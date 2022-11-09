ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Oregon Ducks take a jump in second College Football Playoff Rankings of 2022

By Zachary Neel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W36kL_0j3gPG7t00

The Oregon Ducks entered the final stretch of the season needing a lot of help in order to get into contention for the College Football Playoff.

Well, they got a lot of that help in the very first weekend after the initial playoff rankings were released last week.

No. 1 Tennessee, No. 4 Clemson, and No. 6 Alabama all suffered upset losses, and the top of the rankings underwent quite the shake-up in just 7 days.

On Tuesday night, the updated rankings were released once again, this time reflecting where things stand after all of the chaos ensued. Take a look at where the Ducks now stand going into their final three regular-season games of the year:

25 — Washington Huskies (7-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gNDcy_0j3gPG7t00 Sep 24, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Rome Odunze (1) signals for a first down after catching a pass against the Stanford Cardinal during the first quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

24 — Kentucky Wildcats (6-3)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y9W6w_0j3gPG7t00 Kentucky cheerleaders wave flags during a NCAA college football game in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl against Iowa, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
220101 Iowa Kentucky Citrus Fb Extra 009 Jpg

23 — Florida State Seminoles (6-3)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SpeHq_0j3gPG7t00 Nov 25, 2017; Gainesville, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles helmet lays on the field against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

22 — UCF Knights (7-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DJ3w7_0j3gPG7t00 Oct 31, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; A general picture of a UCF Knights helmet and shoulder pads prior to the game against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

21 — Illinois Fighting Illini (7-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vKGMX_0j3gPG7t00 Oct 8, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini running back Chase Brown (2) runs the ball against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

20 —Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-3)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G95ya_0j3gPG7t00 Sep 17, 2016; South Bend, IN, USA; close up view of Norte Dame logo on goal post prior to a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Michigan State Spartans at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

19 — Kansas State Wildcats (6-3)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38SJzW_0j3gPG7t00 Oct 22, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) scrambles abasing Kansas State Wildcats defensive end Brendan Mott (38) in the first quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

18 — Texas Longhorns (6-3)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y1TKv_0j3gPG7t00 Sep 15, 2018; Austin, TX, USA; General overall view of the Texas Longhorns logo at midfield at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

17 — Tulane Green Wave (8-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3glXyZ_0j3gPG7t00 Sep 17, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; The Tulane Green Wave and Kansas State Wildcats line up before the snap of the ball during the fourth quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

16 —NC State Wolfpack (7-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AcCwG_0j3gPG7t00 Nov 26, 2021; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Emeka Emezie (86) is greeted by teammate Porter Rooks (4) after scoring the game-winning touchdown during the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Wolfpack won 34-30. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

15 — North Carolina Tar Heels (8-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZSahw_0j3gPG7t00 Oct 29, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Antoine Green (3) catches a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

14 — Penn State Nittany Lions (7-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oLpZU_0j3gPG7t00 Oct 31, 2015; University Park, PA, USA; General view of the Penn State Nittany Lions logo inside Beaver Stadium prior to the game between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Penn State Nittany Lions. Penn State won 39-0. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

13 — Utah Utes (7-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oOGm1_0j3gPG7t00 Nov 5, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) prepares the throw the ball against the Arizona Wildcats in the fourth quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

12 — UCLA Bruins (8-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NniJV_0j3gPG7t00 Oct 22, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Jake Bobo (9) catches a pass for a touchdown during the second half against Oregon Ducks defensive back Christian Gonzalez (0) at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won the game 45-30. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

11 — Ole Miss Rebels (8-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=334uth_0j3gPG7t00 Mississippi Head Coach Lane Kiffin returns to Neyland Stadium before an SEC football game between Tennessee and Ole Miss in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.
Kns Tennessee Ole Miss Football

10 — Clemson Tigers (8-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41sYll_0j3gPG7t00 Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) passes near NC State linebacker Payton Wilson (11) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina Saturday, October 1, 2022.

9 — Alabama Crimson Tide (7-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zw1yC_0j3gPG7t00 Oct 22, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) runs for a touchdown against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

8 — USC Trojans (8-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aCaQv_0j3gPG7t00 Oct 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Mario Williams (4) runs past Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Timarcus Davis (7) in the first half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

7 — LSU Tigers (7-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SxT8Q_0j3gPG7t00 Quarterback Jayden Daniels scores a touchdown as the LSU Tigers take on the Ole Miss Rebels at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA. Saturday October 22, 2022
Lsu Vs Ole Miss Football V2 7585

6 — Oregon Ducks (8-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20cq6V_0j3gPG7t00 BOULDER, CO - NOVEMBER 5: Head coach Dan Lanning of the Oregon Ducks and Interim head coach Mike Sanford of the Colorado Buffaloes skake hands after a Oregon Ducks win at Folsom Field on November 5, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

5 — Tennessee Volunteers (8-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pVClB_0j3gPG7t00 Tennessee running back Jabari Small (2) is tackled during an SEC football homecoming game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Georgia Bulldogs in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Syndication The Knoxville News Sentinel

4 — TCU Horned Frogs (9-0)

Oct 22, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) scrambles abasing Kansas State Wildcats defensive end Brendan Mott (38) in the first quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

3 — Michigan (9-0)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k9W5w_0j3gPG7t00

2 — Ohio State (9-0)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YxwBb_0j3gPG7t00 Oct 1, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks for an open receiver in the first quarter of the NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium.
Osu22rut Kwr 15

1 — Georgia Bulldogs (9-0)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G93mK_0j3gPG7t00 Georgia tight end Brock Bowers scored a touchdown against Florida.
Syndication Online Athens

1

1

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report says Scott Frost in the running for open head coach job

A recent report lists a former Nebraska head football coach as a candidate for a newly open position in the state of Florida. According to Zac Blobner from 95.3 WDAE, recently fired Nebraska coach Scott Frost is a possible candidate for the newly opened job at the University of South Florida. Jeff Scott was fired as the head football coach at USF over the weekend after going 4-26 in his two-plus seasons, including a 1-8 record this year.  The report is clear that Frost is only a possible candidate for the job and is in no way the current front-runner. Blobner...
LINCOLN, NE
CBS Sports

College Football Playoff Rankings: Georgia takes over No. 1 as Michigan, TCU step up in top 25

The second edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings was released Tuesday night with reigning national champion Georgia taking over the No. 1 spot coming off its decisive win over previously top-ranked Tennessee last Saturday. Off to a dominant start to the 2022 season, the Bulldogs are allowing just 10.8 points per game with double-digit victories in eight of nine contests.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

4 Schools Mentioned For Kirk Herbstreit's QB Recruit Son

St. Xavier quarterback Chase Herbstreit, who happens to be the son of ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, is turning a lot of heads with his performances on the gridiron. Just two weeks ago, Herbstreit had 232 yards and two touchdowns in a thrilling win over Fairfield. He has made a plethora of impressive throws this fall.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Is Blaming 1 Person For Alabama's Struggles

Paul Finebaum continues to vocalize his disappointment in Nick Saban. The ESPN analyst already said the iconic head coach looked "lost" and "miserable" on the sidelines during Saturday's 32-31 overtime loss to LSU. He's called this season Saban's "worst coaching job" at Alabama and suggested on more than one occasion that the dynast door is closing.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

ESPN Thinks 1 Team Should Be Most "Angry" After College Football Playoff Rankings

ESPN has named the Clemson Tigers as the No. 1 team on its "Anger Index" after the second College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday night. After a blowout loss to an unranked Notre Dame team this past weekend, Clemson dropped six spots down to No. 10 in this week's rankings. The Alabama Crimson Tide, who notched their second loss of the season on Saturday, rank ahead of the Tigers at No. 9.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Nick Saban Names 1 Player He Regrets Not Recruiting Harder

Nick Saban's Alabama defense will have its hands full against Quinshon Judkins this Saturday. The freshman running back has dominated for Ole Miss, tallying 1,036 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns through nine games. Judkins will get a chance to cement his rising star status when opposing the Crimson Tide.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Dan Lanning's actions since getting to Oregon provide the context to his "no" to Auburn

Dan Lanning was asked about a report that surfaced over the weekend about mutual interest between him and the Auburn Tigers opening at head coach after the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin earlier this season. He shut them down as fast as they popped up, but the way he did it and what he said is what really impressed me. He was prepared and thorough with his answer, but most of all Dan Lanning made it very clear he has no desire to leave the University of Oregon.
EUGENE, OR
ESPN

Tennessee stumbles in opener as Ohio State pulls off upset

No. 5 was stunned in Columbus by No. 14 Ohio State on Tuesday night, as Buckeyes fans stormed the court following a dramatic 87-75 upset in both teams' season opener. It was the first season-opening loss by an Associated Press top-five team against either an unranked squad or a ranked team outside the top five since 2008, when No. 3 Maryland fell to unranked TCU, according to ESPN Stats & Information research. Before Tuesday, such teams had won 69 consecutive contests, including No. 1 South Carolina, No. 2 Stanford and No. 4 Iowa on Monday night.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Oregon coach has great response to question about Auburn rumor

Oregon coach Dan Lanning had a great response to a question about a rumor tying him to the Auburn job. Lanning is in his first year as Oregon’s head football coach after previously serving as Georgia’s head coach. Lanning’s Ducks lost their opener to Georgia badly, but they have won eight in a row since and are 8-1.
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

170K+
Followers
227K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy