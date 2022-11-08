Nick Maddox sees a call to action after securing fourth term in Leon County Commission seat

Nick Maddox held onto his at-large seat on the Leon County Commission after a decisive victory against Godby High School teacher Josh Johnson.

The former nonprofit leader and NFL player handedly bested Johnson, an economics teacher, securing 53% of the vote. Johnson got nearly 47% of the vote, according to unofficial returns. Maddox got almost 7,000 more votes in the countywide race.

Johnson called Maddox to concede shortly after 9 p.m.

“I called Maddox and congratulated him,” Johnson said from his election night watch party at Waterworks. He said the conversation centered around what he felt was the theme of the campaign.

“Two men who are obviously on different sides of some issues but who I both think have some of the best interest of the community in mind and at heart.”

Election Day live updates: The latest from Tallahassee, Leon County

RESULTS AND ANALYSIS: Election 2022: Results and analysis from every Tallahassee, Leon County race

Maddox celebrated at JoEllen’s downtown where he noted how his race hinged on the issues affecting the county, not the mudslinging characteristic of other contests on the local level.

“It’s been a great race. I thought Josh Johnson is a dynamic young man,” Maddox told the Democrat. “I thank God for the opportunity to be able to do it this long. I appreciate the community giving me the opportunity for four more years to show them that I can lead in a way that is prosperous for our community as a whole. I think it’s a vote of confidence, and I don’t take that lightly.”

Maddox said he’d use his fourth term to focus on building affordable housing stocks, addressing poverty – particularly in the 32304 ZIP code – and tackling crime through a community-wide effort.

He also pledged to be more present and break down barriers in the community.

“We can’t be in our silos anymore. We’ve got to start caring about each other. As a community we’re all in our silos,” he said. “We can’t afford just to operate within our own communities. We can’t. I can’t just sit on the dais anymore.”

During the campaign, Maddox pointed to his opponent’s lack of experience and what he described as polarizing viewpoints that only furthered the political divide in Tallahassee.

Maddox touted his 12-year record, including recent approvals to build the Amazon fulfillment center, redevelopment of the Orange Avenue Apartments and his work on housing and economic opportunity. More recently, he has worked to alleviate pollution in Lake Munson.

He took heat for an abrupt departure from the Boys and Girls Club of the Big Bend for a sexual harassment allegation by a staff person. Maddox said he left the organization because he “wanted to move on as a professional and focus on my campaign as well.”

Maddox's re-election put a punctuation mark on an election cycle that saw incumbents at the county and city level beat back a progressive push to change the dynamics of local government.

Johnson, an economics teacher, leaned on Tallahassee’s progressive supporters and a promise to restore what he called an “erosion of public trust."

He allied himself early with progressive City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow and was among many critics of the approval of $27 million in Blueprint sales tax dollars for repairs to Florida State University’s Doak Campbell Stadium, of which Maddox was a leading champion.

But Maddox called the funding a nudge toward economic growth through one of the main drivers of tax revenues in the county.

Leon County Commission: At-large, Group 2: A voter's guide to the general election

In an interview after conceding, Johnson said he was proud of his campaign.

“We took on a 12-year incumbent and we got close to 50,000 votes. I think that the numbers bear what the campaign was,” Johnson said. “It was people powered. It was people driven. Were we in the newspaper? Were we reported? No. But we knocked doors we went out where people were, and 50,000 people have spoken.”

Back story: Nick Maddox faced sexual harassment allegations before abruptly resigning from Boys and Girls Club

Both Maddox and Johnson got funding help and support from political committees during the general election.

Last minute texts supporting Johnson from the Ethics in Government PAC, which is run by Teresa Wells, an advisor to City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow, said Maddox’s record included a “sexual misconduct scandal,” and that the commissioner’s campaign is funded by “shady insiders and developers.”

The Tallahassee Democrat reported about Maddox's departure and the allegations against him in February. Maddox declined to discuss the matter and said it was a political season attack against him as opponents began to file against him.

Maddox chairs his own PAC, which was started shortly after the primary, and raised money from the county’s solid waste vendor, Waste Pro, Arbor Properties, and former FSU athletics director David Coburn.

Maddox far outspent and outraised Johnson.

Since the primary, Johnson raised $17,442 and spent $16,250.

Including donations to his PAC, Maddox raised four times as much, pulling in nearly $70,000 since late August. He spent $68,749.

Contact Karl Etters at ketters@tallahassee.com or @KarlEtters on Twitter.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Nick Maddox sees a call to action after securing fourth term in Leon County Commission seat