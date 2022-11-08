ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

KU Sports

Speed demons: No. 5 Kansas clobbers North Dakota State, 82-59, to move to 2-0

The plan for the fifth-ranked Kansas men’s basketball team against North Dakota State’s quality big men on Thursday night was to make their heads spin before they got set. In a game that was all but over 10 minutes into the first half, Kansas overwhelmed NDSU 82-59, winning the first half 48-19 to set the tone for the run-away victory.
FARGO, ND
247Sports

Wisconsin transfer set to take official visit to Kansas

Kansas football is looking to build a strong transfer portal class for the third offseason running under Lance Leipold. The Jayhawks got off to a very strong start, landing Wisconsin offensive line transfer Logan Brown back on October 30. Well, Leipold and staff have found another Wisconsin transfer they like in Markus Allen. The wide receiver will take an official visit to KU from November 18 through 20. Phog.net first reported KU’s interest in Allen back on Oct. 31.
LAWRENCE, KS
KU Sports

Jalen Wilson makes it 2-for-2 at the top of the list in Kansas' 2-0 start

1 – Jalen Wilson – The man scored 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting in the first half of Thursday's 82-59 win over North Dakota State, with most of it coming in silky smooth fashion. On top of that, he also led the Jayhawks in rebounding, with 9. It’s starting to feel like Jalen Wilson is going to start every game in attack mode and look to set the tone for others in a way that some of KU’s past leading scorers didn’t always do. Ochai Agbaji started to do it in Big 12 play and during the NCAA Tournament run. But for much of his All-American season a year ago, Agbaji let the game come to him and then took advantage when it did. With so many young guys and unproven scorers around him, Wilson’s in a slightly different role and he knows it. His assertiveness to open games is exactly what KU needs and will continue to need throughout the season.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Washburn Rural’s Maddie Carter commits to Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On National Signing Day for all high school athletes, one of those is Maddie Carter from Washburn Rural. Carter runs cross country and track for the Junior Blues and announced her commitment to the Jayhawks on November fifth. The senior was named to the All-Shawnee County...
TOPEKA, KS
247Sports

Kansas State keeps tabs on local linebacker pair

Separated by just 26 miles last Friday night, two of the Sunflower State's more productive and intriguing senior linebackers led their squads into the second round of the KSHSAA playoff bracket. And with a constant stronghold on in-state prospects, it comes as no surprise to see K-State squarely involved in the late recruitments of both.
MANHATTAN, KS
kcur.org

Voter turnout in the Kansas City region dropped by double digits since the last midterm election

Fewer people turned out to vote around the Kansas City metro than in the previous midterm election. Election officials in Kansas City, Missouri, Jackson and Clay counties in Missouri and Johnson County, Kansas, all reported on their websites that turnout was down by more than 10% from 2018. Platte County had the smallest decrease, with 7% fewer voters showing up to vote.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Election Day: Tight races for Kansas governor and U.S. House in JoCo

KANSAS (KCTV) - Election Day is here, and while there are several important races on both sides of the state line, two hotly-contested races on the Kansas side are grabbing attention. Early polling from FiveThirtyEight indicates Gov. Laura Kelly holding a slight lead of 48.6 to 43.5 percent over Republican...
KANSAS STATE

