The Whitehall Area Chamber Kicks off the Holiday Season on November 22nd at the Lehigh Valley Mall!

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United StatesMelissa FrostBethlehem, PA
Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Silent cylinder-shaped UFO reported gliding over Allentown skiesRoger MarshAllentown, PA
This Pennsylvania Town Transforms into a Magical Christmas Destination each DecemberTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
PA Bacon Fest returns for 11th year of grease, love and happinessMarilyn JohnsonEaston, PA
Related
thevalleyledger.com
Slatington Kicks Off the Holiday Season in Greater Northern Lehigh!
The Greater Northern Lehigh Chamber, proud partner of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, is gearing up for a memorable 2022 holiday season!. The Greater Northern Lehigh Chamber, proud partner of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, is gearing up for a memorable 2022 holiday season with their annual tree lighting ceremony in Slatington, PA.
WFMZ-TV Online
Trailer leasing company breaks ground on new location in Lehigh Valley
EASTON, Pa. - A Pennsylvania-based trailer leasing company is expanding to the Lehigh Valley. PennStro Leasing broke ground Thursday at its new location in Easton. Construction will now begin on what company officials are calling "PennStro Three." It's going up in the 200 block of Hilton Street West. This will...
WFMZ-TV Online
Japanese dining concept opening 3 more locations in Lehigh Valley, Berks
A popular Japanese dining concept is continuing to increase its presence along the East Coast, including a few regional outposts with robotic servers and hosts. Takkii Ramen, a fast-casual modern restaurant specializing in Japanese comfort food, is planning to open five more locations — one in Easton, another in Kutztown, another in Muhlenberg Township and three in other states — in the coming months.
thevalleyledger.com
Christmas is Coming to Emmaus!
It’s the most magical time of year here in Emmaus! Join the Borough of Emmaus and Emmaus Main Street Partners the first Saturday in December, December 3rd, 2022, for Old Fashioned Christmas in the Emmaus Triangle!. The Cheers Drinking Trail, sponsored by Kleckner & Sons Appliances & Electronics and...
uncoveringpa.com
Touring the Asa Packer Mansion in Jim Thorpe, PA
Sitting on a hillside overlooking the charming borough of Jim Thorpe, you’ll find the Asa Packer Mansion Museum. The Asa Packer Mansion was completed in 1861 and was the home of Asa Packer, the founder of the Lehigh Valley Railroad and Lehigh University in Bethlehem, PA. Packer would live in this home until his death in 1879. After that, his wife and then later his daughter, Mary Packer Cummings, lived in the home until her death in 1912.
WFMZ-TV Online
Sale to guarantee preservation of historic mill in Berks
COLEBROOKDALE TWP., Pa. — The Boyertown Area Historical Society is preparing to add a large piece of history to its collection. The historical society announced Wednesday that it is under contract to buy Bahr's Mill, a 19th-century stone mill that is located just west of the borough, on Sawmill Road in Colebrokdale Township.
lvpnews.com
Christmas City Village opens tomorrow
Bethlehem is stepping into Christmas with a festive new Christmas City Village shopping set-up. “We were as excited as kids on Christmas morning when our 15 brand new holiday huts arrived. There are more huts than ever before, covering more of the downtown than ever before,” said Kelly Smith, the Downtown Bethlehem Association Manager.
WFMZ-TV Online
Canal Street Pub & Restaurant closes; patrons surprised
READING, Pa. — It's a social media message marking the end of an era. The owners of the Canal Street Pub & Restaurant said they have accepted an offer for the longstanding space in south Reading. "I was surprised, quite surprised. [It] brought back a lot of memories from...
WFMZ-TV Online
Chicken and biscuits chain Bojangles opens 2nd Pa. restaurant in Quakertown
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - A quick-service chain dishing out biscuits, fried chicken and Southern sides has doubled its footprint in Pennsylvania. Bojangles, the North Carolina-based restaurant operator and franchisor specializing in "craveable Southern food made by hand," on Wednesday opened its newly constructed eatery at 85 S. West End Blvd. (Route 309) in Quakertown.
lehighvalleystyle.com
7 Things to Do This Week in the Valley | 11.10–11.17
Kicking off on Wednesday, November 9 and continuing through Sunday, November 13, try a variety of smoked cheeses from AK Farms expertly paired with Sleepy Cat wines. On Sunday, November 12, meet the farmers Karen and Al and purchase blocks of smoked cheese, bologna, smoked sticks, jerky and more. Fall...
Bethlehem Wawa sells $100K Powerball ticket ahead of historic $2B jackpot drawing
The Bethlehem Wawa on Schoenersville Road sold a $100,000 Powerball ticket ahead of the historic drawing that yielded a more than $2 billion jackpot ticket. Six lottery tickets worth $1.5 million comprised Monday’s Powerball jackpot total in Pennsylvania. The ticket sold in Bethlehem and four others are worth $100,000. A fifth ticket worth $1 million was sold in Dauphin County, according to Pennsylvania Lottery officials.
Dean Browning concedes to Nick Miller in Pa. Senate race in Lehigh Valley
Republican Dean Browning confirmed he has conceded the state Senate race in the 14th District to Nick Miller. Browning said he spoke to Miller around 11 a.m. Wednesday. “I called Nick to congratulate him on his win,” Browning said Wednesday. Miller had 45,944 votes compared to 40,202 votes for...
WFMZ-TV Online
Stores in Northampton, Montgomery counties sell Powerball tickets worth $100K
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. – Several winning Powerball tickets were sold in Pennsylvania ahead of Monday's drawing, including one at a Wawa in Bethlehem. The Wawa at 3300 Schoenersville Road in Bethlehem sold a ticket worth $100,000, as did the Giant at 2450 Chemical Road, in Plymouth Meeting, Montgomery County. Both stores get a $500 bonus for selling the tickets.
WFMZ-TV Online
Ground broken on Little Lehigh housing redevelopment project
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A project to redevelop old public housing units is officially underway. State and local officials attended the ground-breaking Thursday morning at the Little Lehigh community, off of Lehigh Avenue in Allentown. The plan is to demolish the nine existing buildings and build five new buildings, with a...
thevalleyledger.com
Your Body My Art Ribbon Cutting Celebration
Saturday, November 12th, 2022 from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Your Body My Art LLC is excited to be opening its doors on Courthouse Square in Downtown Stroudsburg. Specializing in the non-surgical fat reduction therapy of body contouring, this brand-new family-run and operated business offers services such as laser lipo, cellulite reduction, red light therapy, and much more.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Take a Ride on The Jim Thorpe Train in Pennsylvania
The Jim Thorpe train runs every day of the year. You'll enjoy a 70-minute trip between Reading and Jim Thorpe, with a 45-minute ride in October. The journey is scenic, and you'll get a glimpse of some of the area's most historic buildings. The trip lasts about an hour and a half, but it's worth taking the train for a ride and seeing the sights.
phillyvoice.com
Christmas Village to return with ferris wheel, double-decker carousel
Philadelphia is beginning to transform into a winter wonderland as more and more holiday attractions open across the city, including one that is returning for its 15th season. The Christmas Village will be open in LOVE Park and City Hall courtyard from Thursday, Nov. 24, to Saturday, Dec. 24, with dazzling light displays, a ferris wheel, a German Christmas market and a double-decker carousel.
WFMZ-TV Online
Popular food truck opening first brick-and-mortar restaurant in downtown Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A popular food trailer serving up Mexican favorites like tacos and guacamole is expanding with its first brick-and-mortar location in downtown Bethlehem. LU Taqueria, which launched as a mobile operation in May, is planning to open a fast-casual eatery in mid-December at 559 Main St., co-owner Rogelio Romero said.
Pennsburg Coffee-Hoagie Fans Getting Goosebumps over New Wawa Opening
A new Pennsburg Wawa — the iconic local brand’s 32nd chain-wide opening of 2022 —welcomed its first customers today, Nov. 10. The convenience store’s latest Montgomery County expansion was announced by The Reporter. The new quick-stop staple is at 2100 Northgate Boulevard in Upper Hanover Township.
WFMZ-TV Online
'Instant brothers' bringing tasty venture to former Sammy's Drive-In, reviving beloved Toby's Cup near Phillipsburg
GREENWICH TWP., Pa. - A tasty new concept is dishing out smoked ribs, brisket, chicken and more at the former Sammy's Drive-In Restaurant in Greenwich Township. Drake's Joint, a roadside eatery specializing in slow-smoked barbecue, opened Saturday at 1193 Route 22, across from the former Phillipsburg Mall. The site was...
Comments / 0