Robertson County, TN

WSMV

Former alderman who made repeated racist comments loses bid for mayor

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - The former Portland alderman who was exposed by WSMV4 Investigates for making racist comments lost his bid for mayor Tuesday night. Thomas Dillard’s bid for mayor also cost him his seat as an alderman. A series of WSMV4 Investigations revealed Dillard repeatedly made racist comments...
PORTLAND, TN
smithcountyinsider.com

November 8, 2022 Smith County Election Results

Voters had the opportunity to cast ballots in a variety of races during the November 8, 2022 Election, including Governor, US House, TN Senator, TN House, Carthage Mayor, Carthage Alderman, Gordonsville Alderman and several more. Polls were open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and voters had the opportunity to...
wkyufm.org

Republicans flip Kentucky’s last Democratic-held legislative seat in the central time zone

When the Kentucky General Assembly convenes January 3rd, there will be no Democrats serving counties in the central time zone. The change comes after the defeat of two-term Representative Patti Minter. Minter was first elected to the Bowling Green-based 20th House district in 2018, filling the seat occupied for more than forty years by former House Speaker Jody Richards.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wkdzradio.com

Acree Convincingly Wins Hotly Contested Trigg Sheriff’s Race

Aaron Acree will remain as Trigg County’s sheriff. Appointed by Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander as the county’s top law enforcement officer in August 2020 to replace Jason Barnes, the Cadiz native won his first-ever election Tuesday night — claiming a unique race in Trigg County by a rather large margin.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
WKRN

Latest details on new Titans stadium

TDOT warns road maintenance will suffer if new funding …. The rise of electric and fuel-efficient cars could mean a bumpy drive for all Tennesseans. 39th Country Christmas tree lighting at Gaylord Opryland …. 39th Country Christmas tree lighting at Gaylord Opryland Resort. New details released on Sedric Stevenson. New...
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

Hendersonville Police Welcomes Three New Officers

Hendersonville Police Department welcomed three of their newest Officers who were sworn in on November 4, 2022. Congratulations to all! Thank you for your service to the city! Pictured left to right are; Asst. Chief Jim Jones, Ofc. Willis Manley, Chief Mickey Miller, Ofc. Tyler Roller, Ofc. Krista Winburn, Cpl. J.R. Moran and Mayor Jamie […] The post Hendersonville Police Welcomes Three New Officers appeared first on Sumner County Source.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

At one polling site, 60% of voters redirected to other locations

At one west Nashville polling location, more than 60% of voters arriving to vote were instead directed to other polling sites before 8:30 a.m., according to volunteer poll watcher Paul Worley. A similar scenario played out in other Davidson County polling sites, according to state Rep. John Ray Clemmons, a Nashville Democrat. Clemmons says 20% […] The post At one polling site, 60% of voters redirected to other locations appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN

