While there aren't expected to be a lot of surprises in the Texas congressional delegation after Election Day, there will be at least two new seats decided Tuesday. The races for Dist. 3 and Dist. 30 do not include incumbents and will have new winners. The rest of the U.S. House races, whose districts were redrawn during the last legislative session, are favored to be won by incumbents.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO