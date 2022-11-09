Read full article on original website
AP calls U.S. Rep District 28 race, projects Cuellar to win
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Associated Press has called the Texas 28th Congressional District U.S. Representative race, projecting longtime Democratic incumbent Rep. Henry Cuellar to win. As results continued to be tallied Tuesday, Cuellar maintained a healthy lead over Republican political newcomer Cassy Garcia. The vote is unofficial until...
KSAT 12
Congressman Henry Cuellar wins reelection in South Texas despite shadow of FBI raid
LAREDO — U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, a moderate Laredo Democrat, won reelection in South Texas’ 28th District after knocking off Republican challenger Cassy Garcia, according to Decision Desk HQ. Cuellar secured his 10th term in office amid the most politically challenging year of his career, which saw his home and office raided by the FBI in the weeks before his primary election. He has not been charged and has denied wrongdoing.
Here’s What Governor Abbott Said on Fox News During Early Elections
As Texas Governor Greg Abbott looks to win his third re-election in Austin, this op-ed he wrote in Fox News may do it. The governor had a lengthy article published on Fox News on Wednesday, November 3, 2022.
What's Next for Beto O'Rourke After Devastating Third Straight Loss?
"I just don't see a path for Beto. At some point the donor base says we reached in our pockets deeply three times for you and it's time to move on."
How Much is Beto O’Rourke Worth As He Runs For Governor of Texas?
Polling data shows O'Rourke somewhere near the middle of the pack as he campaigns in the 2020 race. See what the presidential hopeful from Texas is worth.
Democrat Jasmine Crockett wins Dallas congressional seat to replace Eddie Bernice Johnson
DALLAS — Democrat Jasmine Crockett has won U.S. House District 30, which covers much of Dallas and parts of southern Dallas County. The Associated Press called the race just over 30 minutes after polls closed in North Texas. Crockett defeated Republican James Rodgers. Crockett, the state representative for Texas...
3 hot South Texas border congressional races the GOP wants to win
Republicans have thrown millions of dollars into TV advertising and have launched an all-out effort to ensure that three South Texas congressional border districts -- which have traditionally been Democratic -- will vote red this Election Day.
Nathaniel Moran wins US Congress seat representing East Texas
TYLER, Texas — Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran has won the U.S. House Texas District 1 representative seat. Moran defeated Democratic challenger Jrmar Jefferson in the race to replace longtime representative Louie Gohmert, according to unofficial election results. In 2021, Gohmert announced he would vacate his seat to run...
Texas senator proposes $300 million fund for Uvalde victims, families
The legislation calls for giving $7.7 million to every household that lost someone in the Robb Elementary School shooting on May 24. Gutierrez said he proposed that amount because it took law enforcement 77 minutes to finally breach the classroom and kill the gunman.
Greg Abbott reelected Texas governor, defeating Beto O’Rourke
Greg Abbott decisively won a third term as governor of Texas on Tuesday, defeating Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke after a tumultuous few years marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, a deadly power grid failure, new restrictions on voting rights and abortion and the Uvalde school shooting. Decision Desk HQ called...
Mothers Against Greg Abbott raise almost $1 million in three months
This week it was announced that the Democrat nominee for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke, had raised $25.18 million between July 1 and September 29. In the same period, Greg Abbott's campaign had raised "nearly $25 million."
Abbott to ‘ratchet back’ Operation Lone Star if GOP takes Congress
n a one-on-one interview with KXAN's Monica Madden on Monday, the Republican incumbent said Texas will "no longer have to be doing what we're doing," if the GOP wins back Congress.
In Congress, Fort Worth area incumbents win handily; Dallas sends Crockett to Congress
Incumbents in Fort Worth area congressional House races won handily Tuesday night, according to unofficial election results. Of the seven congressional House districts in greater Fort Worth, two races — District 6 and District 25 — featured candidates running unopposed. Only one — District 30, representing south Dallas, southern Dallas County and a sliver of eastern Tarrant County — did not feature an incumbent.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Two New Members of Congress To Be Decided in Texas's Dist. 3, Dist. 30 Tuesday
While there aren't expected to be a lot of surprises in the Texas congressional delegation after Election Day, there will be at least two new seats decided Tuesday. The races for Dist. 3 and Dist. 30 do not include incumbents and will have new winners. The rest of the U.S. House races, whose districts were redrawn during the last legislative session, are favored to be won by incumbents.
MySanAntonio
State Rep. John Lujan hopes to beat Frank Ramirez and finally represent Bexar County in a legislative session
VON ORMY — State Rep. John Lujan is trying to pull off a long-elusive feat: serving in a Texas legislative session. The San Antonio Republican has come up short before, unsuccessfully seeking full terms in House District 118 in 2016 and 2018. And in 2016, he was in the same position he is now: capturing the seat in a special election upset but having to defend it in the general election months later.
thecentersquare.com
Texas law enforcement continues to thwart human smuggling operations through Operation Lone Star
(The Center Square) – Texas law enforcement officers continue to thwart human smuggling operations through Operation Lone star as cartel operatives and gang members transport people north into the U.S. who’ve illegally entered Texas from over 150 countries through Mexico. In what is a daily occurrence in towns...
WacoTrib.com
Orr wins new House District 13 seat; Anderson takes comfortable reelection
Itasca Republican Angelia Orr will be the first to represent the newly redrawn District 13 in the state Legislature after besting Marlin Democrat Cedric Davis in a district that includes part of McLennan County. Meanwhile, longtime Texas House Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson easily held off Democratic challenger Erin Shank to...
'Looks like you'll have plenty of free time to audition for Narcos': Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar deletes tweet saying his Republican opponent should get Rosetta Stone to learn Spanish after winning race in Texas
Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar tweeted and deleted a disparaging comment about his Republican rival Cassy Garcia after winning his reelection race Tuesday by 13 points. 'Looks like you'll have plenty of free time to audition for Narcos in the near future,' Cuellar tweeted late Tuesday night. The jab was inspired...
San Antonio's U.S. House delegation unchanged by midterms except for one seat
As further evidence of gerrymandering's lock on the political landscape, four of San Antonio's five congressional districts look to be unchanged in Tuesday's election. And the one that switched hands is still controlled by the same party. In the case of the single district that gained new blood — the...
In election, support for abortion rights was about much more
WASHINGTON — (AP) — To Mona Cohen, a lifelong Philadelphia Democrat, democracy is under attack in the United States. In the midterm elections, she lists a woman's right to abortion as one of many fleeting freedoms she voted to defend. Cohen, 68, feared the Supreme Court's decision in...
