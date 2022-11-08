Read full article on original website
Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman’s Words May Leave You Thinking Cody Bellinger is Coming Back
The cold streak remains the storyline of the season for Cody Bellinger, but his plays in the outfield can’t go unnoticed. Bellinger has shown he can play lights out defense and is surely something the Dodgers will miss if he were to leave. Fortunately for Bellinger, it seems Andrew...
Dodgers GM Reveals Team and Justin Turner Are Exploring ‘Different’ Contract
It’s clear the team wants to bring back Justin Turner, but the question remains for how much they’d be willing to bring him back and how much Turner will be inclined to return for. Turner has publicly said he’d be open to a return to the Mets, but of course this came at the heels of Turner being uncertain with what the team wanted to do with him.
Dodgers: Former Fan Favorite Declines Option with White Sox, Becomes Free Agent
The Dodgers don’t have a need in the outfield, and if they are looking at anyone it would be Aaron Judge, but it’s worth noting that AJ Pollock declined his option and is now set to hit the market. Pollock spent three seasons with the Dodgers and was a part of the 2020 World Series team.
Dodgers Rumors: MLB Reporter Suggests Short Term, Big Money Deal with Carlos Correa and LA
Right at this moment, the Dodgers don’t have a starting shortstop. They have a couple guys like Chris Taylor and Gavin Lux who have been shortstops in the past and maybe could be again, but chances are, their Opening Day shortstop isn’t currently on their 40-man roster. Trea...
Dodgers News: Free Agent Closer Not High on LA’s Offseason Planning
Earlier this week, Los Angeles Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes met with the media in Las Vegas for the GM meeting to discuss a wide range of topics. One of the topics at hand was the Dodgers’ approach to a closer role for the 2023 season. The 2022 Dodgers’...
Dodgers Rumors: Carlos Correa’s Agent Doesn’t Foresee Bad Blood if LA Pursues Shortstop
The Dodgers are in the market for a shortstop and are one of the richest teams in baseball. It might surprise you to learn that the agent for a prominent free-agent shortstop thinks there might be a fit between his client and Los Angeles. At the GM meetings in Las...
Tyler Anderson Rumors: Angels, Red Sox Reportedly Interested in Dodgers Free Agent
Tyler Anderson had a breakout year for the Dodgers in 2022, making his first All-Star team and finishing fifth in the National League with a 2.57 ERA. He was one of only two L.A. starters to remain healthy all season, along with Cy Young finalist Julio Urias. Anderson was with...
Dodgers News: Justin Turner Option Declined for 2023 Season
It seemed written in the cards that Justin Turner‘s option would be declined for the upcoming season, but it doesn’t rule out bringing Turner back for a cheaper contract. Turner was slated to make $16 million on his option but instead will play on something cheaper for the Dodgers or play for a different team.
Dodgers News: Scott Boras Thinks Cody Bellinger Can Regain His Form
The Dodgers are still deciding whether or not they want to bring Cody Bellinger back in 2023. They have the option to tender him a contract this offseason, or they can just let him go to become a free agent. On Wednesday, Bellinger’s agent, the famous Scott Boras, spoke about his clients entering important offseasons, including the Dodgers’ centerfielder.
Dodgers News: Trea Turner Reacts to Winning Silver Slugger Award
Trea Turner won the Silver Slugger Award in 2022 for the first time in his career. Turner, who’s been in the league since 2015, hit 21 home runs and set career-highs with 100 RBIs and 39 doubles, while finishing second in all of baseball with 194 hits (only trailing Freddie Freeman).
Dodgers: Walker Buehler Reacts to the Clayton Kershaw News
Dodgers fans got great news on Thursday evening when a report dropped saying that the team and free agent ace Clayton Kershaw were nearing an agreement on a one year contract. For the second straight offseason, Kersh was on the open market with rumors tying him to his hometown Texas Rangers.
Andrew Heaney News: Dodgers Pass on Qualifying Offer for Left-Hander
Lost in the whirlwind of news and notes on Thursday was another Dodgers non-move that didn’t get much publicity. Yes, the club declined the 2023 contract option on Justin Turner while extending qualifying offers to Trea Turner and Tyler Anderson. They also brought back Clayton Kershaw on a one-year deal — though that is still not official as of the time of this writing.
Dodgers News: Tyler Anderson Receives Qualifying Offer
With free agency underway, Tyler Anderson makes the deadline of players the Dodgers sent a qualifying offer to giving Anderson something to consider. Anderson of course can explore the market if he chooses to decline the one-year $19.65 million and opt into free agency. It seems more than likely Anderson...
Clayton Kershaw News: Dodgers Do Not Extend Qualifying Offer to Free Agent
For the second straight year, the Dodgers declined to make a qualifying offer to future Hall of Fame pitcher Clayton Kershaw. When Los Angeles didn’t make a QO to Kershaw last year, health was a major factor — the lefty was coming off a season-ending elbow injury and his future was too uncertain for them to put that kind of pressure on him so early in the offseason.
Dodgers News: Austin Barnes Reveals Team Got the Baseball from the Final Out of the 2020 World Series Back
The Dodgers captured their seventh World Series title in 2020. After 32 years of not reaching the promised land, LA finally reached the mountaintop as they defeated the Tampa Bay Rays, 4-2 in Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers. Julio Urias pitched lights out all postseason long, and...
Dodgers News: Blake Treinen Undergoes Shoulder Surgery
After a brief moment of Blake Treinen deciding whether he wanted to do surgery or not, and after being told surgery is an option, Treinen decided to go through with surgery on his shoulder. The injury that lingered all season long kept him to just five games and Treinen will have about a 10 month timetable for a full recovery.
Mookie Betts News: Dodgers All-Star Wins Fifth Career Silver Slugger Award
While things have felt somewhat bleak since mid-October for Dodgers fans, Thursday brought some good news for true blue faithful. The return of Clayton Kershaw appears imminent. Trea Turner brought home an award. As did Mookie Betts, who has won the Silver Slugger Award for the fifth time in his career, and second as a member of the Dodgers.
Dodgers News: LA Officially Extends Qualifying Offer to Trea Turner
In a move that surprised exactly no one, the Dodgers on Thursday officially extended a qualifying offer to shortstop Trea Turner. This year’s QO is a one-year, $19.65 million offer, which Turner could accept and come back for one more year in Los Angeles. Turner won’t accept the offer,...
Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Leaves Door Open for Prospects to Fill LA’s Starting Pitching Need
After the headache of the postseason with the Dodgers missing some key starting pitchers, it’s no question the Dodgers will be looking to improve their unit. Clayton Kershaw still remains a question mark to return while the health of Walker Buehler remains a long shot with no specific time for a return.
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Reportedly Returning to LA in 2023
Dodger fans, you can take a huge sigh of relief. Clayton Edward Kershaw is returning to LA for Year 16. Thursday night, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that Kershaw and the Dodgers were “nearing” an agreement on a one-year deal for the 2023 season. This comes amid...
