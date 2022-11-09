Mid-Southeners suspicious of 2.4B Powerball delay

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The largest Powerball Jackpot ever, $2.4B, wasn’t announced until 11 hours later than it was supposed to be.

As FOX13 found out, that has some Mid-Southerners more than a bit suspicious.

Some Mid-Southerners said that, with the Powerball being announced so late, they feel like something is up.

The Powerball people said there was some kind of glitch. They said that one of the states had trouble getting all their numbers in, but they won’t say who.

”I feel like the glitch was not really a glitch. I feel like they weren’t ready to let go of all of that money at the time,” Guy Smith of Olive Branch said.

Some people admitted that they felt like they were throwing their money away, but that wasn’t going to stop them.

”I know I lost. I am just going to put some more in for sure,” Waylon Stuart of Memphis said.

One single ticket with the winning numbers was sold by Joe’s Service Center in Altadena California, creating the first-ever billionaire from Powerball with the $2.4B prize.

But, none of that money is likely to make its way into your bank account if you didn’t have that one winning ticket and even that person wasn’t aware of their fortune for 11 hours past the time of the Powerball’s “live drawing”.

“I just feel like they are trying to scam us, but I am still going to do it,” Ru Morris of Memphis said.

Others people said that the only sure way to win is to keep their money in their pockets.

”I feel like I came out ahead, definitely didn’t lose anything and didn’t win anything and that is a win-win in my situation,” Smith said.

