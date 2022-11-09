ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks Dud and Stud of Game 9 vs. Arizona

The Seattle Seahawks won their fourth straight game with a 31-21 win over NFC West Rival Arizona. Here are our Dud and Stud of the game. The game started very quickly for both offenses, as there were a total of one FG and two TDs over the first five drives of the game. At that point, the score was 10-7 in favor of the Seattle Seahawks.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Bruce Irvin feels right back at home producing for Seahawks

When it comes to the 6-3 Seahawks’ surprising success thus far in 2022, a lot of attention has been on what’s new. There’s the stellar rookie class that’s hit the ground running, Geno Smith excelling as Seattle’s new starting quarterback, and even a new look on defense under first-year defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

NFL Power Rankings: Vikings, Seahawks, Jets rise; Rams, Raiders fall

The good news is that we've reached the halfway point of the NFL season. The bad news is we still have no idea what's going on. Half of the league has taken its bye week. It's a sufficiently large sample size to make assumptions about how the rest of the season will play out. And yet, with each passing week we're forced to question what we know.
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest.com

FOX’s Menefee: How Geno, Pete, Seahawks have proved people wrong

The Seahawks are 6-3 with eight games left to go this NFL season, and good luck finding anybody who said they expected this before the season. Even Curt Menefee, host of FOX NFL Sunday and the Seahawks preseason TV play-by-play announcer, admits to it. “I’m not afraid to say I...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Brady, Bucs eye momentum in Bavarian battle against Seahawks

MUNICH (AP) — The “Touchdown in Deutschland” promos featuring Tom Brady are posted in busy U-Bahn stations and plazas in Munich. Germany is ready to host its first NFL game. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hope they're ready to regain their swagger when they face the...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

The role Seattle Kraken lineup consistency is playing in hot start

The Seattle Kraken put their franchise-best four-game win streak on the line Tuesday at Climate Pledge Arena against the Nashville Predators. It’s been a fun start to the season for the Kraken, who have won some big games and played complete hockey early on. Saturday: Kraken beat Pens 3-2...
SEATTLE, WA
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Elbow injury to Bills' Josh Allen reminds Whitworth, Fitzpatrick of Carson Palmer in 2008

Former Cincinnati Bengals teammates Andrew Whitworth and Ryan Fitzpatrick, now NFL analysts for Amazon Prime Video, said during "TNF Nightcap" after the Carolina Panthers' win Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons that an injury to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen reminds them of former Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer's elbow injury in 2008. Allen...
CINCINNATI, OH
MyNorthwest.com

Dipoto: Brash could start in ’23, Mariners getting ‘hit’ about SP trades

When it comes to the Mariners this offseason, the focus is mainly on position players. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be interesting happening on the pitching side. M’s president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto, calling in from MLB’s general manager meetings in Las Vegas, touched on a couple of topics regarding their pitching Thursday during his weekly show on Seattle Sports 710 AM.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Kraken break out early, beat Predators 5-1 for 5th straight win

SEATTLE (AP) – The Seattle Kraken are in a situation they really never faced in their inaugural season – learning to deal with success. Jordan Eberle scored two of Seattle’s four goals in the first period, including the first shot of the game, and the Kraken beat the Nashville Predators 5-1 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Mariners add pair of pitchers; Sadler, Borucki elect free agency

The Mariners have a few pitchers coming and going a day ahead of the start of MLB free agency. Seattle announced four moves for their 40-man roster on Wednesday afternoon:. • Left-handed pitcher Gabe Speier claimed off waivers from the Kansas City Royals. • Right-handed pitcher Easton McGee acquired from...
SEATTLE, WA

