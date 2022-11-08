Following AEW Rampage, Tony Khan tweeted out that he’d have more announcements coming about upcoming Rampage and Dynamite episodes and boy did he. Fans exploded with excitement when Tony tweeted out a AEW Rampage match graphic showing that next Friday, Eddie Kingston and Ortiz will take on a returning Konosuke Takeshita and a debuting Jun Akiyama for the Full Gear go-home show. Takeshita was starting to gain a lot of fan fair in the United States as he toured America over the summer and frequently competed on AEW television before heading back to his home promotion DDT in Japan. But now, he’s back and he didn’t come alone. Jun Akiyama, Japanese pro-wrestling legend who is currently also apart of DDT is headed to AEW for the first time. Eddie Kingston has been very outspoken about Akiyama, saying that it would be a dream come true to face him and hoped they could’ve had a match at AEW GrandSlam. Well, this isn’t GrandSlam, but the match is going down!

18 HOURS AGO