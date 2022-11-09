ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments

Janice Lewis
1d ago

Finally got a murderer off the street, now need those other murders solved, RIp Bobby, your sister Jan, I'm gonna miss you dearly



 

fox56news.com

Lexington police arrest man after search, university shelter-in-place

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police arrested a man Thursday concerning a stolen vehicle. Around 4 p.m. Thursday, police said they were searching for Christian Pierce because they wanted to question him for being in possession of a stolen vehicle and running from the Kroger on Bryan Station Road.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Georgetown Police Department solving crimes with Flock safety cameras

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) — Georgetown’s Police Department is being proactive in fighting crime. Joining the multiple agencies across Kentucky using Flock safety cameras. The FBI said seven out of 10 crimes are committed with the use of a car. now agencies are using Flock safety cameras to...
GEORGETOWN, KY
fox56news.com

Virginia murder suspect arrested in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Central Kentucky Fugitive Task Force arrested a man Wednesday in Frankfort who was wanted in connection to a Virginia murder. The task force said they arrested Kai Lasana who was wanted out of Roanoke, Virginia. Lasana was charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm during a felony, and burglary for an incident that happened in July 2019.
FRANKFORT, KY
fox56news.com

Man charged with murder for Bryant Avenue homicide

43-year-old Don Marshall is charged for the stabbing death of Robert Wallace junior which happened last month. Man charged with murder for Bryant Avenue homicide. 43-year-old Don Marshall is charged for the stabbing death of Robert Wallace junior which happened last month. Penn’s Store has been owned by the same...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

2021 homicide still under investigation in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – Richmond police are asking for help from the public regarding a 2021 homicide investigation. On Oct. 3, 2021, officers gathered around the area of Killarney Lane and Eastern Bypass regarding a complaint of gunshots. At the scene, the police found Alexis Jenkins suffering from a gunshot wound.
RICHMOND, KY
fox56news.com

Pedestrian shoots at car that hit him in Lexington

Two pedestrians are facing charges after they shot at a car that hit them in Lexington. Pedestrian shoots at car that hit him in Lexington. Two pedestrians are facing charges after they shot at a car that hit them in Lexington. Nov. 10, Seasonal jobs, tobacco use up, and toad...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Police arrest two in connection to Lexington vape store robbery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Two people have been arrested on Nov. 2, in connection with an armed robbery and shooting that took place on Oct. 25 at a Lexington vape store. The armed robbery and shooting happened around 5:46 p.m. near the 3100 block of Richmond Road. With video of the robbery showing two men running from Ignited Vape shop after an employee said they stole several items from his store.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington police presence cleared from Man O’ War Boulevard

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Portions of Man O’ War Boulevard were reopened Monday after an “active scene” ended. The Lexington Police Department said that around 12:51 p.m., police were dispatched to the Racquet Club Apartments parking lot on Crosby Drive. Lexington police told FOX 56...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky State Police announces dozens of new promotions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police announced 31 new promotions on Wednesday. The promotions were announced during a ceremony at the Capital Plaza Hotel in Frankfort. Governor Andy Beshear was at the ceremony. He stood with each recipient when their name was called. “I want you to know this...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Police assisting man ‘in crisis’ with gun, traffic delays expected near Crosby Drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Police say traffic delays and road closures near Crosby Drive are to assist a man “in crisis” with a gun at an apartment complex. According to Lexington police, officers were dispatched to the Racquet Club Apartments Monday afternoon for a report of a man in crisis with a gun outside in the apartment complex’s parking lot. The man is now inside his apartment, and police are working on making the scene safe and trying to talk with him.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky man accused of shooting at hit-and-run victim

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - A Berea man is accused of firing multiple shots after a hit-and-run incident. According to an arrest citation, police responded Saturday evening to a call of a hit-and-run collision on Old US 25 in Berea. The victim told a 911 dispatcher another car rear-ended his car and then left the scene.
BEREA, KY
lakercountry.com

Russell Springs man arrested on indictment warrant in Casey County

A Russell Springs man was arrested in Casey County last week on an indictment warrant, according to the Casey County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, 32-year-old Eddie E. Alcorn was arrested on an indictment warrant for charges of criminal possession of a forged instrument second degree, theft by unlawful taking or disposition greater than $10,000, theft by deception including cold checks $10,000 or more, and identity theft.
CASEY COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Two people perish in Berea house fire

Two people have perished in a house fire in Madison County. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office told the Berea Citizen that 27-year-old Heaven Renner and 57-year-old Tommy Damrell were killed when the residence caught fire at approximately 10:45 Sunday night on Paint Lick Road in Berea. When firefighters arrived...
BEREA, KY
RadarOnline

University Of Kentucky Student Sophia Rosing Spotted LEAVING JAIL After Pleading NOT GUILTY To Assault & Disorderly Conduct

The University of Kentucky student arrested over the weekend on a series of charges stemming from an allegedly racist and violent altercation was spotted leaving jail with her parents this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sophia Rosing, who was arrested at approximately 4 AM Sunday morning at her University of Kentucky dorm building, was spotted leaving jail shortly after pleading not guilty to public intoxication, assault and disorderly conduct.According to photos obtained by Daily Mail, the 22-year-old was seen stepping out of Lexington’s Fayette County Detention Center on Monday night alongside her parents.In one pic, Rosing is seen holding a piece of...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Drake’s opens 3rd Lexington location

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington now has a third Drake’s restaurant location, and staff called on an honorary team member to help celebrate the big day. Nash, 8, was one of many to come out to the ribbon cutting of the newest Drake’s restaurant on Leestown Road. Johnson had originally applied to be a dishwasher to save up for his own Xbox.
LEXINGTON, KY

