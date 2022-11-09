The University of Kentucky student arrested over the weekend on a series of charges stemming from an allegedly racist and violent altercation was spotted leaving jail with her parents this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sophia Rosing, who was arrested at approximately 4 AM Sunday morning at her University of Kentucky dorm building, was spotted leaving jail shortly after pleading not guilty to public intoxication, assault and disorderly conduct.According to photos obtained by Daily Mail, the 22-year-old was seen stepping out of Lexington’s Fayette County Detention Center on Monday night alongside her parents.In one pic, Rosing is seen holding a piece of...

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO