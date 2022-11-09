Oregon Ducks take a jump in second College Football Playoff Rankings of 2022

The Oregon Ducks entered the final stretch of the season needing a lot of help in order to get into contention for the College Football Playoff.

Well, they got a lot of that help in the very first weekend after the initial playoff rankings were released last week.

No. 1 Tennessee, No. 4 Clemson, and No. 6 Alabama all suffered upset losses, and the top of the rankings underwent quite the shake-up in just 7 days.

On Tuesday night, the updated rankings were released once again, this time reflecting where things stand after all of the chaos ensued. Take a look at where the Ducks now stand going into their final three regular-season games of the year:

25 — Washington Huskies (7-2)

Sep 24, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Rome Odunze (1) signals for a first down after catching a pass against the Stanford Cardinal during the first quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

24 — Kentucky Wildcats (6-3)

Kentucky cheerleaders wave flags during a NCAA college football game in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl against Iowa, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

23 — Florida State Seminoles (6-3)

Nov 25, 2017; Gainesville, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles helmet lays on the field against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

22 — UCF Knights (7-2)

Oct 31, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; A general picture of a UCF Knights helmet and shoulder pads prior to the game against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

21 — Illinois Fighting Illini (7-2)

Oct 8, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini running back Chase Brown (2) runs the ball against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

20 —Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-3)

Sep 17, 2016; South Bend, IN, USA; close up view of Norte Dame logo on goal post prior to a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Michigan State Spartans at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

19 — Kansas State Wildcats (6-3)

Oct 22, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) scrambles abasing Kansas State Wildcats defensive end Brendan Mott (38) in the first quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

18 — Texas Longhorns (6-3)

Sep 15, 2018; Austin, TX, USA; General overall view of the Texas Longhorns logo at midfield at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

17 — Tulane Green Wave (8-1)

Sep 17, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; The Tulane Green Wave and Kansas State Wildcats line up before the snap of the ball during the fourth quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

16 —NC State Wolfpack (7-2)

Nov 26, 2021; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Emeka Emezie (86) is greeted by teammate Porter Rooks (4) after scoring the game-winning touchdown during the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Wolfpack won 34-30. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

15 — North Carolina Tar Heels (8-1)

Oct 29, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Antoine Green (3) catches a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

14 — Penn State Nittany Lions (7-2)

Oct 31, 2015; University Park, PA, USA; General view of the Penn State Nittany Lions logo inside Beaver Stadium prior to the game between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Penn State Nittany Lions. Penn State won 39-0. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

13 — Utah Utes (7-2)

Nov 5, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) prepares the throw the ball against the Arizona Wildcats in the fourth quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

12 — UCLA Bruins (8-1)

Oct 22, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Jake Bobo (9) catches a pass for a touchdown during the second half against Oregon Ducks defensive back Christian Gonzalez (0) at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won the game 45-30. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

11 — Ole Miss Rebels (8-1)

Mississippi Head Coach Lane Kiffin returns to Neyland Stadium before an SEC football game between Tennessee and Ole Miss in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.

10 — Clemson Tigers (8-1)

9 — Alabama Crimson Tide (7-2)

Oct 22, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) runs for a touchdown against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

8 — USC Trojans (8-1)

Oct 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Mario Williams (4) runs past Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Timarcus Davis (7) in the first half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

7 — LSU Tigers (7-2)

Quarterback Jayden Daniels scores a touchdown as the LSU Tigers take on the Ole Miss Rebels at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA. Saturday October 22, 2022

6 — Oregon Ducks (8-1)

BOULDER, CO - NOVEMBER 5: Head coach Dan Lanning of the Oregon Ducks and Interim head coach Mike Sanford of the Colorado Buffaloes skake hands after a Oregon Ducks win at Folsom Field on November 5, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

5 — Tennessee Volunteers (8-1)

Tennessee running back Jabari Small (2) is tackled during an SEC football homecoming game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Georgia Bulldogs in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.

4 — TCU Horned Frogs (9-0)

Oct 22, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) scrambles abasing Kansas State Wildcats defensive end Brendan Mott (38) in the first quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

3 — Michigan (9-0)

2 — Ohio State (9-0)

Oct 1, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks for an open receiver in the first quarter of the NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium.

1 — Georgia Bulldogs (9-0)

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers scored a touchdown against Florida.

