'What a night': After bitter battle, Dailey defeats Dozier in Tallahassee mayor's race

John Dailey handily won re-election Tuesday, pulling off a convincing win against Kristin Dozier in a bitterly fought contest for Tallahassee mayor.

With all precincts reporting, Dailey had 53.16% of the vote, while Dozier had 46.84%, according to unofficial results from the Leon County Supervisor of Elections Office. It was a dramatic reversal of the August primary, when Dailey finished a close second to Dozier.

Dailey, who took the lead early in the night and never lost it, celebrated his victory with his wife, Virginia, their two kids, his mom and a packed crowd of supporters at Andrew’s restaurant downtown.

“It’s not official,” Dailey said, “but what a night it has been. It is very overwhelming — it really is. We’ve worked really hard to get to this point, and I want to say thank you to each and every one of you. Folks, I’m going to continue to make you proud as the mayor of Tallahassee.”

Dozier, who steps down as county commissioner later this month after three terms, gathered with family and friends at The Moon, where the mood was somber and some supporters were in tears. After early returns showed her well behind, she declared there would “not be a loss tonight" and said her campaign helped draw out "important issues."

"I am feeling immensely proud of everything we have accomplished," Dozier said. "This is my hometown. I'm not going anywhere. And there are a lot of ways to serve this community."

The mayor’s race was easily the most expensive — and acrimonious — of all the local contests this cycle, pitting two long-serving elected officials from established political families against one another.

It was also among the most consequential, with Dailey’s election keeping in place the balance of power on the City Commission. The mayor has long led a solid 3-2 voting block that all but guarantees no big changes in city management.

Dailey collected over half a million dollars, more than double Dozier’s $235,000, with the lopsided fundraising reflected in the volume of TV commercials and mailers voters saw from each side. He overcame coordinated attacks to oust him and boost Dozier by his commission colleagues, Jeremy Matlow and Jack Porter, and their allies.

Dailey’s victory ensured that all three incumbent city commissioners up for re-election this year were returned to office. Commissioners Dianne Williams-Cox and Matlow easily won re-election in the August primary.

He campaigned simultaneously on his track record and what he argued were ethical failings by Dozier. He touted his support for an ethics reform package and half a billion dollars in infrastructure spending. He also advanced several new initiatives late in the campaign, including $10 million for south-side sewers and $5 million over five years to combat gun violence.

He faced a barrage of criticism from the opposition over his charge to give $27 million in Blueprint funds to Florida State’s Doak Campbell Stadium. But he turned the tables on Dozier on a related issue, blasting her in the African-American community for voting against $10 million for repairs to Florida A&M University’s Bragg Stadium.

The mayor made ethics his biggest line of attack, hitting out at Dozier for a home she purchased from John “J.T.” Burnette years ago, before he was swept up in the FBI’s public corruption investigation, and votes he claimed benefited her family’s construction business. Late campaign commercials attempted to connect her to the FBI probe.

The contentious contest led to a rift in the Democratic Party, with a surprise endorsement of Dailey from state chairman Manny Diaz prompting a counter-endorsement of Dozier by the Leon County Democratic Party. Amid the infighting, the Leon County Republican Party gave Dailey an assist with mailers claiming that if Dozier were elected, Tallahassee would see “homeless villages on every block and needles on every corner.”

Political committees also played offense, with the developer-backed Grow Tallahassee sending out criticizing Dozier and Saving Our City PC electioneering on behalf of Dozier. Donors to Saving Our City include Dozier herself and Bob Lotane, former publisher of Our Tallahassee, a partisan news site with ties to Porter and Matlow that was decidedly anti-Dailey.

Dozier tried to argue that Dailey was beholden to insiders, including pro-stadium forces who helped fill his campaign coffers. She tried to ride a wave of discontent over the FSU stadium vote, which proved less unpopular than some thought.

She and her surrogates criticized the mayor for treating women poorly, a theme reinforced late in the campaign via anonymously produced testimonial videos that surfaced on social media. Dailey denied the accusations and questioned the lack of political disclaimers on the videos.

Dailey was first elected to the County Commission in 2006 and served until 2018, when he made his first bid for mayor. He defeated Dustin Daniels four years ago by a mere 2-point margin.

9:50 p.m.

With 79 of 80 city precincts reporting, Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey appears headed for re-election. Dailey is up with 53.13% of the vote compared to Dozier's 46.87%.

“It’s not official,” Dailey told supporters at his Election Night party at Andrew's downtown. "But what a night it has been."

8:15 p.m.

With 63 of 80 precincts reporting John Dailey still holds a lead with 52.9% of the vote counted. Dozier, meanwhile, stands at 47%.

7:54 p.m. update

John Dailey continues to maintain a lead in the contentious race for Tallahassee mayor. With 49 of 80 precincts reporting, Dailey has 52.93% and Dozier has 47.07%. Dailey, who's seeking a second term, has led all night against Dozier, a county commissioner retiring after three terms.

Kristin Dozier gathered with supporters at the Moon and reflected on the early results: “It’s all the feels. All the feelings at once. Grateful. Anxious. But I am proud of what we’ve done. There will not be a loss tonight. This was too important. We drew out important issues and important discussions throughout this race.”

7:33 p.m. update

With 10 of of 80 city precincts reporting in the Tallahassee mayor's race, John Dailey has 52.12% and Kristin Dozier 47.88% of the vote. That's a slightly bigger lead than he had earlier in the night with all early votes and most vote-by-mail ballots counted.

Initial update:

John Dailey has taken an early lead in his bid for re-election amid a tough challenge from Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier.

Only minutes after polls closed, Dailey was ahead of Dozier, 51.21% to 48.79%. The numbers reflect early votes and vote-by-mail ballots. Precinct results will follow soon.

The mayor’s race was easily the most expensive — and acrimonious — of all the local contests this cycle, pitting two long-serving elected officials from established political families against one another. Dailey collected over half a million dollars, more than double Dozier’s take of $235,000, with the lopsided fundraising reflected in the volume of TV commercials and mailers voters saw from each side.

If Dozier prevails, she would become the first woman directly elected mayor in the city’s history and the first to serve in that post since the 1990s, when it rotated among commissioners. If Dailey wins, he would secure a second term and reverse the results of the August primary, when he lost by a narrow margin to Dozier.

Either way, one of two long-serving elected officials will be out of a job after the votes are tallied. Dailey was first elected to the County Commission in 2006 and mayor in 2018. Dozier, first elected to the County Commission in 2010, is retiring after serving three terms. The mayor, whether a new one or not, will be sworn in later this month.

