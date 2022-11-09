ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 hot South Texas border congressional races the GOP wants to win

By Sandra Sanchez
Border Report
 2 days ago

HARLINGEN, Texas ( Border Report ) — Republicans have thrown millions of dollars into TV advertising and have launched an all-out effort to ensure that three South Texas congressional border districts — which have traditionally been Democratic — will vote red this Election Day.

Texas’ 15th Congressional District

The GOP wants to win Texas’ 15th Congressional District, a swath of land that extends from the border of northern Mexico in Hidalgo County, Texas, to outside San Antonio. Conservative Republican Monica De La Cruz is again vying for this district.

De La Cruz narrowly lost in 2020 and is hoping this time to defeat her Democratic opponent, Michelle Vallejo, who has led a low-funded grassroots campaign that didn’t get off the ground until June when she won a recount for her party.

Border history on the line in race for Texas’ ‘coveted’ 15th Congressional District

Texas’ 28th Congressional District

Republicans also have their eyes on Texas’ 28th Congressional District and want to unseat longtime Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, of Laredo, who is vying for his 10th term in Congress.

His opponent is political newcomer Cassy Garcia, the wife of a U.S. Border Patrol agent. She has never held office but used to work for U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

As Cuellar eyes 10th term in Congress, GOP challenger Garcia says voters deserve new voice

Texas 34th Congressional District

And Republicans want to ensure that current U.S. Rep. Mayra Flores holds her seat and returns in 2023 to represent Texas’ 34th Congressional District, which includes the Gulf Coast and the border port city of Brownsville.

Flores won this seat in a special election in June. But she faces Democratic U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, who is fighting to stay in Congress after having to switch districts from the 15th to the 34th. The Republican-led Texas Legislature in 2021 redrew the boundaries of both districts and Gonzalez’s McAllen home is now in the 34th District.

Two sitting members of Congress face off in newly drawn border district in South Texas

The 15th District is of particular importance to Republicans who want to claim the open seat. But Democrats don’t want to give it up and on Monday pulled out the stops by inviting former President Bill Clinton to rally the vote for Vallejo.

Republican Monica De La Cruz (left) and Michelle Vallejo (right) will face-off in a competitive midterm race that could affect the balance of power in Congress.

Clinton spoke before 600 people in Edinburg, Texas, on Monday afternoon, after holding a get-out-the-vote rally that morning in Laredo for Cuellar, who once served as a campaign manager for him.

Clinton to stump for 2 Democrats on South Texas border

A 538 poll on Monday had De La Cruz and Vallejo in a virtual dead heat.

But De La Cruz has out-fundraised Vallejo by two-to-one and she has been campaigning almost non-stop since losing in 2020 and is a well-known entity in the district. In counties north of the border, which tend to favor Republicans, she has signs that read “THIS IS MONICA COUNTRY.”

The 15th District now also favors Republicans, after the Texas Legislature changed its boundaries.

Political analysts say in order to hold this district Democrats will have to get out and vote.

Early voting leading up to Tuesday’s elections shows lackluster participation with less than 25% of voters in Hidalgo County casting ballots by Nov. 4, according to the Texas Secretary of Stat e.

“Candidate Monica De La Cruz is the frontrunner for the Republicans to do what hasn’t been done in quite some time and that is to have a district in the Valley represented by a Republican,” Natasha Altema McNeely, associate professor of political science for the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, told Border Report.

Although polls show De La Cruz and Vallejo locked in a tight race, many recognize that Vallejo has far less campaigning experience. And the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee refused to finance TV advertising for Vallejo, although they did supply office staff and resources, the organization told Border Report.

Republicans are hoping to take advantage and seize momentum that De La Cruz has been pushing in relentless campaigning.

They also feel they have momentum in District 34 with a GOP sitting member in Congress currently representing it.

U.S. Reps. Mayra Flores, R-Texas, and Vicente Gonzalez, D-Texas, are fighting for Texas’ 34th Congressional District. (Photo of Flores by Border Report; Photo of Gonzalez by Gonzalez staff.)

“Primarily the two districts, 15 and 34, in which Republicans since 2020 have had their eyes on. These coveted districts that have a majority Hispanic population the Republicans would really like to win those and to show that ‘look this racial and ethnic minority group, which has historically been affiliated and supported the Democratic Party, is actually moving its alliance to the right,” McNeely said.

Cuellar, in District 28, is a moderate Democrat who has voted with Republicans, like in 2021 against codifying abortion rights. He is vice chairman of the House Appropriations Homeland Security Subcommittee, and in line to chair the subcommittee in 2023 if Democrats hold control of the House.

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, right, is opposed by Republican political newcomer Cassy Garcia for Texas’ 28th Congressional District.

The 538 poll has Cuellar favored to beat Garcia by a large margin.

If voters are leaning conservative on the South Texas border then McNeely says Cuellar’s voting record should help his cause.

“Although he uses the label ‘moderate,’ he’s actually quite conservative by some of his legislative behavior,” she said.

Polls close at 7 p.m. CST.

Border Report will update with election results throughout the evening.

Sandra Sanchez can be reached at Ssanchez@borderreport.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BorderReport.

Ash Jurberg

Some Texans are reporting that ballot switched their votes from Beto to Abbott

Early voting in the November midterms has only been open for two days, and already there have been accusations of voter suppression, intimidation, and ballot switching. Some Texans have taken to social media to warn others to watch their check their ballot when it prints out, stating they witnessed their ballot change from Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke to current Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
Business Insider

The Colorado Republican who lost to Lauren Boebert in the primaries penned a scathing op-ed endorsing her Democratic opponent and comparing her to AOC

Don Coram wrote a scathing op-ed slamming Lauren Boebert for being "disgraceful." He accused Boebert of "jet-setting around the country promoting herself and extreme rhetoric." Coram was a Republican congressional candidate who lost the GOP primary to Boebert in June. In an op-ed published on October 12, Don Coram, a...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

US election results live: Midterm red wave falters but Vance takes Ohio Senate seat as DeSantis, AOC win big

Polls have closed across the US and counting is well underway on Election Day in the 2022 midterms. The first results saw success for Trump-endorsed candidates who scored early wins — including Matt Gaetz in Florida and Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia. Later in the evening JD Vance won the crucial open Ohio Senate seat.Trump acolyte turned potential 2024 rival Ron DeSantis was also convincingly reelected as Governor of Florida.However, Democrats performed stronger than expected, retaining a number of Senate and House seats thought in danger as well as fighting off challenges in governor races. Key figures in the...
GEORGIA STATE
Border Report

U.S. citizen arrested during migrant incursion across Rio Grande

U.S. federal statutes require American citizens and legal residents re-entering the country by foot to present themselves at border crossings designated by the Secretary of Homeland Security. Violations (i.e., coming across the Rio Grande or scaling the border fence) include a $5,000 fine for a first offense, or criminal penalties.
EL PASO, TX
The Associated Press

Republican to hold Alaska US Senate seat after ranked voting

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A Republican will hold Alaska’s U.S. Senate seat following the state’s ranked choice election, with Donald Trump-endorsed Kelly Tshibaka and U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a fellow Republican, leading in early returns. Tshibaka held an edge over Murkowski in early first-choice votes released late Tuesday. The race also included Democrat Pat Chesbro and Republican Buzz Kelley. Kelley in September suspended his campaign and endorsed Tshibaka. Under ranked voting, ballots are counted in rounds. A candidate can win outright with more than 50% of the vote in the first round. If no one hits that threshold, the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated. Voters who chose that candidate as their top pick have their votes count for their next choice. Rounds continue until two candidates remain, and whoever has the most votes wins. Tabulation rounds are expected to take place Nov. 23.
ALASKA STATE
Washington Examiner

Trump supporters at Texas rally strongly oppose Abbott and DeSantis in 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —Supporters of former President Donald Trump opposed the idea of any other Republican candidate running for the White House in 2024. Attendees at Trump's Save America rally in Robstown, Texas, Saturday evening agreed that no other conservative politician could compare to Trump, who was twice impeached by the House before leaving office.
ROBSTOWN, TX
The Associated Press

De La Cruz wins US House seat; Cuellar, Gonzalez reelected

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Monica De La Cruz won a U.S. House seat in South Texas in another sign of the GOP’s widening reach with Hispanic voters. De La Cruz’s victory is a blow for Democrats in one of their most important strongholds in Texas. She ran as an unflinching conservative and supporter of abortion restrictions against Democrat Michelle Vallejo, who tried to animate liberal voters with promises to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour. The 15th Congressional District is one of two new House seats awarded to Texas last year after the release of new census figures. It stretches hundreds of miles from the border to San Antonio, covering a heavily Hispanic region where Republicans seldom bothered to even try competing until now.
TEXAS STATE
KTEM NewsRadio

Beware Of The Top 10 Deadliest Animals In Texas

Even though down here in Texas we're all about Southern hospitality, that might not be what some of our animals live by. Being the largest state in the continental United States, there's a lot of wilderness here, but not all the dangerous animals live in the woods or the desert. Some could be hiding in your house.
TEXAS STATE
Border Report

