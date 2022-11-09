ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Man arrested on burglary charge

By Odessa American
 2 days ago
Yasel Viamontes Fuentes

A 37-year-old Odessa man was arrested Sunday night after a group of people said he stormed inside an apartment and attacked his common-law wife.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, officers received a disturbance call around 9 p.m. Sunday from the residents of a Pebblebend Apartments on Esmond Drive. When they arrived, one of the residents told officers she heard someone knocking at the door and when she opened it, Yasel Viamontes Fuentes asked if his wife was present and rushed inside when told yes.

Fuentes’ wife told officers her husband rushed at her, grabbed her arm, pulled her outside and punched her in the head and scratched her, the report stated. She said her husband was drunk and jealous and once her friends called 911, he fled.

She also said her husband was armed with a large knife, but never threatened anyone with it.

Officers took photos of injuries on the woman’s chest, according to the report.

Fuentes was arrested on suspicion of burglary of a habitation/family violence, a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison. He remained in the Ector County jail Tuesday on a $25,000 bond.

