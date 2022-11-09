Read full article on original website
7 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Aristocrats That Blew Away Q3 Earnings Expectations
With the potential for big downside still looming, and interest rates definitely headed higher, stock investors may want to consider these seven Dividend Aristocrats that posted solid third-quarter results that exceed Wall Street expectations.
MySanAntonio
Integral Ad Science: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $767,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The New York-based company said it had profit of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis. The average estimate of...
NASDAQ
3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November
In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway likely boosted its Chevron bet last quarter. Here are 6 key insights from its Q3 earnings.
Buffett's company benefited from higher interest rates and a stronger dollar, and has ramped up its stock buybacks this quarter.
freightwaves.com
Meritor takeover, China drag on Cummins’ Q3 earnings
Cummins Inc. took a hit to third-quarter earnings from its $3.7 billion acquisition of Meritor Inc., but the purchase will help at least two divisions of the engine maker and power distribution in coming years, the company said Thursday. “The integration of Meritor’s people, products and capabilities in axle and...
1 Stock to Buy This Week Following Its Recent Earnings Beat
Biopharmaceutical giant Gilead Sciences (GILD) reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and sales and raised its full-year guidance. Analysts see immense growth potential in the company's HIV and oncology franchises, which should...
MySanAntonio
Carbon Streaming: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
TORONTO (AP) _ Carbon Streaming Corporation (OFSTF) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.4 million in its fiscal first quarter. The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 11 cents per share. The mining company posted revenue of $27,300...
MySanAntonio
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
HOUSTON (AP) _ Bellicum Pharmacueticals Inc. (BLCM) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $7.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents. The drug developer posted revenue of $1 million...
Zacks.com
TransDigm (TDG) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y
TDG - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings of $5.50 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.46. The bottom line improved by a solid 29.4% from the $4.25 per share reported a year ago. Barring one-time items, the company reported GAAP earnings of $3.98 per...
MySanAntonio
Venus Concept: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
TORONTO (AP) _ Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) on Thursday reported a loss of $14.6 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents. The maker of hair transplant devices posted revenue of $21.5 million in the period. _____. This...
kitco.com
IAMGOLD reports net loss in Q3, revises FY2022 production guidance upwards
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company expects that its FY 2022 production will exceed the top end of the previous guidance range...
tipranks.com
DuPont Delivers Upbeat Q3 Results
Shares of DuPont (NYSE: DD) were on an upswing in pre-market trading on Tuesday as the technology-based materials company delivered upbeat Q3 earnings. The company reported Q3 revenues of $3.3 billion, up 4% year-over-year and surpassing analysts’ estimates by $100 million. DuPont’s organic sales increased 11% year-over-year. Adjusted...
kitco.com
Kinross posts net earnings of $66M in Q3 as gold production from continuing operations up 61%
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Kinross said that the year-over-year increase in gold production was primarily attributable to higher production at Tasiast due...
Lyft Stock Plummets After Mixed Q3 Earnings, Tepid Revenue Forecast
Lyft (LYFT) - Get Free Report shares plunged lower Tuesday after the smaller ride-sharing rival to Uber Technologies (UBER) - Get Free Report posted a surprise third quarter loss and a disappointing holiday season forecast. Lyft's third quarter loss of $1.18 per share, against a Street forecast of a 7...
NASDAQ
Catalyst's (CPRX) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CPRX reported earnings of 20 cents per share for the third quarter of 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 19 cents. Earnings were also higher than our estimate of 19 cents. The company reported earnings of 10 cents in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings (adjusted for...
kitco.com
Lundin Gold reports net income of $62.7M in Q3, touts 'another fantastic quarter' for the company
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Lundin Gold said that income from mining operations was $83.9 million, adding that the company generated cash flow...
NASDAQ
Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 11, 2022 : AQN, ERJ, ORLA, DDL, RGF, IMV, CMMB, PLXP, STRR, CRKN
The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/11/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.16. This value represents a 6.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AQN is 14.76 vs. an industry ratio of 0.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.
FIGS, Inc. (FIGS) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
FIGS earnings call for the period ending September 30, 2022.
kitco.com
First Majestic Silver reports net loss of $20.7 million in Q3, announces dividend
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that its Q3 2022 production increased by 20% compared to Q3 2021 and by 14%...
teslarati.com
Rivian beats Q3 EPS expectations, misses sales, reaffirms delivery guidance for 2022
Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) beat EPS expectations but missed the Wall Street consensus estimate on sales for Q3 2022. The company, despite a tumultuous year, reaffirmed its production expectations for 2022. “In the third quarter of 2022, we produced 7,363 and delivered 6,584 vehicles,” the company said in its Shareholder Deck....
