Lubbock, TX

KLST/KSAN

AP calls U.S. Rep District 28 race, projects Cuellar to win

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Associated Press has called the Texas 28th Congressional District U.S. Representative race, projecting longtime Democratic incumbent Rep. Henry Cuellar to win. As results continued to be tallied Tuesday, Cuellar maintained a healthy lead over Republican political newcomer Cassy Garcia. The vote is unofficial until...
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Congressman Henry Cuellar wins reelection in South Texas despite shadow of FBI raid

LAREDO — U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, a moderate Laredo Democrat, won reelection in South Texas’ 28th District after knocking off Republican challenger Cassy Garcia, according to Decision Desk HQ. Cuellar secured his 10th term in office amid the most politically challenging year of his career, which saw his home and office raided by the FBI in the weeks before his primary election. He has not been charged and has denied wrongdoing.
TEXAS STATE
CBS19

Nathaniel Moran wins US Congress seat representing East Texas

TYLER, Texas — Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran has won the U.S. House Texas District 1 representative seat. Moran defeated Democratic challenger Jrmar Jefferson in the race to replace longtime representative Louie Gohmert, according to unofficial election results. In 2021, Gohmert announced he would vacate his seat to run...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

In Congress, Fort Worth area incumbents win handily; Dallas sends Crockett to Congress

Incumbents in Fort Worth area congressional House races won handily Tuesday night, according to unofficial election results. Of the seven congressional House districts in greater Fort Worth, two races — District 6 and District 25 — featured candidates running unopposed. Only one — District 30, representing south Dallas, southern Dallas County and a sliver of eastern Tarrant County — did not feature an incumbent.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Two New Members of Congress To Be Decided in Texas's Dist. 3, Dist. 30 Tuesday

While there aren't expected to be a lot of surprises in the Texas congressional delegation after Election Day, there will be at least two new seats decided Tuesday. The races for Dist. 3 and Dist. 30 do not include incumbents and will have new winners. The rest of the U.S. House races, whose districts were redrawn during the last legislative session, are favored to be won by incumbents.
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

State Rep. John Lujan hopes to beat Frank Ramirez and finally represent Bexar County in a legislative session

VON ORMY — State Rep. John Lujan is trying to pull off a long-elusive feat: serving in a Texas legislative session. The San Antonio Republican has come up short before, unsuccessfully seeking full terms in House District 118 in 2016 and 2018. And in 2016, he was in the same position he is now: capturing the seat in a special election upset but having to defend it in the general election months later.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
Daily Mail

'Looks like you'll have plenty of free time to audition for Narcos': Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar deletes tweet saying his Republican opponent should get Rosetta Stone to learn Spanish after winning race in Texas

Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar tweeted and deleted a disparaging comment about his Republican rival Cassy Garcia after winning his reelection race Tuesday by 13 points. 'Looks like you'll have plenty of free time to audition for Narcos in the near future,' Cuellar tweeted late Tuesday night. The jab was inspired...
TEXAS STATE

