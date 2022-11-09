Kevin Nash Shares Advice He Gave To AJ Styles Before His First WrestleMania: “He Said, Well Go F**k Yourself”

Read full article on original website
bodyslam.net
Vince McMahon Reportedly Gave John Cena And WWE His Blessing To Continue Working Together
Vince McMahon has no qualms with John Cena wrestling for WWE after his retirement. Ringside News exclusively reported that John Cena has “already discussed WrestleMania with Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan. That being said, John Cena “also remains loyal to Vince McMahon.”. Now, Ringside News have...
PWMania
Updated Line-Up For Ricky Steamboat’s Return To the Ring At Big Time Wrestling Show
Big Time Wrestling presents Ricky Steamboat’s first return to the ring since 2010. The following is the lineup for the event, which will take place on November 27 in Raleigh, North Carolina:. * Ricky Steamboat & FTR vs. “Black Machismo” Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson & a Partner TBA...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Spoils Huge Star Appearing At WrestleMania 39?
WrestleMania 39 may be months away, but the build-up to the big event has already started from a production point of view. Ringside News reports that they have obtained photographs of the WWE production trucks with designs for the upcoming premium live event. Posting the images to their Instagram, we...
How The Rivalry Between WWE's Roman Reigns And Logan Paul Started
Let’s take a look at how Roman Reigns and Logan Paul wound up in the same ring.
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling Knockout Gisele Shaw Comments on Changing Perception of ‘Diva’ Term
IMPACT Wrestling has coined the term “Knockout” for their female talent, referring to them as the IMPACT Knockouts since the division’s inception in 2007. Shaw is nicknamed the “Quintessential Diva” and though “Diva” is a term that has brought up bad memories for wrestling fans due to the “Divas Era” in WWE, Shaw wants to change the way people look at the term.
bodyslam.net
Former IMPACT Wrestling Knockout Lady Frost Has Secured Her Release From the Company
Lady Frost made her way to IMPACT Wrestling last year at the company’s Knockouts Knockdown event in October, where she wrestled Rachel Ellering. They had a great match, which resulted in Rachel Ellering going to bat for Frost right in front of IMPACT Wrestling Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore.
Yardbarker
John Cena returning to the ring at WWE WrestleMania 39?
John Cena returned to WWE TV to celebrate his 20th anniversary with the company this past June on Raw and was introduced by Vince McMahon. Although there was speculation that Cena was there also to announce his SummerSlam match with Theory, that didn’t happen, instead, Cena stated he wasn’t sure when he would wrestle again.
bodyslam.net
Tony Khan Promises This Week’s AEW Dynamite Will Be “Newsworthy”
Tony Khan is promising a big episode of AEW Dynamite tonight. This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite seems to be a stacked one, as it will feature Bryan Danielson squaring off against Sammy Guevara in a two out of three falls match and more. Tony Khan took to Twitter ahead of this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite and promised that the show will be newsworthy.
bodyslam.net
RAW Producers And Backstage Notes For This Week’s Monday Night RAW
The producers for this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW have been revealed. Fightful Select have now revealed the producers for this week’s Monday Night RAW, as well as several backstage notes from the taping on Monday. – Bloodline vs. New Day & Matt Riddle: Jamie Noble –...
bodyslam.net
AEW Dynamite Viewership And Key Demo Rise This Week
The numbers are in for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite drew 930,000 viewers. This number is up from last week’s episode which drew 911,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.32 in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is up from the 0.29 (377,000 viewers) rating that the show posted last week.
wrestlinginc.com
Samu Picks Who Would Win At WWE WrestleMania: The Rock Or Roman Reigns
2022 has been a year of the unpredictable, with many promotions stepping through the "forbidden door" and assembling a multitude of "dream matches." Perhaps not so forbidden, but more familial, is the potential clash of two representatives from the famous Anoa'i family. Roman Reigns vs. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been a highly sought after match since the rise of "The Tribal Chief" as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and leader of The Bloodline, and now a cousin of the two has weighed in with his thoughts on the possible bout.
bodyslam.net
AEW Dynamite Post Show – November 9, 2022 | Full Results & Recap
It’s BACK! That’s right Bodyslam.net’s AEW Dynamite Post Show has returned!. Join Bodyslam’s own Mike Hamley and Kyle Sparks as they recap and react to another week of AEW Dynamite! This week’s Dynamite is live from Boston, MA and Tony Khan has promised a newsworthy show. Let’s see if he delivers.
tjrwrestling.net
Vince McMahon Approved Incredible WWE Deathmatch Plans
It has been revealed that Vince McMahon once gave the green light to an “exploding deathmatch” taking place on WWE television. Exploding deathmatches have been a mainstay of wrestling in Japan for decades with Mick Foley famously defeating Terry Funk in the finals of the King of the Deathmatch Tournament in Kawasaki in 1995. The match between Foley and Funk was labelled a No Ropes Barbed Wire Exploding Barbed Wire Boards & Exploding Ring Time Bomb Death – but Vince McMahon wasn’t going to go that far.
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander Comments on Broken Neck, Growing the Brand
Josh Alexander is the 3rd longest reigning TNA/IMPACT Wrestling World Champion. Recently, Josh spoke with Fightful.com staff about his broken neck, his opportunity with the company, and how he feels he’s helping the company grow. Fightful spoke with Josh Alexander, World Champion of IMPACT Wrestling. Josh Alexander: ”Breaking my...
bodyslam.net
AEW Rampage Spoilers – 11/11/22
AEW Rampage was taped in Boston, Massachusetts. This will be the November 11th episode. If you wish to avoid spoilers, do not read any further. Full results thanks to PWInsider are below. AEW Rampage Spoilers For 11/11. Jungle Boy challenged Luchasaurus to a Steel Cage Match at Full Gear. Christian...
nodq.com
Full match: Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso from WWE Clash of Champions 2020
From WWE: Roman Reigns is out to be acknowledged as The Tribal Chief when he puts the Universal Title on the line against his cousin Jey Uso: Courtesy of Peacock and WWE Network. Stream WWE on Peacock https://pck.tv/3xP0IWP in the U.S. and on WWE Network http://wwe.yt/wwenetwork everywhere else.”
bodyslam.net
Wheeler Yuta Discusses Getting More Comfortable On The Microphone In AEW
AEW’s Wheeler Yuta believes he is getting more comfortable on the microphone when he talks on AEW television. Yuta has been on the microphone more recently, going toe to toe with the likes of MJF on the mic. Speaking on the MackMania podcast, Yuta discussed getting more comfortable on the microphone in recent weeks.
bodyslam.net
GUNTHER Believes Survivor Series 2019 Only Added To His Popularity
During the men’s elimination match at Survivor Series 2019, GUNTHER was part of the match, and he was shockingly eliminated within a matter of seconds. While speaking to Steve Fall on Ten Count, GUNTHER talked about his shocking loss. GUNTHER stated that he believes his loss at the event only added to his popularity.
bodyslam.net
Road Dogg Believes He Was A Better Sports Entertainer Than Bret Hart
Road Dogg has a lot of hot takes, and one of those is that he thinks he was a better sports entertainer than Bret Hart. Road Dogg recently appeared for an interview on the “Oh You Didn’t Know” podcast. The Montreal Screwjob was the topic that was discussed during the episode.
bodyslam.net
Tea & Tights – Brit Wres Interview Special: Purpose Wrestling with David Francisco
It’s time for another episode of Bodyslam.net’s Tea & Tights Podcast, where they cover everything Brit Wrestling, and European Wrestling. A three in one Brit Special as Andy welcomes Portuguese Wrestler, Rev Pro Contender and Purpose Wrestling Promoter David Francisco. The pair discuss David’s career training in Portugal, moving to England to train, being part of PROGRESS Wrestling B shows, breaking out over the UK and joining the Rev Pro UK Contenders division. Plus David and Andy discuss the past year for Purpose Wrestling, looking at the biggest rivalries and superstar appearances as well as previewing the upcoming Knock Your Block Of Show and more.
