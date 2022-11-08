Read full article on original website
Motorcycle driver hospitalized following collision with SUV on I-35 in JoCoShawnee Mission PostJohnson County, KS
Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Suspended Amid FBI InvestigationNews Breaking LIVELawrence, KS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
KU Suspends Coach Self, Self-Imposes Other Penalties on Men's Basketball TeamEvan CrosbyLawrence, KS
3 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
KU Sports
KU freshmen Gradey Dick, MJ Rice deliver dazzling debuts in back-to-back Kansas victories
It’s still early in the 2022-23 college basketball season, yet Kansas fans already have seen KU freshmen Gradey Dick and MJ Rice make pretty memorable college debuts in back to back games. Both players used the word “dream” when describing their first games as Jayhawks, and both had a...
KU Sports
Speed demons: No. 5 Kansas clobbers North Dakota State, 82-59, to move to 2-0
The plan for the fifth-ranked Kansas men’s basketball team against North Dakota State’s quality big men on Thursday night was to make their heads spin before they got set. In a game that was all but over 10 minutes into the first half, Kansas overwhelmed NDSU 82-59, winning the first half 48-19 to set the tone for the run-away victory.
Wisconsin transfer set to take official visit to Kansas
Kansas football is looking to build a strong transfer portal class for the third offseason running under Lance Leipold. The Jayhawks got off to a very strong start, landing Wisconsin offensive line transfer Logan Brown back on October 30. Well, Leipold and staff have found another Wisconsin transfer they like in Markus Allen. The wide receiver will take an official visit to KU from November 18 through 20. Phog.net first reported KU’s interest in Allen back on Oct. 31.
KU Sports
Jalen Wilson makes it 2-for-2 at the top of the list in Kansas' 2-0 start
1 – Jalen Wilson – The man scored 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting in the first half of Thursday's 82-59 win over North Dakota State, with most of it coming in silky smooth fashion. On top of that, he also led the Jayhawks in rebounding, with 9. It’s starting to feel like Jalen Wilson is going to start every game in attack mode and look to set the tone for others in a way that some of KU’s past leading scorers didn’t always do. Ochai Agbaji started to do it in Big 12 play and during the NCAA Tournament run. But for much of his All-American season a year ago, Agbaji let the game come to him and then took advantage when it did. With so many young guys and unproven scorers around him, Wilson’s in a slightly different role and he knows it. His assertiveness to open games is exactly what KU needs and will continue to need throughout the season.
KU Sports
KU women stay tough late to hold off Jacksonville, 72-61, in 2022-23 season opener
The Kansas women’s basketball team’s veteran backcourt of Zakiyah Franklin and Holly Kersgieter picked up right where they left off last season, delivering when it counted, to help push KU past Jacksonville, 72-61, in a closer-than-hoped-for season opener on Wednesday night. Senior center Taiyanna Jackson joined them in...
WIBW
Washburn Rural’s Maddie Carter commits to Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On National Signing Day for all high school athletes, one of those is Maddie Carter from Washburn Rural. Carter runs cross country and track for the Junior Blues and announced her commitment to the Jayhawks on November fifth. The senior was named to the All-Shawnee County...
KU Sports
Fifth-ranked Jayhawks preparing for big challenge vs. North Dakota State on Thursday night
After two matchups with guard-heavy, 3-point shooting teams to open the 2022-23 season, the fifth-ranked Kansas men’s basketball team is prepared for a different look in its next outing. When North Dakota State comes to Allen Fieldhouse for a 7 p.m. tipoff on Thursday night, the Bison will bring...
KU Sports
What we learned about this Kansas team in the season-opening win over Omaha & what's next
We've now seen one full game from the 2022-23 Kansas men's basketball team and before the Jayhawks head back to Allen Fieldhouse for Game No. 2 of the season on Thursday night against North Dakota State, let's take a quick look at what we've learned. Led by freshman Gradey Dick's...
KU Sports
Kansas coach Bill Self raves about versatility of 3-man 2023 signing class
The Kansas men’s basketball program officially added three prospects in the Class of 2023 to the roster for next season on Wednesday, when Chris Johnson, Jamari McDowell and Elmarko Jackson signed their letters of intent on the first day of the early signing period. According to 247 Sports, the...
247Sports
Kansas State keeps tabs on local linebacker pair
Separated by just 26 miles last Friday night, two of the Sunflower State's more productive and intriguing senior linebackers led their squads into the second round of the KSHSAA playoff bracket. And with a constant stronghold on in-state prospects, it comes as no surprise to see K-State squarely involved in the late recruitments of both.
Texas man attending Big 12 tournament in KCMO awarded over $700K in civil suit
A man who attended the 2019 Big 12 Basketball Tournament won a civil lawsuit for more than $700,000 against a security company for battery and other claims.
Missouri marijuana legalization already has some Kansas police concerned
Missouri voters said yes to legalizing marijuana on Tuesday, but one Kansas City area police department is already raising a red flag.
Illegal hunting in Kansas leaves game wardens looking for answers
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Game Wardens are searching for more information related to two recent deer poaching cases. Kansas Game Wardens reported the poaching incidents via social media on Nov. 6 and 8. In the first instance, a deer was found shot with a firearm in the area of road 70 and road X south […]
kcur.org
Voter turnout in the Kansas City region dropped by double digits since the last midterm election
Fewer people turned out to vote around the Kansas City metro than in the previous midterm election. Election officials in Kansas City, Missouri, Jackson and Clay counties in Missouri and Johnson County, Kansas, all reported on their websites that turnout was down by more than 10% from 2018. Platte County had the smallest decrease, with 7% fewer voters showing up to vote.
Police search for missing Kansas City, Kansas man
Kansas City, Kansas, police are looking for missing 63-year-old Paul Thrasher, who is driving a blue, vintage 1972 Chevrolet truck.
Midterm 2022: Missouri/Kansas results
A summary of several key races in and around the Kansas City Metro, from both sides of stateline. All results are not final. Votes are still being counted.
Missouri Lottery player wins $100,000 after purchasing scratcher in Kansas City
The ticket was purchased at the Stop N' Shop off East Red Bridge Road in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas City-area ‘Proud Boy’ sentenced for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Gardner man, and Proud Boy member, sentenced to 70 days in prison and a $500 fine for his role in the Jan. 6 riot.
KCTV 5
Election Day: Tight races for Kansas governor and U.S. House in JoCo
KANSAS (KCTV) - Election Day is here, and while there are several important races on both sides of the state line, two hotly-contested races on the Kansas side are grabbing attention. Early polling from FiveThirtyEight indicates Gov. Laura Kelly holding a slight lead of 48.6 to 43.5 percent over Republican...
