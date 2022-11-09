ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camila Mendes seemingly confirms relationship with ‘Música’ co-star Rudy Mancuso

By Bernie Zilio
 2 days ago

Looks like amor is in the air for Camila Mendes!

The actress seemingly confirmed that she’s dating “Música” co-star Rudy Mancuso with a cheeky Instagram post Tuesday.

“Life update,” Mendes, 28, captioned a seven-photo carousel that included two shots of Mancuso, who is also Brazilian.

The first image showed the shaggy-haired hunk sitting on the floor by the front door while playing with Mendes’ dog: a Maltipoo named Truffle.

The second snap was a selfie of the apparent couple taken in the reflection of a sliding glass door.

Mendes and Mancuso — a former Vine star who created YouTube show “Awkward Puppets” — were dressed in bathing suits and shown embracing, with the former giving his leading lady a loving kiss on the head.

Though the “Riverdale” star did not tag the internet personality (nor was his face even visible in the pictures), fans are celebrating the suspected union.

“Love a soft launch 💗,” the hopeless romantic running Instagram’s Instagram page commented on the pic — a sentiment that was also shared by “Batwoman” star Nicole Kang, who wrote, “Not the soft launch.”

In social media world, a “soft launch” refers to the first time a significant other is featured on their potential love interest’s page. The photo is often obscure as to allude to the early stages of a romance.

The other images in Mendes’ post include a few with best friend Rachel Matthews, a BeReal selfie, her “Riverdale” character Veronica Lodge’s Season 7 costume inspiration and a photo from the series’ set.

According to IMDb , “Música” is a modern-day rom-com that follows a young man (Mancuso) who is plagued by the music in his head and has to come to terms with an uncertain future — all while balancing love, family and Brazilian culture in New Jersey.

Mendes, who is an executive producer on the film, will star opposite fellow EP Mancuso, who also co-wrote the movie and serves as director. No release date has been set.

It appears the entertainers may have fallen for each other both on and off the screen. After spending the summer filming together in New Jersey, Mancuso was photographed arriving in Italy with Mendes ahead of the Venice Film Festival in September.

Most recently, the duo was seen leaving a Halloween party together, according to Just Jared .

Page Six

Page Six

