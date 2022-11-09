ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cramer's Lightning Round: I No Longer Advocate That You Should Sell Activision Blizzard

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Advanced Micro Devices Inc: "We've cut the position back for my Charitable Trust. ... We're happy and content to leave the rest and let it run up $8 today."
Cramer's Lightning Round: Northern Oil and Gas Is Not a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Northern Oil & Gas Inc: "I'd rather see you in something that right now, works." Axon Enterprise Inc: "Let it come down. It's...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Tapestry, WeWork, Rivian and Others

Nio (NIO) – The China-based electric car maker posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss, but said it expected deliveries to nearly double in the current quarter from a year ago. Nio shares jumped 5.5% in premarket trading. WeWork (WE) – The office-sharing company's stock fell 1.7% in the premarket after...
Goldman Sachs CEO Says He Expects a ‘Reopening' in Capital Markets Next Year

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said Thursday that he expects capital markets to recover in the upcoming months. "I think what we're going through at the moment is a reset of valuation expectations," he said in an interview with CNBC's Jim Cramer. Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said Thursday that...
Carl Icahn Says He Still Thinks We Are in a Bear Market Despite Thursday's Rally

Famed investor Carl Icahn said Thursday's relief rally didn't change his negative view on the market, and he believes a recession is still on the horizon. "We keep our portfolio hedged," Icahn said on CNBC's "Closing Bell Overtime" Thursday. "I am still very, quite bearish on what is going to happen. A rally like this is of course very dramatic to say the least... but I still think we are in a bear market."
Shark Tank Star Kevin O’Leary Says Crypto Holders Will Witness Something ‘Remarkable’ in January 2023

Venture capitalist Kevin O’Leary is predicting that an upcoming meeting of world leaders will put crypto in the limelight. In a new interview, the Shark Tank investor says that digital assets will be one of the top issues that will be tackled during the World Economic Forum annual meeting that will take place in Davos, Switzerland in January next year.
What happens to your funds if a crypto exchange collapses?

What happens to your funds in the event of a bankruptcy is ultimately up to your individual exchange. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images. It’s been a busy week for crypto, and investors who have their funds tied up in one of the best-known exchanges could have an uphill battle ahead. On Tuesday, Binance—the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange signed a letter of intent to acquire FTX, the second-largest crypto exchange.
Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Could Triple in Price to $63,000 Before Next BTC Halving

The popular crypto analyst and host of the InvestAnswers YouTube channel says that Bitcoin (BTC) could easily go on a 3x rally before the next halving event. In a new strategy session, the analyst tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that strong BTC rallies usually precede Bitcoin’s halvings, an event when miners’ block rewards are cut in half and therefore crunching future supply.
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Shares His Crypto Predictions for the Next 5 Years

On Thursday (3 November 2022), Coinbase Global, Inc. released it Q3 2022 financial results, and during the earnings call that followed the release of Coinbase’s Q3 2022 Shareholder Letter, Co-Founder and CEO Brian Armstrong shared his predictions for the next five years. According to the transcript of Coinbase’s Q3...
Goldman Sachs Starts Classifying $BTC, $ETH, $ADA, $SHIB and Other Cryptocurrencies

Goldman Sachs is set to start classifying the cryptocurrency industry in a bid to standardize the way the financial industry sees the nascent space, meaning the Wall Street giant will be classifying Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), Cardano ($ADA) and even meme-inspired assets like Shiba Inu ($SHIB). According to a report...
Coinbase Temporarily Down as Users Try to Cash Out

Coinbase, one of the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, is currently down and experiencing network issues. While connectivity issues have happened in the past, today’s problems spark more debates given the recent events that have happened in the crypto market. First and foremost, the tensions between two other...
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Crypto Exchange Has Zero Material Exposure to FTX or FTT

The chief executive of Coinbase is making it crystal clear to stakeholders that the top US-based crypto exchange has no investments in its troubled competitor FTX. Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that Coinbase has zero “material exposure” to crypto derivatives exchange FTX, its native FTX Token (FTT) or its sister company Alameda Research.
Analyst Who Called 2022 Crypto Crash Issues Fresh Bitcoin and Ethereum Alert

The crypto analyst who accurately called this year’s crypto market collapse is warning of new price lows for digital assets this month. The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 573,000 Twitter followers that several market conditions point to price collapses in November for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other altcoins.
Marathon is now the 2nd-largest listed holder of Bitcoin — CEO

Bitcoin (BTC) mining company Marathon Digital Holdings is now understood to be the second-largest holder of Bitcoin in the world among publicly-listed companies. During the company’s third-quarter earnings call on Nov. 8, Marathon Digital CEO Fred Thiel revealed the company now holds 11,300 BTC, worth around $205 million at the time of writing, “making Marathon the second largest holder of Bitcoin among publicly traded companies worldwide, ” referring to unnamed third-party data.
