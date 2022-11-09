Read full article on original website
Russell Wilson Was Asked About Pete Carroll’s Wristband Comments
The Broncos’ quarterback responded to perceived criticism from the Seahawks’ coach.
'Never More Wrong!' Seahawks 2 Key Surprises Analyzed by FOX's Curt Menefee
NOV 9 'NEVER MORE WRONG' The At least Curt Menefee is admitting it. “I’m not afraid to say I don’t think I’ve ever been more wrong about a team coming out of training camp than I was this Seahawks team,” Menefee told Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk on Tuesday.
Seahawks HC Pete Carroll appears to take subtle shot at Russ Wilson as he praises QB Geno Smith
Now with four straight wins, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll gave heavy praise to quarterback Geno Smith earlier this week. He may have thrown some shade at former Seahawks signal-caller Russell Wilson in the process too. "If you notice, Geno’s going off the wristband, and that’s a big help,"...
Why DeAngelo Hall, several other analysts pick the 49ers to win the NFC West
NFL.com analysts made their playoff predictions. Twenty, including names like DeAngelo Hall, Brian Baldinger, and Maurice Jones-Drew, picked the San Francisco 49ers to win the NFC West, earning a home playoff game. Five analysts, including David Carr and Marc Sessler, went with the Seattle Seahawks. With its 4-4 record, San...
New Tariq Woolen test: Staying in games as Seahawks foes avoid him like Richard Sherman
After 4 interceptions in his first 6 games NFL offenses are avoiding the league’s rookie of the month for October. He’s adjusting.
Seattle Seahawks Dud and Stud of Game 9 vs. Arizona
The Seattle Seahawks won their fourth straight game with a 31-21 win over NFC West Rival Arizona. Here are our Dud and Stud of the game. The game started very quickly for both offenses, as there were a total of one FG and two TDs over the first five drives of the game. At that point, the score was 10-7 in favor of the Seattle Seahawks.
Bruce Irvin feels right back at home producing for Seahawks
When it comes to the 6-3 Seahawks’ surprising success thus far in 2022, a lot of attention has been on what’s new. There’s the stellar rookie class that’s hit the ground running, Geno Smith excelling as Seattle’s new starting quarterback, and even a new look on defense under first-year defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt.
Seahawks Midseason Awards: Bump & Stacy on top players, unsung heroes
The Seahawks moved past the midway point of the 2022 season with their 31-21 win at Arizona on Sunday, and with them leading the NFC West with a surprising 6-3 record, it’s a good time to take stock of how they’ve got here. Monday on Seattle Sports’ Bump...
Seahawks Noah Fant, Coby Bryant break out; Rams, Cards fade: NFC West Stock Watch
One of the players the Seahawks received from the Denver Broncos in the Russell Wilson trade last March, tight end Noah Fant, helped close out Seattle's big road victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The speedy Iowa product made several plays to keep Seattle's offense chugging during the game....
NFL Power Rankings: Vikings, Seahawks, Jets rise; Rams, Raiders fall
The good news is that we've reached the halfway point of the NFL season. The bad news is we still have no idea what's going on. Half of the league has taken its bye week. It's a sufficiently large sample size to make assumptions about how the rest of the season will play out. And yet, with each passing week we're forced to question what we know.
FOX’s Menefee: How Geno, Pete, Seahawks have proved people wrong
The Seahawks are 6-3 with eight games left to go this NFL season, and good luck finding anybody who said they expected this before the season. Even Curt Menefee, host of FOX NFL Sunday and the Seahawks preseason TV play-by-play announcer, admits to it. “I’m not afraid to say I...
Brady, Bucs eye momentum in Bavarian battle against Seahawks
MUNICH (AP) — The “Touchdown in Deutschland” promos featuring Tom Brady are posted in busy U-Bahn stations and plazas in Munich. Germany is ready to host its first NFL game. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hope they're ready to regain their swagger when they face the...
The role Seattle Kraken lineup consistency is playing in hot start
The Seattle Kraken put their franchise-best four-game win streak on the line Tuesday at Climate Pledge Arena against the Nashville Predators. It’s been a fun start to the season for the Kraken, who have won some big games and played complete hockey early on. Saturday: Kraken beat Pens 3-2...
Elbow injury to Bills' Josh Allen reminds Whitworth, Fitzpatrick of Carson Palmer in 2008
Former Cincinnati Bengals teammates Andrew Whitworth and Ryan Fitzpatrick, now NFL analysts for Amazon Prime Video, said during "TNF Nightcap" after the Carolina Panthers' win Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons that an injury to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen reminds them of former Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer's elbow injury in 2008. Allen...
All Cardinals Podcast: Seahawks Recap, Kliff Kingsbury's Job Security
The All Cardinals Podcast breaks down what went wrong in the loss to Seattle and dives into the job security of Kliff Kingsbury.
Dipoto: Brash could start in ’23, Mariners getting ‘hit’ about SP trades
When it comes to the Mariners this offseason, the focus is mainly on position players. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be interesting happening on the pitching side. M’s president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto, calling in from MLB’s general manager meetings in Las Vegas, touched on a couple of topics regarding their pitching Thursday during his weekly show on Seattle Sports 710 AM.
Kraken break out early, beat Predators 5-1 for 5th straight win
SEATTLE (AP) – The Seattle Kraken are in a situation they really never faced in their inaugural season – learning to deal with success. Jordan Eberle scored two of Seattle’s four goals in the first period, including the first shot of the game, and the Kraken beat the Nashville Predators 5-1 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win.
Fann: Mariners free agent wish list for pivotal offseason in team history
MLB free agency began for the Mariners and the rest of MLB on Thursday, and although the hot stove is still warming, free agents are now able to sign with whomever they choose. In the wake of the Mariners’ big money extensions for Julio Rodríguez and Luis Castillo, they are...
Mariners add pair of pitchers; Sadler, Borucki elect free agency
The Mariners have a few pitchers coming and going a day ahead of the start of MLB free agency. Seattle announced four moves for their 40-man roster on Wednesday afternoon:. • Left-handed pitcher Gabe Speier claimed off waivers from the Kansas City Royals. • Right-handed pitcher Easton McGee acquired from...
