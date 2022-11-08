Read full article on original website
NXT Level Up Results (11/11/22)
WWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on November 11. Matches were taped on November 8 at the WWE Performance Center. The show aired on Peacock. The results from the show can be found below. – Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley def. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson. –...
AEW Dynamite Viewership And Key Demo Rise This Week
The numbers are in for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite drew 930,000 viewers. This number is up from last week’s episode which drew 911,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.32 in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is up from the 0.29 (377,000 viewers) rating that the show posted last week.
WATCH: Tay Melo Ejected From Ringside On AEW Dynamite
On tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Bryan Danielson and Sammy Guevara battled in a 2/3 Falls Match in the main event of the show. Naturally, Tay Conti was alongside Sammy during the match but after getting involved a few times too many, she took it a little too far and put her hands on referee Bryce Remsburgh. Bryce was absolutely fed up and tossed Tay Melo out of the ringside area, causing a reaction that only ejected wrestlers can pull off. You can watch Tay Melo’s major freak out below!
Live SmackDown Results – 11/11/22 – Tag Title Match, World Cup And More
Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown is a stacked affair. We will see a title match, the beginning of a tournament and a number one contenders match on tonight’s show. This article will be updated as the show airs. The Usos vs New Day kick things off for...
Saraya Was Inspired By Stone Cold Steve Austin To Get Her Neck Re-Assessed
Saraya was inspired by one of the greatest of all time making a return. Saraya made a recent appearance on The Sessions with Renee Paquette where she discussed her return to wrestling. She revealed that watching Stone Cold Steve Austin return to face Kevin Owens at WrestleMania inspired her to get her neck re-assessed.
Cody Rhodes Says He Was A “True Heel” In AEW
Rhodes was frequently booed in AEW during the tail end of his run with the company. Fans simply wanted him to turn heel no matter what, but that never happened, at least, not in an obvious fashion to fans. Rhodes took to Twitter and claimed that he was a true...
WATCH: The Elite Teaser Video Airs On AEW Dynamite
We’ve seen a few teaser videos for The Elite’s return and tonight, another one aired. On tonight’s AEW Dynamite, another video aired teasing the return of The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. The video showed flashbacks of The Elite at the start of AEW and even at the start of their careers. Interestingly enough, as the screens faded in and out, it seemed to show a background for the poster of AEW’s Full Gear Pay-Per-View. Could this be a potential spoiler on their return date? See for yourself below.
Saraya Says Creative Freedom Is Why She Chose AEW Over WWE
Saraya names what convinced her to sign with AEW rather than WWE. While speaking with Renee Paquette on The Sessions, Saraya talked about her time working in WWE and how it is working in AEW now. Saraya explained why she chose AEW over WWE as well. “The thing that swayed...
AEW Dynamite Post Show – November 9, 2022 | Full Results & Recap
It’s BACK! That’s right Bodyslam.net’s AEW Dynamite Post Show has returned!. Join Bodyslam’s own Mike Hamley and Kyle Sparks as they recap and react to another week of AEW Dynamite! This week’s Dynamite is live from Boston, MA and Tony Khan has promised a newsworthy show. Let’s see if he delivers.
GUNTHER Believes Survivor Series 2019 Only Added To His Popularity
During the men’s elimination match at Survivor Series 2019, GUNTHER was part of the match, and he was shockingly eliminated within a matter of seconds. While speaking to Steve Fall on Ten Count, GUNTHER talked about his shocking loss. GUNTHER stated that he believes his loss at the event only added to his popularity.
AEW Rampage Spoilers – 11/11/22
AEW Rampage was taped in Boston, Massachusetts. This will be the November 11th episode. If you wish to avoid spoilers, do not read any further. Full results thanks to PWInsider are below. AEW Rampage Spoilers For 11/11. Jungle Boy challenged Luchasaurus to a Steel Cage Match at Full Gear. Christian...
IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander Comments on Broken Neck, Growing the Brand
Josh Alexander is the 3rd longest reigning TNA/IMPACT Wrestling World Champion. Recently, Josh spoke with Fightful.com staff about his broken neck, his opportunity with the company, and how he feels he’s helping the company grow. Fightful spoke with Josh Alexander, World Champion of IMPACT Wrestling. Josh Alexander: ”Breaking my...
Mick Foley Speaks On AEW’s Exploding Barbed Wire DeathMatch
The king of the DeathMatch has spoken. At AEW’s 2021 Revolution Pay-Per-View, Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley battled in an exploding barbed wire DeathMatch that ended with a very big dud of an explosion. Sadly, the decent match turned into a huge embarrassing moment. Now, Mick Foley, who’s been in many DeathMatches in his time, took to his Foley Is Pod podcast, where he talked about the barbed wire DeathMatch and stated that he doesn’t think barbed wire is the best way to take advantage of Kenny Omega’s gifts.
Huge Match Announced For AEW Rampage On 11/18
Following AEW Rampage, Tony Khan tweeted out that he’d have more announcements coming about upcoming Rampage and Dynamite episodes and boy did he. Fans exploded with excitement when Tony tweeted out a AEW Rampage match graphic showing that next Friday, Eddie Kingston and Ortiz will take on a returning Konosuke Takeshita and a debuting Jun Akiyama for the Full Gear go-home show. Takeshita was starting to gain a lot of fan fair in the United States as he toured America over the summer and frequently competed on AEW television before heading back to his home promotion DDT in Japan. But now, he’s back and he didn’t come alone. Jun Akiyama, Japanese pro-wrestling legend who is currently also apart of DDT is headed to AEW for the first time. Eddie Kingston has been very outspoken about Akiyama, saying that it would be a dream come true to face him and hoped they could’ve had a match at AEW GrandSlam. Well, this isn’t GrandSlam, but the match is going down!
WWE Planning On Bringing In A Lot Of Celebrities For WrestleMania 39
WWE’s busiest period of the year is only a few weeks away, with the Royal Rumble and the road to WrestleMania 39 coming up. The company will host its biggest annual event on April 1st and 2nd, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Dave Meltzer recently discussed WrestleMania 39 in...
Erick Redbeard Recalls Vince McMahon Wanting Him To Look Like Bryan Danielson In 2018
Erick Redbeard was Bryan Danielson’s follower on WWE television during Danielson’s run as a heel on SmackDown from 2018 to 2019. During this run, Danielson would hold the WWE Championship, eventually losing to Kofi Kingston. While speaking on Rewind Recap Relive, Erick talked about his time in WWE....
WWE World Cup Matches Set For Next Week’s SmackDown
Tonight on SmackDown, they announced some matches for next Friday’s show and the continuation of the WWE World Cup. WWE’s World Cup Tournament started tonight with both Santos Escobar and Braun Strowman advancing. Now, we know the rest of the matches. Next week, Mustafa Ali will battle Ricochet in a first round match and Butch will take on Sami Zayn in first round action. Also, it was announced that after Shotzi won the number one contenders shot to face Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series, Shotzi will have to go one on one with Shayna Baszler. This comes after Shayna choked out Shotzi on tonight’s edition of SmackDown while Ronda Rousey watched on.
Ronda Rousey Says Her Second WWE Run Has Been Easier
Ronda Rousey made her WWE return at the 2022 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. Since returning back to the company, Rousey has won the SmackDown Women’s Championship on two occasions. Speaking on her YouTube channel, Ronda opened up about her second run with the company. “I think this run...
Colby Corino Talks About Punching Masato Tanaka And Otani At Six Years Old
The Corino family has been around wrestling for a very long time, from dads, aunts, and now sons, the Corino name is one of the most recognizable names in the world of Pro-Wrestling and to a young Colby Corino, that was normal. Recently, Colby Corino sat down with Bodyslam and spoke about growing up as the son of wrestling legend Steve Corino and gave a fascinating story about seeing his father preform live.
Bandido Advances To Round Two Of The AEW Championship Eliminator Tournament
Bandido has advanced and is headed towards Ethan Page. Tonight on AEW Rampage, Bandido went one-on-one with RUSH in the first round of the AEW Championship Eliminator Tournament. As you can expect, this was a high flying bout which had all the excitement. Alongside RUSH was Jose The Assistant, who got involved in the match and tried to distract Bandido. But, The Dark Order’s John Silver ended up helping Bandido and taking Jose out of the equation, allowing Bandido to get the roll-up victory over RUSH to advance to round two.
