating Iowa 27-7 in Madison. The Badgers have dominated the Hawkeyes as of late, winning eight of the last ten meetings.
Who’s the surprise player on this Kentucky basketball team? It’s not even close.
Ugonna Onyenso came to Kentucky amid uncertainty that he would play at all this season. He’s already making a big impact for the Cats.
Most Dangerous Cities in Arizona
Arizona has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Official seal of Arizona, USA.By U.S. Government - ATSDR (part of the CDC) series of state-specific fact sheets. Public Domain.
CBS Sports
College football rankings: USC looms for slumping Colorado after the Buffaloes slip to No. 2 in Bottom 25
Only a few weeks remain in the regular season, which means only a few weeks remain in the race to grab one of the 12 Bottom 25 Playoff spots, and of those 12, I'm not sure how many are truly attainable. We seem to have a pretty solid Bottom 10...
What time, what channel is the Washington-Oregon game on?
The Washington football team (7-2 overall, 3-2 Pac-12) travels south to face Oregon (8-1, 6-0) Saturday at Autzen Stadium. The Dawgs and Ducks square off at 4:00 p.m. PT, and the game will air on FOX television. The Huskies returned to the national rankings this week, earning the No. 24 spot in the AP Top 25 and No. 23 the coaches’ poll, while Oregon is ranked No. 6 in each.
Recruiting Party: Updated list of prospects visiting for No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 25 Washington game
Whichever way you want to look at it, the showdown between the No. 6 Oregon Ducks and No. 25 Washington Huskies is going to be of utmost importance on Saturday. This matchup will have major ramifications in the College Football Playoff world. This is one of the Ducks’ biggest remaining tests. Dan Lanning and Kalen DeBoer are in their first seasons at the schools; each is trying to gain an early leg up in the heated rivalry. And then, you have the rivalry. If you don’t know what’s at stake when Oregon plays Washington, you haven’t been paying very close attention. On...
PODCAST: National Recruiting Editor Brandon Huffman updates Oregon recruiting, previews Ducks vs Huskies
The No. 6 ranked Oregon Ducks will host No. 25 Washington this weekend, and to preview the big rivalry game 247Sports' National Recruiting Editor Brandon Huffman joins the Autzen Audibles Podcast. Huffman talks about Oregon's recruiting efforts in the state of Washington, his thoughts on Oregon's 2023 recruiting class, Dante Moore's commitment to the Ducks, and then he gives his perspective of Oregon vs. Washington his weekend from Autzen Stadium.
Josh Hart at the heart of Trail Blazers’ early success
Josh Hart finished dressing in the Portland Trail Blazers’ locker room following Wednesday night’s 105-95 win at the Charlotte Hornets and began talking to reporters. Just a few feet away at his locker, Damian Lillard started singing the 1977 hit song, “Brick House,” by the Commodores, but with a slight twist.
College Football Odds: Washington vs. Oregon prediction, odds and pick – 11/12/2022
The Washington Huskies will travel to take on the Oregon Ducks in a primetime Pac-12 college football matchup at Autzen Stadium. Let’s continue our college football odds series and making our Washington-Oregon prediction and pick. Washington has rebounded from a rough 2021 to go 7-2 so far this season,...
Oregon State basketball teams ink 3 players, including in-staters Donovyn Hunter and Kennedie Shuler
Oregon State added three high school seniors to its men’s and women’s basketball programs Wednesday, the first day of early national signing period. The men signed Gavin Marrs, a 6-foot-11 power forward from Ellensburg, Washington. The women stayed in-state for a pair of guards, South Medford’s Donovyn Hunter and Barlow’s Kennedie Shuler.
Pac-12 Bowl Projections: 8 of 12 Experts Have Pac-12 Team in CFP
Seven sites put Oregon in the College Football Playoff national semifinals; one has UCLA in the final four.
SIGNED: Dana Altman’s Ducks put pen to paper on No. 7 ranked recruiting class in nation
The newest class of Oregon Ducks put pen to paper on Wednesday afternoon, making it official that they will be coming to Eugene to play for Dana Altman next season. The early period of national signing for college basketball started on Wednesday, which saw the Ducks add 5-star PF Kwame Evans, 5-star SF Mookie Cook, and 4-star PG Jackson Shelstad. The group of new Ducks ranks as the No. 7 recruiting class in the nation during the 2023 cycle. The 2023 recruiting cycle is far from over, as recruits have until May 17, 2023, to commit and sign. At the moment, though,...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
86K+
Followers
50K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 1