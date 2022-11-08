Florida State football ranked in College Football Playoff Rankings for the first time since 2016

Florida State football is back in the Top 25 for the College Football Rankings for the first time since the 2016 season.

The Seminoles (6-3, 4-3 ACC) come in ranked at No. 23 in Tuesday's release of the latest Playoff Rankings.

FSU was last ranked in the Top 25 College Football rankings as No. 11 in Week 14 of the 2016 season

The Seminoles became bowl eligible for the first time since 2019 with a 45-3 rout of rival Miami on Saturday.

FSU takes on Syracuse at 8 p.m. Saturday at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y. The game will be broadcast on ABC.

GAME INFORMATION

Who: No. 23 FSU (6-3, 4-3 ACC) vs. Syracuse (6-3, 3-2)

When/where: Saturday, 8 p.m.; JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y.

TV/Radio: ACC Network/94.9 FM

