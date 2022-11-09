Ted Sarandos Calls ‘The Crown’ Netflix’s ‘Crown Jewel,’ Says It’s a Dramatization of the Royal Family at Season 5 Premiere

Read full article on original website
New Netflix Thriller Series Hits Huge Ratings Milestone
Ryan Murphy's latest Netflix series, The Watcher, is overcoming negative reviews to dominate Netflix's Top 10 chart. The new series knocked Murphy's Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story down to number two, after the serial killer series spent three weeks at the top. Murphy also co-produced the Stephen King adaptation of Mr. Harrigan's Phone, which held the fourth spot in Netflix's latest Top 10 movies chart.
Netflix viewers are split on the latest series from Sherlock creator Inside Man
The David Tennant and Stanley Tucci series has shot into Netflix’s Top 10
New on Netflix: New movies and shows week of November 7
Find out what's new on Netflix this week, and what's leaving this week as well.
The 28 best shows on Amazon Prime Video to watch right now
The best shows on Amazon Prime Video are all here with our picks of the top TV series available to stream
The 2 movies dominating Netflix in the US today
Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos spoke at length about the company’s movie plans during a question-and-answer session with analysts days ago, following the streaming giant’s third-quarter earnings presentation on October 18. His remarks came in the wake of constant press scrutiny over the disastrous reviews that some Netflix movies get, and the unique theatrical releases that the company arranges for others.
Netflix Is Changing Its Password Policy And Subscribers Are Losing It
If you share a Netflix account outside of one household, take note— beginning in early 2023, the streaming service will start charging fees for password sharing, as it recently announced this month. Netflix is starting a system— as CNET reports— that will add fees for “extra member” subaccounts (when more people outside of one household use the membership). Here’s everything we know:
9 new movies to watch this week on Netflix, HBO Max and more (Oct. 18-22)
The nine top new movies you can stream at home this week feature big stars and bigger true stories.
Digital Trends
5 shows to stream if you liked Netflix’s The Watcher
True crime’s popularity continues to soar in 2022. One of the latest dramas to dominate pop culture is The Watcher, Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s enigmatic series about a couple who move to a new home in New Jersey with their two children. The couple’s life is turned upside down upon receiving threatening letters from a stalker known as “The Watcher.” Based on the 2018 article in The New Yorker, the quest to reveal the identity of the stalker is interrupted by nosy neighbors with ulterior motives.
thebrag.com
Australian monarchists complain about ‘The Crown’ and Netflix
The Australian Monarchist League is complaining about the “historical accuracy” of The Crown and calls for a boycott. The Australian Monarchist League, whose mission statement is to, “[lead] all Australians in a movement to protect our constitutional monarchy and thus ensuring the stability, the checks and the balances it brings to our nation,” just called for a boycott of Netflix’s The Crown because they said the series, “seems willing to blur the lines between historical accuracy and crude sensationalism.” The AML also accused Netflix of misleading viewers by failing to warn that the series is not “wholly true.”
Streaming services outspend free-to-air TV on making Australian drama for first time
The $446m budget for dramas on subscription services is now more than double the $208m spent on free to air programs
startattle.com
The Crown (Season 5) Netflix, trailer, release date
The Crown traces the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II from her wedding in 1947 through to the early 21st century. The fifth season, which will be released by Netflix on November 9, 2022, will focus on the 1990s. Startattle.com – The Crown | Netflix. This will be...
Netflix Top 10: ‘Manifest’ Season 4 Opens at No. 1 in TV, ‘Enola Holmes 2′ Debuts Atop Film List
“Manifest” made a triumphant return on Netflix. Season 4 of the drama opened on Netflix’s Top 10 at the No. 1 spot after its Nov. 4 release. During the Oct. 31-Nov. 6 viewing window, the series scored 57.1 million hours viewed in its first three days of availability. The show’s premiere season also returned to the TV rankings in 10th place in light of the new season. “Enola Holmes 2” also had a big debut on the streamer. The movie opened on top of the film chart with 64 million hours viewed in its first three days of availability....
How a theft from Netflix’s The Crown set almost sparked a murder investigation
The Crown season 5 premieres Wednesday on Netflix. The new season will focus on a new decade of events in the British Royal family’s history, the tumultuous ’90s. Fans of the series are probably anxiously anticipating the upcoming season, especially considering Queen Elizabeth II’s recent death. The...
digitalspy.com
Teen Wolf star's Netflix show cancelled after one season
Netflix has cancelled another show in Partner Track. Starring Arden Cho (Kira Yukimura in Teen Wolf) as young lawyer Ingrid Yun, the 10-episode first season charted her moral struggles as she fought to climb to the higher echelon of an elite New York City firm. Confirmation of its cancellation arrived...
The Verge
Netflix’s first live show is a Chris Rock comedy special
Legendary comic Chris Rock will host a live comedy special on Netflix in early 2023, the streaming service announced Thursday. This isn’t just a big deal because of who’s involved — it also marks Netflix’s first-ever global livestreamed event. The success of the event could signal...
Netflix's Our Universe Explores How Animals Have Shaped the World — with Morgan Freeman's Help
PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at Our Universe, six-part series featuring stories "from the birth of the Sun to the birth of a sea turtle" which will premiere on Netflix Tuesday, Nov. 22 Narrated by Morgan Freeman, a six-part show exploring the connections between all living things from the farthest star down to the tiniest cell in a blade of grass is coming to Netflix. PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek at Our Universe — a documentary series from streaming giant Netflix, produced by BBC Studios. The show promises to take...
‘Inside Man’ on Netflix: Are There More Episodes After That Shocking Ending?
Find out whether there are more 'Inside Man' episodes on Netflix after the very short four part series and that unexpected ending.
AdWeek
Chris Rock to Make History as First Entertainer to Perform Live on Netflix
Will make history as the first entertainer to perform live on Netflix for the company’s first-ever live global streaming event. Rock’s comedy special is set to stream in early 2023, additional details to come. “Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our...
Formula 1 Hires Former Universal & Studiocanal Executive As Head of Original Content
Formula 1 has hired former Universal and Studiocanal executive Isabelle Stewart as Head of Original Content. In the newly created role, Stewart will be in charge of expanding F1’s content production and creating new relationships and partnerships with creators. Prior to joining F1, Stewart was Director of Content Development and Acquisition at Audible, and before that was Head of Acquisitions at Protagonist. She has also had stints in exec and managerial roles at Universal, Focus Features, and Studiocanal. News of Stewart’s appointment comes as Hollywood increasingly turns to the sport as a source for new content and stories. Earlier this year, Deadline revealed...
AdWeek
ITV’s New Ad-Supported Streaming Service ITVX Will Launch Dec. 8
U.K. broadcaster ITV was supposed to launch its new free, ad-supported streaming service ITVX before the 2022 FIFA World Cup later this month. However, the ITVX launch date is now December 8, with the service offering more than 10,000 hours of free programming and favorite ITV dramas. The service will...
