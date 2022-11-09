Read full article on original website
myez999.com
Clarksville election results: Voting took place in the 2022 Tennessee General and City of Clarksville Election today,
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The 2022 Tennessee General and City of Clarksville Election was held today, and polls closed at 7 p.m. Initial results should begin coming in any moment now, and they will keep coming until the counting is complete. This article will be updated throughout the night.
WSMV
Commissioner at the center of a ticket-fixing scandal loses re-election bid
NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Lisa Garramone, the commissioner at the center of a ticket-fixing scandal, exposed by WSMV4 Investigates, lost her bid for re-election Tuesday night. Garramone came in third (2,311 votes), behind new commissioners Kate Cortner (2,535 votes) and Jessica Salamida (2,777 votes). The vote comes as Williamson County...
clarksvillenow.com
4 candidates sail through uncontested races for City Council, state House seats
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – While most of the races on this year’s Tennessee General and City of Clarksville Election ballot were contested, there were still some candidates who sailed through without opposition. Here are the candidates who made it onto the Nov. 8 Clarksville-Montgomery County ballot uncontested.
Voters approve alcohol referendums in November elections
A number of middle Tennessee communities will have new spirits after approving ballot measures for the sale of alcohol in their corporate boundaries.
WSMV
Former alderman who made repeated racist comments loses bid for mayor
PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - The former Portland alderman who was exposed by WSMV4 Investigates for making racist comments lost his bid for mayor Tuesday night. Thomas Dillard’s bid for mayor also cost him his seat as an alderman. A series of WSMV4 Investigations revealed Dillard repeatedly made racist comments...
smithcountyinsider.com
November 8, 2022 Smith County Election Results
Voters had the opportunity to cast ballots in a variety of races during the November 8, 2022 Election, including Governor, US House, TN Senator, TN House, Carthage Mayor, Carthage Alderman, Gordonsville Alderman and several more. Polls were open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and voters had the opportunity to...
wkdzradio.com
Christian County Voters Elect First Republican Judge-Executive In Over 100 Years
For the first time in 101 years, Christian County will have a Republican judge-executive. Republican Magistrate Jerry Gilliam defeated seven-term Judge-executive Steve Tribble by 917 votes in Tuesday’s general election. According to county historian William Turner, Gilliam is the first Republican to hold the office since Green Champlin in 1921.
Robertson County, TN Election Results: November 8, 2022
Election results for the races in Robertson County, Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
Rep. John Rose will lead new Tennessee District 6
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Now holding a piece of Nashville, Rep. John Rose will hold his seat in Congress, according to early voting totals. Vote totals show a 60% lead from Rose. He faces Democrat Randal Cooper. "My family and I are thankful for the support our community has...
wkyufm.org
Republicans flip Kentucky’s last Democratic-held legislative seat in the central time zone
When the Kentucky General Assembly convenes January 3rd, there will be no Democrats serving counties in the central time zone. The change comes after the defeat of two-term Representative Patti Minter. Minter was first elected to the Bowling Green-based 20th House district in 2018, filling the seat occupied for more than forty years by former House Speaker Jody Richards.
wkms.org
Trigg County voters stick with Acree despite controversy in sheriff’s election
Voters in a western Kentucky county decided a sheriff’s race on Election Day that had been shrouded in controversy over allegations of misconduct by the incumbent. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree – who was appointed to the position in 2020 – was affirmed by his constituents, beating out four write-in candidates.
Tennessee Election Results: U.S. Congressional Races | November 8, 2022
Track election results for all nine U.S. House of Representatives races in Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
Williamson County, TN Election Results: November 8, 2022
Election results for the races in Williamson County, Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
Montgomery County, TN Election Results: November 8, 2022
Election results for races in Clarksville, Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
wkdzradio.com
Acree Convincingly Wins Hotly Contested Trigg Sheriff’s Race
Aaron Acree will remain as Trigg County’s sheriff. Appointed by Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander as the county’s top law enforcement officer in August 2020 to replace Jason Barnes, the Cadiz native won his first-ever election Tuesday night — claiming a unique race in Trigg County by a rather large margin.
WKRN
Latest details on new Titans stadium
TDOT warns road maintenance will suffer if new funding …. The rise of electric and fuel-efficient cars could mean a bumpy drive for all Tennesseans. 39th Country Christmas tree lighting at Gaylord Opryland …. 39th Country Christmas tree lighting at Gaylord Opryland Resort. New details released on Sedric Stevenson. New...
Rutherford County, TN Election Results: November 8, 2022
Election results for races in Rutherford County, Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
Hendersonville Police Welcomes Three New Officers
Hendersonville Police Department welcomed three of their newest Officers who were sworn in on November 4, 2022. Congratulations to all! Thank you for your service to the city! Pictured left to right are; Asst. Chief Jim Jones, Ofc. Willis Manley, Chief Mickey Miller, Ofc. Tyler Roller, Ofc. Krista Winburn, Cpl. J.R. Moran and Mayor Jamie […] The post Hendersonville Police Welcomes Three New Officers appeared first on Sumner County Source.
Efforts to fix Nashville's wrong election ballots backfires, officials recognize
Initially, the Davidson County Election Commission thought about 212 voters were impacted. Now the number is up to 438.
At one polling site, 60% of voters redirected to other locations
At one west Nashville polling location, more than 60% of voters arriving to vote were instead directed to other polling sites before 8:30 a.m., according to volunteer poll watcher Paul Worley. A similar scenario played out in other Davidson County polling sites, according to state Rep. John Ray Clemmons, a Nashville Democrat. Clemmons says 20% […] The post At one polling site, 60% of voters redirected to other locations appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
