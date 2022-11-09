Ted Sarandos Calls ‘The Crown’ Netflix’s ‘Crown Jewel,’ Says It’s a Dramatization of the Royal Family at Season 5 Premiere

The Australian Monarchist League is complaining about the “historical accuracy” of The Crown and calls for a boycott. The Australian Monarchist League, whose mission statement is to, “[lead] all Australians in a movement to protect our constitutional monarchy and thus ensuring the stability, the checks and the balances it brings to our nation,” just called for a boycott of Netflix’s The Crown because they said the series, “seems willing to blur the lines between historical accuracy and crude sensationalism.” The AML also accused Netflix of misleading viewers by failing to warn that the series is not “wholly true.”

1 DAY AGO